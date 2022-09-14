ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, MO

nwmissourinews.com

Local businesses host pop-up event

Since COVID-19, small businesses have been growing rapidly. Even in Maryville, many locals and students are turning their hobbies into something others can enjoy as well. Kelsey Perry, the owner of Perrylinkle, asked three other small local businesses to come together and give Maryville a fun, large pop-up event, the Golden Days pop-up Sept. 10 at Something Borrowed. It featured Perrylinkle, Eden Coffee, the Milo Company and Harlow x Brookes.
MARYVILLE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

King City To Serve As E-Waste Collection Site

King City’s Board of Aldermen agreed to be a host site for an E-Waste Collection event through the Northwest Regional Council of Governments during their meeting held Monday night. King City will serve as a host site one day each month to bring electronic waste for safe disposal. Council...
KING CITY, MO
Radio Iowa

Drought continues to cause issues with Missouri River levels

Prolonged drought across the region has pushed the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to lower Missouri River levels from Nebraska City to Kansas City by a full foot. The lower levels will affect boat traffic and could impact municipal water supplies and other utilities that rely on the river. Missouri River Basin Water Management Director John Remus says conditions have been getting worse since the drought first began to emerge in July of 2020.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Motorcycle Accident in Cass County Kills Bethany Man

CASS COUNTY, MO – A Bethany man was killed in a motorcycle accident Friday night in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 27-year old Randall May was riding on I-49 at the 165 mile marker around 9 pm when the motorcycle ran off the roadway and struck a cable barrier, ejecting the driver.
CASS COUNTY, MO
Maryville, MO
Government
City
Maryville, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Maryville, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Government
bethanyclipper.com

Sheriff’s Office investigating series of area crimes

Harrison County, MO: A handful of criminal activities have occurred throughout the Harrison County area in the past week. There was a break-in at the Bethany Country Club last Wednesday, and a few days before that someone was impersonating a police officer. How useful was this post?. Click on a...
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
nwmissourinews.com

Blotters for the week of 9/15

Northwest Missouri State University Police Department. There is a closed investigation for an alcohol violation on West Seventh Street. There is a closed investigation for an alcohol violation in Hudson Hall. Maryville Police Department. Aug. 12. A summons was issued to Kelley M. Weed, 18, for a minor in possession...
MARYVILLE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Gower Man Facing Multiple Felony Charges

PLATTSBURG, MO – A Gower man taken into custody by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department is facing numerous felony charges. Thirty-one-year old Ethan Daniel Robinson is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous felon; manufacture of a controlled substance; tampering with physical evidence; and three counts of receiving stolen property. All alleged to have occurred on September 1st.
GOWER, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Man Accused Of Killing Daughter Hospitalized After Self Harm

The St. Joseph man accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death was hospitalized Thursday morning after attempting a “self harm” event. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says Dustin Beechner is in “very serious” condition after the event at 10:50 A.M. Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office says Beechner was given emergency medical treatment at the jail before being transported to Mosaic Life Care for further treatment.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO

