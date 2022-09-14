ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NBC Washington

Carjacked and Billed: Virginia Couple Hit With Speeding Tickets Racked Up by Carjacker

It can happen in an instant at gas stations all over the D.C. area: carjackers sneaking up and taking off with a victim’s car. And it’s been happening at alarming rates: In the District, there have been 337 carjackings since 2018, and 74% of those involved guns. In Maryland, there were 1,015 carjackings in 2020 — a 20.5% increase from the 807 reported in 2019. Virginia does not collect specific data on carjackings; however, as a whole, there were more than 11,000 vehicles stolen statewide.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

After 78 years, World War II soldier laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

WASHINGTON (7News) — Nearly 78 years after this death, the remains of a soldier killed in World War II was buried at Arlington National Cemetery. U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Gabriel J. Eggud, a native of New York City, was a pilot with the 110th Reconnaissance Squadron (Fighter), 71st Reconnaissance Group. He was piloting a P-39 Airacobra fighter on a combat mission over Wewak, New Guinea, on July 6, 1944, when a released bomb exploded and destroyed his aircraft.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Nats Park Occupancy Permit Set to Expire at End of Month

A condition of Nationals Park’s original occupancy permit means it’s set to expire at the end of the month. The 2006 agreement to build the ballpark required Events DC, the stadium’s owner, to build on the premises 46,000 square feet of space for retail, entertainment and arts uses at the stadium’s southeast corner at First Street and Potomac Avenue before a permanent certificate of occupancy can be issued. The temporary permit expires Sept. 30.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
Washington, DC
Accidents
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
timesvirginian.com

Supervisor denies support of Oath Keepers group in Capitol breach

According to reports from multiple media outlets, the name of Appomattox County Board of Supervisors member John F. Hinkle, who represents the Falling River District, appeared on a leaked membership list of the Oath Keepers group that has garnered attention for its alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Three injured after shots fired from car outside DC Metro station

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Three people were injured in a shooting at the Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro Station in Northwest Friday afternoon. Police first responded to the scene just before 1 p.m. Police said that all three victims are men and are all “conscious and breathing.” They believe that a car entered the block before […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said someone pointed a gun at a mail carrier’s neck and ribs and robbed him Monday. The incident report on file with MPD said it happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of K St. SE. The postal worker was delivering mail in an […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC makes top 10 list for most unfaithful cities

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The nation's capital is in the top 10 most unfaithful cities in America, according to a new study. MyDatingAdviser.com published their findings on the "Infidelity Index" for 200 major U.S. cities. The study factored in marriage, divorce and separation rates as well as the number of venues to meet for an affair in each city, and the volume of searches on Google for affair hookup websites.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Tall ship ‘Pride of Baltimore II’ to visit ports in Solomons Island, Alexandria

Ahoy! The Pride of Baltimore II, a modern reproduction of an early 19th-century tall ship, will be sailing to ports in Virginia and Maryland this fall. “The Pride of Baltimore II’s mission is basically to be used as a goodwill ambassador and a business and economic development tool. So that has brought her out of Baltimore to a multitude of different places,” Capt. Jeff Crosby told WTOP.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

George Washington University student's death under investigation

WASHINGTON - A student at George Washington University was found dead in her dorm room Tuesday, according to police. D.C. police has identified the student as 21-year-old Sarah Levitt, of Scarsdale, NY. Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, said they dispatched responders at 11:36 a.m....
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

5 Injured in Separate Shootings in DC Wednesday

Five people were injured in several unrelated shooting incidents Wednesday in Washington, D.C. All five people are expected to survive. Two of the victims were found shot Wednesday afternoon in the the 3700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, not far from the Petworth Metro station. The victims were taken to a hospital. Police put out a picture of a suspect vehicle that was shown on a surveillance camera. It’s a red Kia Soul with Maryland tags 1EC6302.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Sniper Who Terrorized Washington D.C. In Attempt To Regain Child Custody Denied Parole

The state of Virginia has denied parole to a convicted killer who terrorized Washington, D.C. with random sniper shootings nearly 20 years ago, reports Fox Baltimore. Lee Boyd Malvo, 37, was denied parole, with the Virginia Parole Board ruling that the killer is still a risk to the community after the October 2002 attacks. His request for parole was rejected on Tuesday, Aug. 30, continues the outlet.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

Man who pinned D.C. police officer in door frame during Jan. 6 riot convicted of 7 felonies

A man who was seen crushing a Metropolitan Police Department officer in a door frame during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been convicted of nine offenses, seven of them felonies, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Patrick McCaughey III, 25, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and two others were convicted on multiple charges in a bench trial by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Trump.
PENSACOLA, FL
Bay Net

Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a...
MARYLAND STATE

