Indy business named home of ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at Smokin’ Barrel BBQ in Indianapolis.
Mount Vernon man arrested for child neglect that led to daughter’s death
POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — On Thursday September 8, at approximately 7:49 a.m., Posey County 911 Dispatch received a call requesting an ambulance for an unresponsive 10-month-old. The call came from a residence in the 400 block of East 5th Street in Mount Vernon. When Posey County EMS arrived, they located the 10-month-old female and transported her to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. She died later that day from her injuries.
