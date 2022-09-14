Read full article on original website
elizabethton.com
Bulldogs open conference slate with win over HV
Hampton held Happy Valley to just 55 yards of total offense in taking a 49-0 conference victory on Friday night at J.C. Campbell Stadium. The Bulldogs took a 30-0 halftime lead as senior tailback Levi Lunsford rushed for all of his game-high 161 yards in the first half with a touchdown and a pair of two-point runs and junior quarterback Dylan Trivett had three scoring passes and a two-point pass in the first half.
elizabethton.com
Rangers throttle Blue Devils 46-7
It has been 46 years since I wore number 82 on the field for the maroon and white. I remember our linemen like Graylon Grindstaff and Charley Taylor who worked hard on both offense and defense and very seldom, if any, got their names in the paper. I recalled the sounds of Doug Buckles, who was the voice of the Rangers, since about 1974 when Doug and Henry Wayne leaned a wooden ladder up against the concession stand and climb to the top to announce the lineups and give the play-by-play. Doug’s “up the Creek” and “down the Creek” reminisced through the crowd as I arrived. It was 46 years ago on Unaka’s homecoming night that Tonya Smith was crowned homecoming queen. Tonight the Rangers were playing a big conference game against Jellico who arrived in a nice Priority Coach bus. Big John would have loved to trade that yellow school bus in for a ride like that one.
elizabethton.com
Cyclones run Grizzlies up a tree for first win of season
The Elizabethton Cyclones were on the hunt for their first win of the 2022 season on Friday at Citizens Bank Stadium when the Grizzlies from Grainger County came calling. It didn’t take long for the Cyclones to have the visitors tucking their tail and running up a tree as the Cyclones had their ears pinned back and were after some bear hide as they took the Region 1 Class 4A showdown by a score of 47-0.
elizabethton.com
Unaka Class of 1964 Reunion
Several members of the 1964 graduating class at Unaka High School attended a reunion Sept. 3 at the Big Barn at B-Cliff Cabins. Class members reported having a good time, good food, and good fellowship. Class members fondly remembered the 26 classmates who have passed.
elizabethton.com
Annual Scarecrow Contest kicks off Autumn
Scarecrows have taken over Downtown! The Annual Scarecrow Contest is going on right now. To vote you scan the QR code tagged on each scarecrow, and then cast your vote. The contest is put on by Main Street Elizabethton. The free contest will award a first-, second- and third-place ribbon by way of the public’s judging. The winner will be announced on Oct. 26. For questions, reach out to coordinators Lisa Bunn at Eagle Center Co-op or Matt Adams at Elizabethton Federal Savings Bank.
elizabethton.com
Mary Louise (Allen) Lindsay
Mary Louise (Allen) Lindsay, 90, of Elizabethton, Tenn., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Sycamore Springs Assisted Living Community in Elizabethton. Mary was born June 18, 1932, the daughter of Isaac and Lottie Kyker Allen. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend James W. Lindsay, on June 27, 2019, after 64 years of marriage, and a brother, Robin Etheridge Allen.
elizabethton.com
Local teen takes home 115 4-H blue ribbons
Carabeth Chrisawn’s artistic talent brought her a first place in the July 4-H event at the Appalachian Fair as she amassed 115 blue ribbons for her work. Chrisawn, 15, is a sophomore at Happy Valley High School and the school’s leader Todd Caldwell said she did a great job at the fair.
elizabethton.com
Yvonne Matson
Yvonne Matson, 85, of Johnson City, Tenn., passed away on September 14, 2022. Yvonne was born in Elizabethton, Tenn., to Maggie Angel and Jarvis Fair. She graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1955 and attended ETSU. Yvonne worked at McKee Eye Hospital in Johnson City before marrying James Matson of Johnson City in 1964. Following their wedding, they moved to Middle River, Md., and then to Parkton, Md., in 1968, where they lived for over 40 years. In 2012 they returned to Johnson City.
elizabethton.com
ETSU celebrates ribbon cutting for CIDI Center
JOHNSON CITY — For the first time in its eight-year history, East Tennessee State University’s Center of Excellence in Inflammation, Infectious Disease and Immunity (CIIDI) has a physical presence to call its own. Today, university officials celebrated the official ribbon cutting for the new space, located on the...
elizabethton.com
Planet Fitness celebrates first anniversary of Elizabethton Club
Planet Fitness hosted a celebration on Wednesday to commemorate the first anniversary of its club’s opening in Elizabethton. Joining the staff were local officials, community leaders, and others. In addition to raffles and give-aways, the local staff presented a $500 check to the Boys & Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County.
elizabethton.com
William “Bill” Scott
William “Bill” Scott breathed his last on a beautiful fall day in Athens, Alabama. He was born on the 4th of July, 1942. Maybe that explains his love for every flag he ever saw. Bill graduated from Florence State University and earned his graduate degree in music education...
elizabethton.com
Danny Lou Bradley
Danny Lou “Dano” Bradley, 65, of Pensacola, Fla., formerly of Elizabethton, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital, Pensacola, following an extended illness. Danny was born on February 16, 1957 in Elizabethton to the late Joel Carriger “J.C.”...
elizabethton.com
Pauline June Chambers Arnold
Pauline June Chambers Arnold, 79, Elizabethton passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, with her loving children by her side. She was a native of Carter County and the daughter of the late John and Effie Holtsclaw Chambers. Pauline retired from Denise Lingerie as a seamstress. She loved to travel,...
elizabethton.com
East TN Ballet Academy set casting dates for Nutcracker production
The East Tennessee Ballet Academy has set casting dates for the annual production of The Nutcracker, which will be performed December 17 and 18 at the Bonnie Kate Theatre in Elizabethton. Casting is open to boys and girls ages 5-18 years old with both dancing and non-dancing roles available. There...
elizabethton.com
Elizabethton man slides down steep wall, drowns in Doe River
An Elizabethton man apparently fell down a steep wall on the Doe River overnight Wednesday, slid into the river and drowned. Elizabethton Police responded about 10 a.m. Thursday to the 200 block of Academy Street, where a body had been discovered in the river. The man was identified as Roger...
elizabethton.com
Russ Swanay retires, firm changes owners to Collins and Company
Russ Swanay Real Estate announces some upcoming changes happening within the company. After serving the Real Estate community for the past 50 years, Russ Swanay has decided to enter into retirement. Swanay started his Real Estate career 50 years ago with Broome Real Estate and soon moved on to become...
elizabethton.com
Off-campus religious ed, mandatory retention spark debate at school board meeting
Carter County School Board members are pushing back against two state mandates. During a meeting on Thursday, board members questioned a state law that requires school districts to excuse students for off-campus religious instruction. The law, passed in 2020, would allow programs like the Children’s Bible Ministry Camp Ta-Pa-Win-Go in Watauga to provide off-campus religious instruction.
elizabethton.com
Get the new COVID-19 booster to keep the virus at bay
The Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office reported this week that the new updated COVID-19 booster is now available at the Carter County Health Department as well as other area health departments. Dr. David Kirschke, Medical Director of the Northeast Regional Health Office, said this vaccine matches the currently dominant omicron...
elizabethton.com
A bit of advice to newly-elected commissioners
As the 12 newly-elected Carter County commissioners begin the duties of serving their districts and helping formulate legislation that will take our community into a “better tomorrow,” I would like to pass on a suggestion. When it comes to committee assignments via your requests, I would suggest that you ask for areas that fit your experience and educational backgrounds.
elizabethton.com
Updated COVID-19 boosters now available at regional health depts.
The Northeast Regional Health Office announces that the updated COVID-19 booster is now available at the local health departments. All individuals over the age of 12 years are eligible to receive an updated COVID-19 booster if they have completed the primary series and it has been at least two months since their last COVID-19 vaccine.
