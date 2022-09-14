Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Taco Bell's Bringing Back One of Its Most Controversial Items
After a year-long hiatus, Taco Bell is bringing back its Grilled Cheese Burrito, causing a bit of a kerfuffle in social media channels. Though burritos aren't something new to the franchise, the grilled cheese variety ups the game by covering the outside of the burrito with melted cheese before being grilled crispy. Now that it's back, Taco Bell fiends are split down the middle on how to react.
Here's when Taco Bell's coveted Mexican Pizza will permanently return to the menu
In May, just a few weeks after finally returning to the menu, the Mexican Pizza disappeared again.
KFC Takes on Burger King and Wendy’s Big Meal Deals
Rising inflation has prompted fast-food customers to look for the best meal deals to rein in expenses in their budgets. Remember when fast-food restaurant chains used to brag about how much cheaper their menu was compared to their competition. Back in 2001, fast-food burger chain Carl's Jr. and sister chain Hardee's rolled out what they called the Six Dollar Burger, which they sold for $3.95. The burger consisted of angus beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, mustard, mayonnaise, and ketchup on a bun.
CNET
National Cheeseburger Day 2022: McDonald's, Smashburger, Dairy Queen Offer Meaty Deals
National Cheeseburger Day is Sept. 18. We don't know who first laid a slice of fromage on a beef patty. Restaurateurs from California to Kentucky have claimed credit. But Louis Ballast, owner of Denver's Humpty Dumpty Drive-In, trademarked "the cheeseburger" in March 1935 (though the term is fully generic now).
Thrillist
Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza Musical Will Debut the Same Day the Pizza Returns to Menus
The highly-anticipated return of Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza is mere days away, but that's not the only thing dropping on September 15. To celebrate its relaunch, Mexican Pizza: The Musical—starring none other than Doja Cat and Dolly Parton—will premiere that same day. While Taco Bell is mainly keeping...
Costco Is Selling Nuggets Known As ‘Chick-fil-A Copycats’—Here’s How To Buy Them Now
Great news for fans of both Chick-fil-A and Costco! We’re about to introduce you to the item of your dreams: a perfect replacement for your favorite Chick-fil-A nuggets you can get at the membership-based warehouse store. Yum!. Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Bites At Costco. According to Taste...
I just visited Del Taco for the first time and now I understand why Jack in the Box scooped up the chain for nearly $600 million last year
I was most surprised by how good the burger was, especially compared to more popular ones.
New Menu Items Added to National Fast Food Locations
Throughout the second half of 2022, new menu items are being added to favorite restaurants with substantial fanfare. Buffalo Wild Wings: Saucy Chicken SandwichBuffalo Wild Wings Instagram.
Costco Sells Chicken Nuggets That Taste Exactly Like Chick-fil-A’s
Chick-fil-A’s nuggets are ridiculously popular. Each one is golden, crispy and loaded with flavor! But to keep our diets well-balanced, we try to limit our trips to the drive-thru. Even though we’ve gotten our hands on a solid recipe for copycat Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets, part of the draw of fast food is that it’s, well, fast.
Taco Bell Menu Brings Back a Comfort-Food Favorite
Fast food makes you feel good -- at least mentally if not always physically. There's something comforting about ordering a meal that you know may not be the best choice for your health or your waistline but that's familiar and tasty. Most, if not all, adults know they can get...
Allrecipes.com
Why Is Wendy's Chili So Good?
Ordering chili at a fast food restaurant may seem like a strange occurrence, but there's one restaurant that has been ruling the fast-food chili game for more than 50 years: Wendy's. In fact, Wendy's chili is so beloved that in just 2020 alone, the restaurant sold more than 83 million servings of this fan-favorite food.
ohmymag.co.uk
Pizza Hut launches 'Italian Taco' in a humorous take on Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza
The Mexican Pizza has been such a success that Taco Bell has been unable to keep up with the demand and ultimately had to discontinue it. However, it is slated to return on 15 September. The photo accompanying the 'launch' shows a hand holding a pizza from Pizza Hut which...
Burger King Menu Adds a New Take on Chicken
In the 1980s fast-food innovation exploded. McDonald's (MCD) had perhaps the biggest invention when in 1983 it added Chicken McNuggets to its menu. That change was revolutionary because while many local pizza places and sandwich shops had chicken fingers on their menus, the nugget was not really a thing yet, at least on restaurant menus.
Pizza Hut Turns to Discontinued 1980s Classic For Inspiration
In the 1980s, Pizza Hut had something called the Taco Pizza-- exactly as it sounds like, the pizza had the classic Tex-Mex combination of lettuce, tomatoes, ground beef, and shredded cheddar cheese atop its regular pizza dough. The Taco Pizza was featured prominently in those classic Pizza Hut commercials throughout...
Rao’s Just Launched a New Line of Frozen Pizzas and I Tried Every One
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve been a Rao’s devotee for years now, and I will proclaim to anyone who cares to listen that it’s the best jarred tomato sauce on the market. And I’m not alone. The sauce is also a favorite of Kitchn editors. So when a friend told me that Rao’s was releasing a line of frozen pizzas, I had a feeling that these would soon become a fixture in my freezer.
White Castle Just Rolled Out A Brand-New Way To Enjoy Its Classic Sliders
While White Castle's sliders are known for being small, the company itself has had a surprisingly big impact on the world of fast food. It White Castle was not only the first American fast food hamburger chain, predating even McDonald's by twenty or so years (according to the company's historical records), but was also named the number one most influential burger of all time in 2014 by TIME Magazine. With over 28 billion sliders sold, White Castle has earned its spot in the world of American fast food for igniting a craving for miniature hamburgers.
The Most Unusual Food Chef's Table: Pizza's Sarah Minnick Ever Served - Exclusive
If you've managed to catch the sixth episode of the new season of Netflix's "Chef's Table," which focuses on all things pizza, you're already familiar with Portland, Oregon's chef and restaurateur Sarah Minnick's colorfully topped, seasonally focused pizzas. The show zooms in on pies covered in wildflowers and poached eggs and follows Minnick to farms and farmer's markets to retrieve some of the most unusual ingredients you'll see on a pizza. This unique flair is part of what's put Minnick's restaurant, Lovely's Fifty Fifty, on the map.
McDonald's Fans Told Mashed Their Favorite '90s Happy Meal Toy - Exclusive Survey
For many '90s kids, going to Mcdonald's was like taking a trip to paradise. The bright colors, the Play Place, the finger foods, and — above all — the Happy Meal made the iconic fast food chain a cornucopia of fun for the young and the young at heart. Nation's Restaurant News reported that around 30% of parties that frequent the chain are family groups. Data research company Sense360 estimated the fast food giant made $10 million on Happy Meals every day in 2017. That revenue came from selling 3.2 million Happy Meals daily, per Forbes.
Frozen Blue Hawaiian Cocktail Recipe
If you like piña coladas, then there's a pretty good chance that you'll also love this refreshing and vibrantly-colored frozen Blue Hawaiian cocktail as well. Like a piña colada, a Blue Hawaiian consists of rum, pineapple, and coconut, and you really can't go wrong with such a winning flavor combination. A Blue Hawaiian takes things a step further, however, thanks to the addition of blue Curaçao. As a result, the cocktail has a beautiful blue hue to it, and it becomes quite obvious where the name "Blue Hawaiian" comes from.
We Tried Chick-Fil-A's Autumn Spice Milkshake. Here's How It Went
While others are busy arguing whether pumpkin spice or apple pie is the best fall flavor, Chick-fil-A has opted to go in an equally-spiced but less controversial direction. Released on September 12th, Chick-fil-A is offering the Autumn Spice Milkshake for a limited time during the fall season. While it's got the same warm baking spices that you'll find in both pumpkin and apple pies, it doesn't have any of the fruity or squashy flavors that spark such heated debates — instead, it focuses on the spices we can all agree on.
