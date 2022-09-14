ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Drags Singer Into Kanye West's Custody Mess With Kim Kardashian

Usher's former wife Tameka Foster wasted no time jumping on Kanye West's train after the rapper leaked text messages arguing with his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian over how to co-parent their children, Radar has learned.Foster — who went through a nasty custody battle with the You Got It Bad singer — put her ex on blast in the comment section of Ye's post about which school his kids with Kardashian should attend. The rapper made headlines when dropped a series of Instagram posts on Thursday night, insisting he hadn't come unhinged; he just wanted a say in their four children's lives....
rolling out

Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are

Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Confronts 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post

Kanye has said a lot of things on Instagram recently. He's mourned Queen Elizabeth's death, berated Adidas and encouraged others to do the same, challenged Instagram's guidelines, talked about his favorite music, and much, much more. There's one thing, however, he didn't say, and he set the record straight with 50 Cent.
Stereogum

Kanye West Goes On CNBC To Explain Gap Breakup

In 2020, Kanye West’s Yeezy brand partnered with the Gap on a new line of Yeezy Gap apparel. The partnership was supposed to last 10 years and generate $1 billion in revenue. Instead, as the New York Times reports, Kanye and the Gap have parted ways just two years into the deal. Kanye notified Gap via a letter today that he is terminating the partnership, citing a breach of contract by Gap. He plans to launch his own Yeezy stores instead.
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Admits Kim Kardashian Raises Their Kids ’80 Percent Of The Time’: I Still Give Her ‘Advice’

Kanye West, 45, opened up about the co-parenting situation between himself and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41, in a new interview. Ye appeared on the Sept. 15 episode of the Alo MIND FULL podcast, where he revealed that the reality star raises their children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, “80 percent of the time.” But Kanye did take some credit for how he’s influencing their kids.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West & Chris Rock Model New Yeezy Shades For NYFW

After months of regrouping and working on his stand-up material following the infamous 2022 Oscars slap, Chris Rock is outside. The legendary comedian made headlines all summer long for controversial comedy bits that target everyone from his Academy Award nemesis, Will Smith, to Nicole Brown Simpson. However, the outside noise hasn't stopped the Everybody Hates Chris creator from living his life.
The Independent

Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian for having ‘say’ in where their children go to school

Kanye West has taken to Instagram to share his co-parenting struggles with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from the rapper, 45, in February last year. She was declared “legally single” in March this year.Now West has shared messages reportedly exchanged between himself and Kardashian in a series of since-deleted images.The argument appears to be centred on which school their four children should attend. West would like North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, to attend the school he founded, Donda Academy.West founded the school named after his late mother Donda West in October 2021. Applications...
The Independent

Kanye West reveals Kim Kardashian raises their children ‘80 per cent’ of the time

Kanye West has opened up about co-parenting with ex-wife Kim Kardashian while revealing how often he spends time with their children.The 45-year-old rapper, who goes by the name Ye, discussed his and the reality star’s four children, North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, during a recent appearance on the Alo Mind Full podcast. During the conversation, West addressed the importance of communicating with Kardashian and the impact it has on his family.“I’ll still give Kim advice on things that can help,” he told hosts Alyson Wilson and Danny Harris. “Because that’s going to go to the...
papermag.com

Kanye West's Donda Academy Is Reportedly Forcing Parents to Sign NDAs

Kanye West has an unconventional enrollment process for Donda Academy, according to a new report. On Thursday, September 15, Rolling Stone published a story featuring interviews with two unnamed families, who claim that the rapper's private Christian prep school is forcing the parents of all potential students to sign a non-disclosure agreement prior to enrollment. However, neither provided specific details about the terms of the NDA.
WashingtonExaminer

Kanye West terminates Yeezy deal with Gap over alleged breach of contract

Rapper Ye, better known as Kanye West, revealed he will end the contract between his clothing brand Yeezy and Gap, which was signed in 2020. Gap had a contract with the rapper's clothing line to sell its products and eventually open a separate Yeezy store but did not follow through on contractual obligations, according to a Thursday letter from the rapper. While the retailer sold Yeezy's blue puffer jacket in a matter of hours in June of last year, it did not sell any more Yeezy products by the second half of the year.
