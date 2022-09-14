Read full article on original website
Crock-pot pork shoulder roast
There's almost nothing better than comfort food and today, I am preparing a pork shoulder roast to kick fall into gear. The size of the pork shoulder that I am cooking will make anywhere from fourteen to sixteen servings. Now, that's a lot of comforting meals! Plus, if you add root vegetables to the roast, you'll create a one pot meal that won't require making any side dishes. (I will tell you how and when to add root vegetables to your pork shoulder near the end of this article.)
thepioneerwoman.com
Slow Cooker Applesauce
This ingredient shopping module is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on their web site. Peel the apples and cut into 1-inch chunks. Combine the apples with the apple juice or...
12tomatoes.com
French Onion Potatoes
A side you’ll keep coming back to. Growing up, my stepdad cooked dinner for us every single night, and while most all of them were incredible one of my very favorite things he made were simple potato wedges tossed in onion soup mix. They were SO flavorful — just on the cusp of being too flavorful — and crispy and crunchy and soft on the inside. Lucky for us, they were in regular dinner rotation. These French Onion Potatoes take their cues from those potatoes, but add in a few extras to make them much more reminiscent of actual French onion soup. They’re an instant family staple, the kind of side you come back to again and again and again, just like my stepdad’s potatoes.
Steak, Potatoes, and Tomatoes with Quick Chimichurri
Juicy late-summer tomatoes, verdant fresh herbs, and golden potatoes pair with simply seared and sliced steaks. This recipe works well with boneless strip and hanger steaks, two cuts that render juicy, exceptionally tender meat that are countered with the chimichurri. This recipe can easily be doubled for a crowd. The dish is inspired by Matthew Conway, sommelier and owner of The Tippling House in Charleston, who encourages you to level-up this easy steak dinner with a chilled bottle of red wine. "The most overlooked aspect of food and wine pairing is temperature," he notes. "Steak and Syrah isn't revolutionary, but try that red wine cold with hot, fatty steak. The combination of flavor and temperature variation will leave you wanting another bite."
Allrecipes.com
Ultra Creamy Mashed Potatoes
You can use light cream instead of half and half. A medium-sized Yukon Gold weighs a little less than 8 ounces, so you'd need about 6 medium-sized Yukon Gold potatoes for this recipe. You can also prepare this recipe with other types of potatoes, including red potatoes, sweet potatoes, or...
How to Pan-Fry and Roast Pumpkin Seeds, and 6 Tasty Recipes to Try
Here's how to make fried pumpkin seeds and the best way to roast pumpkin seeds. Once you've cooked pepitas, use them in a variety of delicious recipes.
12tomatoes.com
Sheet Pan Parmentier Potatoes
Garlic and rosemary. Two flavors that when combined with a splash of oil, and a sprinkle of salt and pepper, make whatever they are made with smell and taste absolutely delicious. Parmentier potatoes, a French classic, combine these pantry favorite herbs and spices into the simplest, yet utterly moreish, sheet pan potato side dish.
'Simple Pasta' recipes for white bolognese, potato gnocchi with luxurious pomodoro
Odette Williams shares two recipes from "Simple Pasta" that can be homemade or store-bought.
Bon Appétit
Buttermilk Biscuits With Curry Gravy
Curry roux blocks are a staple of Korean home pantries, ready to be turned into a near-instant meal with the addition of root vegetables and chunks of meat. At L.A.’s Yangban Society—one of our 10 Best New Restaurants of 2022—chefs Katianna and John Hong reimagine curry as a rich gravy featuring both ground beef and pork. They skip rice in favor of a lofty, buttery buttermilk biscuit, giving a profound twist to the American signature combination of biscuits and gravy. Serve topped with fresh scallions and/or kimchi to cut through the meaty sauce. Any leftover biscuit trim can be used to bake off slightly smaller biscuits or—better yet—as toppers for Yangban Society’s Congee Pot Pie.
thesouthernladycooks.com
CROCK POT BACON RANCH POTATOES
This Crock Pot Bacon Ranch Potatoes is such a simple recipe and is absolutely delicious. If you love to use your crock pot definitely save this one. It’s the perfect side dish to just about any meal and it’s also perfect for any gathering. It would be a great addition to any tailgate or camping trip too.
The Pioneer Woman Pasta Dish So Easy You'll Barely Have To Move
Ree Drummond is a wife, mother, food blogger, cookbook author, lifestyle entrepreneur, and host of one of TV's favorite down-home cooking shows, "The Pioneer Woman." The former city slicker is now the most famous resident of Pawhuska, Oklahoma — so well known that Travel Oklahoma has designed a Pioneer Woman road trip for her legions of adoring fans.
Grist
Easy seasoned collard greens
As our climate changes, so will our diets. Fix’s Climate Future Cookbook introduces you to foods that show what sustainable, equitable, and resilient eating could look like. Do try this at home. [Jump to recipe]. January 2067. Our ancestors were brought to this land centuries ago. We grew alongside...
thepioneerwoman.com
Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Simply put, sweet potato side dishes require a spot on any good Thanksgiving menu! Creamy potatoes made with russets or Yukon gold usually take the spot for the "mashed" category, but you can mix it up this year and try these mashed sweet potatoes. Cooked on the stove with just a few added ingredients, these mashed sweet potatoes are buttery and lightly sweetened, like the filling of sweet potato casserole. It's one of the best sweet potato recipes for any fall or winter dinner!
Fried Green Tomatoes Recipe
Fried green tomatoes are seen as a southern institution despite the fact that the original recipe may have originated in Chicago. Nevertheless, once the dish became the name of a popular '90s tearjerker movie set in Alabama, it was soon established as what recipe developer Erin Johnson calls "a southern summer staple." The problem with green tomatoes is that they aren't always available from the supermarket, so you may need to grow your own or try begging a few from a generous tomato-growing neighbor.
Cooking with Rania: Zucchini Pineapple Bread
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you have lots of zucchini from your summer garden, you'll want to try out this recipe from Rania Harris!Zucchini Pineapple BreadIngredients:3 eggs (I buy my eggs from the Farmer's Market while they are available)1 cup Canola oil2 cups granulated sugar2 teaspoons vanilla extract2 cups shredded zucchini ~ squeezed dry 1 - 8 ounce can crushed canned pineapple ~ drained well3 cups all-purpose flour1 teaspoon baking soda1 teaspoon fine salt (not coarse salt)½ teaspoon baking powder2 teaspoons cinnamon (I prefer Mexican cinnamon if available)1 cup multicolored raisins (I buy my raisins from Trader Joes)1 cup chopped walnuts Directions:Preheat oven to 350°In a stand mixer, beat the eggs, oil, sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy. Fold in the zucchini and pineappleCombine dry ingredients and add to batterPour in nuts and raisins and fold into the batterPour batter into 2 well-greased 9" x 5" loaf pans Bake 1 hour or until firmCool in pan for 10 – 15 minutes before attempting to remove the bread from the pans.Note: Because zucchini is in so much abundance, I always make multiple batches and freeze a few loaves for a delicious treat later in the season.
How to Make a Copycat Version of The Cheesecake Factory’s Chicken Piccata
The Cheesecake Factory certainly offers a mountain of options on its menu, which spans over 20 pages and boasts over 250 items to choose from. And yet, with so many options, many tend to gravitate toward their favorites—like The Cheesecake Factory Chicken Piccata. Between the perfectly cooked thinly sliced chicken, the creamy lemon sauce and the magically swirled angel hair pasta, it’s no wonder this dish is such a popular choice.
Rao’s Just Launched a New Line of Frozen Pizzas and I Tried Every One
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve been a Rao’s devotee for years now, and I will proclaim to anyone who cares to listen that it’s the best jarred tomato sauce on the market. And I’m not alone. The sauce is also a favorite of Kitchn editors. So when a friend told me that Rao’s was releasing a line of frozen pizzas, I had a feeling that these would soon become a fixture in my freezer.
Healthy Recipe: Zucchini With Mint
This recipe combines Zucchini with Mint for a simple and fresh flavor. Choose small tender zucchini that are similar in size. You can eat this dish warm as a side or at room temperature as part of an antipasto assortment. If you eat them cold, drizzle with a little lemon juice and some good olive oil before serving.
Ham and cheese casserole
It's almost fall y'all, and that means it's time to cozy up with some comfort food. Are you ready? Today, I am preparing a delightful ham and cheese casserole that you'll fall for.
thecountrycook.net
Carrot Cake Loaf
This Carrot Cake Loaf is an easy and tasty recipe with simple ingredients. Full of flavor from the spices and topped off with a cream cheese frosting, this is the perfect treat to bake up anytime!. A TASTY CARROT DESSERT. Some call it a cake, some call it bread, I...
