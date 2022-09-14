ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, MO

KCTV 5

Bethany man killed in Cass County motorcycle crash

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 27-year-old Bethany, Missouri, man was killed Friday night in a motorcycle crash in Cass County. A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said 27-year-old Randall May ran off the left side of the roadway driving southbound at the 165 mile marker of I-49. The crash report said May struck a cable barrier and was ejected from his 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle.
CASS COUNTY, MO
kq2.com

Dustin Beechner in serious condition following self-harm event

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Dustin Beechner, who is in jail for allegedly killing his 6-year-old daughter Jozlyn, is now in "very serious" condition. According to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, Beechner attempted a self-harm event at 10:50 a.m. Thursday morning. He was given emergency medical treatment at the jail and was...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
bethanyclipper.com

Sheriff’s Office investigating series of area crimes

Harrison County, MO: A handful of criminal activities have occurred throughout the Harrison County area in the past week. There was a break-in at the Bethany Country Club last Wednesday, and a few days before that someone was impersonating a police officer. How useful was this post?. Click on a...
HARRISON COUNTY, MO

