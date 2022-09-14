ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

At Detroit auto show, Biden praises American workers, progress on climate crisis

By Ken Coleman
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Chdy_0hvn215z00
President Joe Biden drove an all-electric Cadillac SUV vehicle at the Detroit International Auto Show on Wednesday. | Ken Coleman

President Joe Biden touted the emerging electric vehicle market during a nearly three-hour visit to the North American International Auto Show on Wednesday at Huntington Place.

Biden’s visit included a tour of the showroom floor and 30-minute rally that was packed with area union workers and elected officials.

“We’re choosing to build a better America, an America that is confronting the climate crisis, with America’s workers leading the way,” said Biden.

During the tour, Biden visited each of the Detroit Three exhibits and drove an all-electric Cadillac SUV vehicle. It was the first in-person Detroit show since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was greeted by Detroit Three officials Mary Barra, General Motors CEO; Bill Ford, Ford Motor Co. executive chairman; Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO; and United Auto Workers President Ray Curry.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, now a Michigan resident, also attended. So did Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist as well as several members of the Michigan congressional delegation: U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Lansing) and U.S. Reps. Debbie Dingell (D-Ann Arbor), Brenda Lawrence (D-Southfield), Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit), Haley Stevens (D-Livonia) and Fred Upton (R-St. Joseph). State Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-Detroit), the Democratic nominee for 13th Congressional District, also attended.

“Isn’t it wonderful to have a President of the United States who is a car guy?” said Stabenow during the rally. Michigan’s senior U.S. senator also was one of the officials who accompanied Biden on Air Force One on Wednesday to the Detroit Metro Airport.

During the visit, Biden talked about key administration areas of focus, including the infrastructure package, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the CHIPS and Science Act. He said that each has positioned the nation “to lead the electric vehicle future — creating more jobs and making more in America all while fighting climate change.”

Specifically, Biden said approval of the first $900 million in infrastructure funding to create EV chargers across 53,000 miles of the national highway system and across 35 states. The Infrastructure Law provides $7.5 billion to build a national network of 500,000 EV chargers.

“America is not losing a step under this administration’s leadership and with your hard work America is ready to lead the way for the rest of the 21st century,” said Buttigieg during the rally to auto workers who attended.

Earlier this week, Buttigieg was the subject of a homophobic attack from Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock, which was widely condemned by Democrats and a couple GOP lawmakers.

“We’re so blessed this weak little girl moved to Michigan!” Maddock tweeted. “Looks like he’s bringing all his California Dreaming here with him.”

Buttigieg moved to Traverse City this year with his husband, Michigan native Chasten Buttigieg, and their children.

On Wednesday, Buttigieg responded to Maddock’s slur.

“She wants to talk about little girls. Chasten and I are raising a little girl, and a little boy, and we are raising them to have better values,” he said, calling the rest “politics.”

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Michigan Advance

Nessel: Board’s deadlock on abortion rights ballot proposal sets ‘most dangerous precedent’

Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel is calling on the Michigan Supreme Court to issue a writ of mandamus to force the Board of State Canvassers to certify the language of the Reproductive Freedom For All (RFFA) constitutional amendment. Last week, the board deadlocked on whether the spacing between words in the RFFA proposal summary is […] The post Nessel: Board’s deadlock on abortion rights ballot proposal sets ‘most dangerous precedent’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Officials look to ‘fill in the ditch’ that helped displace Black Detroiters with $105M project

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Thursday during a news conference in Detroit that “wealth that needs to be created will be created” as he helped to outline plans to reimage a federal highway that displaced a historic Black community during the 1950s and 1960s.    “We know that some of the planners and politicians behind […] The post Officials look to ‘fill in the ditch’ that helped displace Black Detroiters with $105M project appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election

A municipal clerk in West Michigan who is alleged to have improperly provided a voting tabulator as part of a bogus election investigation is now among a group seeking to decertify the 2020 election and “rerun” it “as soon as possible.”  There were similar unsuccessful efforts across the country following the 2020 election that former […] The post As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election   appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Cadillac, MI
Local
Michigan Government
State
California State
Detroit, MI
Elections
Local
Michigan Elections
Detroit, MI
Cars
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Ford
Person
Mary Barra
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mike Duggan
Person
Brenda Lawrence
Person
Garlin Gilchrist
Person
Debbie Stabenow
Person
Haley Stevens
Person
Fred Upton
Person
Debbie Dingell
Person
Carlos Tavares
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Auto Show#Election Local#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#American#Detroit Three#Ford Motor Co#Stellantis#United Auto Workers#State#Democratic
Benzinga

Did Trump Really Claim He Was Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II In Private?

The claim that former President Donald Trump was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in private has been assessed as false, according to a report from the Associated Press. What Happened: Soon after the death of the British Monarch on Sept. 8 claims arose, disseminated on social media, that Trump was knighted by the Queen.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Trump bragged to associates about knowledge of French president's 'naughty' private life: Report

Former President Donald Trump bragged to his associates about knowledge of French President Emmanuel Macron's "naughty" private life, according to a new report. A document seized in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid titled “Info re: President of France” triggered a "trans-Atlantic freakout" in Paris and Washington, the report from Rolling Stone claimed, citing two anonymous sources familiar with the situation. Though it is unknown what the details entailed and whether it included details of Macron's private life, the document has U.S. and French intelligence agencies scrambling to see whether there has been a security breach, the report said.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Cars
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy