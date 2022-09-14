Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
John McClurg, age 70, Maryville, Missouri
Location: Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, MO. Visitation Location: Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, MO. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
KCTV 5
Bethany man killed in Cass County motorcycle crash
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 27-year-old Bethany, Missouri, man was killed Friday night in a motorcycle crash in Cass County. A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said 27-year-old Randall May ran off the left side of the roadway driving southbound at the 165 mile marker of I-49. The crash report said May struck a cable barrier and was ejected from his 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle.
St. Joseph man injured after pickup strikes guardrail on I-29
BUCHANAN COUNTY —A St. Joseph man was injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Friday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Chevy Silverado driven by John D. Davis, 56, St. Joseph, was eastbound on Interstate 29 at Mitchell Avenue in St. Joseph. The driver...
kq2.com
Dustin Beechner in serious condition following self-harm event
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Dustin Beechner, who is in jail for allegedly killing his 6-year-old daughter Jozlyn, is now in "very serious" condition. According to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, Beechner attempted a self-harm event at 10:50 a.m. Thursday morning. He was given emergency medical treatment at the jail and was...
bethanyclipper.com
Sheriff’s Office investigating series of area crimes
Harrison County, MO: A handful of criminal activities have occurred throughout the Harrison County area in the past week. There was a break-in at the Bethany Country Club last Wednesday, and a few days before that someone was impersonating a police officer. How useful was this post?. Click on a...
