KING-5
Animated map shows extent of Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County
The fire was mapped by infrared flight on Sept. 12. The fire continues to threaten homes between Skykomish and Index.
Snohomish, Skagit County solid waste facilities may have to close temporarily due to excess garbage
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Garbage is piling up at solid waste facilities in Snohomish and Skagit counties due to challenges transporting it to regional waste centers via railway. Both counties have been experiencing issues finding enough storage containers to transport garbage from transfer stations. The mounting garbage is prompting...
cntraveler.com
On the Puget Sound, the Women Whose Lives—and Work—Revolve Around Salmon
[Editor's note: There are a lot of varying opinions on word choice when it comes to describing people who fish, from the universal use of fishermen versus the alternative fisherwoman, to non-gendered options like fisher, fishing families, and fishing folk. The women we spoke to had a mix of preferences on word choice—as it seems, do their peers—which you'll see reflected in the story below.]
KUOW
'A new dawn' for carefully planned burns in Washington state
As crews continue to fight the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County, and others burning around Washington, the state's land management agency is speaking out about the need for prescribed burns. "Right now, we're in, really, a new dawn for the nation of recognizing that there's a tradeoff of smoke...
Massive Fire Forces Hundreds Of People To Evacuate In Western Washington
Officials say only 50% of people in the affected areas have left.
Injuries limited to ‘scraped knees and damaged pride’ after downtown Bellingham incident
Police say unconfirmed emergency radio broadcasts that a car had hit and dragged a pedestrian were inaccurate.
KREM
NTSB releases preliminary report on Whidbey Island floatplane crash
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the U.S. Navy will begin efforts later this month to recover the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the Puget Sound near Whidbey Island earlier in September. Recovery efforts to raise the wreckage are expected to begin...
As La Niña persists, here’s what forecasters are seeing for fall in Whatcom
Cool, wet weather pattern offers a greater chance of lowland snow. But it also brings danger.
q13fox.com
2 kayakers rescued from tidal rapids in Deception Pass
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - Two kayakers were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped in tidal rapids under Deception Pass Bridge. North Whidbey Fire & Rescue marine division members conducted a high-risk rescue of two kayakers, who were seen on video getting pinned against the cliffside by tidal rapids. Rescue officials say...
KXRO.com
74-year-old woman dies following accident at Monte Brady Road
Nearly a month after an accident outside Montesano, a woman has died of her injuries. On August 18, 2022, 74-year-old Nancy Heyer of Bellingham was seriously injured following a collision on US 12 at the Monte Brady Road. According to the Washington State Patrol, Heyer was the driver of a...
A longtime national drive-in eatery has closed its only Whatcom County location
Known for its burgers and drinks, the drive-in opened in 2009.
Whatcom sheriff’s office IDs pedestrian killed near Blaine
The fatal incident was the second involving a pedestrian within Whatcom County in five days.
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Fatal collision involving a pedestrian Thursday morning closes roads
BLAINE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 5:35am on Thursday, September 15th, to the area of the intersection of Loomis Trail Road and Portal Way due to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Deb Slater told Whatcom News via email that...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Domestic violence suspect jumps from fourth-story balcony to evade police
Multiple police departments responded to a domestic violence call last weekend that quickly turned into a much larger situation. Early afternoon Saturday, Sept.10, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a domestic violence assault at the Scriber Creek Apartments, located on 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood. Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Edmonds police also responded to the scene to assist the sheriff’s office.
Chronicle
Washington Man Allegedly Asks Store Employees for a Knife Sharpener, Then Stabs Customer
A Bellingham man reportedly asked employees at a discount store if they had a knife sharpener shortly before severely cutting another customer just outside the store. Bellingham Police booked Anthony Lee Beckwith, 33, into Whatcom County Jail Tuesday, Sept. 13, on suspicion of second-degree assault, and jail records show Beckwith is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
kpug1170.com
Man sentenced for running Whatcom County catalytic converter theft ring
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The gears of justice are slowly turning for a crime that takes just seconds to commit. A man arrested in 2019 for running a catalytic converter theft ring in Whatcom County has just been sentenced after pleading guilty. Court records state that investigators arrested Shawn...
q13fox.com
Docs: Suspect in deadly hit-and-run involving 81-year-old had meth, cocaine in his system at time of crash
SHORELINE, Wash. - A suspect arrested for a Fourth of July hit-and-run that killed an 81-year-old in Shoreline had meth in his system at the time of the crash, according to court documents. 41-year-old Daniel Delgado was arrested by US Marshals on Sept. 14 in Lake Stevens on a warrant...
ncwlife.com
Potential railway worker strike could impact marine trade in Puget Sound
(The Center Square) – A potential nationwide strike by more than 100,000 freight railroad workers could impact domestic and international trade in Puget Sound. The Northwest Seaport Alliance manages the marine cargo operations of the Port of Seattle and the Port of Tacoma. Melanie Stambaugh, the director of communications at NWSA, told The Center Square in an email that they are “certainly tracking the rail issue and potential impacts closely” regarding a possible railway strike.
Border Patrol seizes more than $1.7 million worth of meth near border in Whatcom County
“Vigilant and steadfast, Blaine Sector Border Patrol agents secure and protect our nation from those who wish to do us harm,” the Border Patrol said.
lyndentribune.com
City of Lynden calls special meeting
LYNDEN — At 5 p.m. today, the Lynden City Council will hold a special meeting to act on a matter in accordance with RCW 42.30.080. According to the City of Lynden's Sept. 14 notice of special meeting, council is expected to spend 15 minutes in executive session to talk with legal counsel about current or potential litigation per RCW 42.30.110.(1) (i).
