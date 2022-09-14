Read full article on original website
Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Drags Singer Into Kanye West's Custody Mess With Kim Kardashian
Usher's former wife Tameka Foster wasted no time jumping on Kanye West's train after the rapper leaked text messages arguing with his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian over how to co-parent their children, Radar has learned.Foster — who went through a nasty custody battle with the You Got It Bad singer — put her ex on blast in the comment section of Ye's post about which school his kids with Kardashian should attend. The rapper made headlines when dropped a series of Instagram posts on Thursday night, insisting he hadn't come unhinged; he just wanted a say in their four children's lives....
ETOnline.com
Kim Kardashian Is a Stunning 'Single Lady' at Beyoncé's Birthday Party, Kanye West Not in Attendance
Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to embrace a theme, and Beyoncé's star-studded birthday party was no exception. The reality star stepped out over the weekend to attend Bey's roller disco-themed bash with a who's-who of celebs -- not including her ex, Kanye "Ye" West. Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, was...
Kim Kardashian Says She Received a 'Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her celebrity status. Speaking with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society." "I mean, when I was with...
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are
Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
Kanye West Will Not Face Charges For Allegedly Putting The Paws Of Yeezus On An Annoying Autograph Seeker
Kanye West will reportedly not be facing charges stemming from an altercations in Hollywood where he punched a fan.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Confronts 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post
Kanye has said a lot of things on Instagram recently. He's mourned Queen Elizabeth's death, berated Adidas and encouraged others to do the same, challenged Instagram's guidelines, talked about his favorite music, and much, much more. There's one thing, however, he didn't say, and he set the record straight with 50 Cent.
Do Right By Us: Diddy Promises To ‘Never Wear Adidas Again’ In Support Of Kanye West
Diddy gives his opinon in the ongoing Kanye West and ADIDAS fued and is willing to never wear ADIDAS again to support Ye.
Stereogum
Kanye West Goes On CNBC To Explain Gap Breakup
In 2020, Kanye West’s Yeezy brand partnered with the Gap on a new line of Yeezy Gap apparel. The partnership was supposed to last 10 years and generate $1 billion in revenue. Instead, as the New York Times reports, Kanye and the Gap have parted ways just two years into the deal. Kanye notified Gap via a letter today that he is terminating the partnership, citing a breach of contract by Gap. He plans to launch his own Yeezy stores instead.
musictimes.com
Kanye West Fights Kim Kardashian For Kids to be Enrolled in Donda Academy — Why Here?
In a recent Instagram post, Kanye West suggested that his children attend Donda Academy instead of the private school Kim Kardashian has selected. The question, though-what exactly is Donda Academy? Why does the singer rapper so adamant that his kids be enrolled here?. A series of controversial Instagram posts, some...
Kanye West Admits Kim Kardashian Raises Their Kids ’80 Percent Of The Time’: I Still Give Her ‘Advice’
Kanye West, 45, opened up about the co-parenting situation between himself and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41, in a new interview. Ye appeared on the Sept. 15 episode of the Alo MIND FULL podcast, where he revealed that the reality star raises their children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, “80 percent of the time.” But Kanye did take some credit for how he’s influencing their kids.
Julia Fox Speaks On Her 1-Month Somethingship Split With Kanye West—‘I Tapped Out At The First Sign Of A Red Flag’
Uncut Gemsssssss muse Julia Fox recently sat down with Evening Standard Magazine to spill deets on her quickie coupledom with Kanye West while giving herself credit for calling things off. The 32-year-old mother of one said that she and Kanye were taking their relationship “day by day” just to “see...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West & Chris Rock Model New Yeezy Shades For NYFW
After months of regrouping and working on his stand-up material following the infamous 2022 Oscars slap, Chris Rock is outside. The legendary comedian made headlines all summer long for controversial comedy bits that target everyone from his Academy Award nemesis, Will Smith, to Nicole Brown Simpson. However, the outside noise hasn't stopped the Everybody Hates Chris creator from living his life.
What the Hell Is Going on at Kanye West’s Mysterious New Private School?
Kanye West’s latest ambitious venture may be his most surprising – and most mysterious. Over the past decade, West has cemented himself not only as a musical force but also as a cultural and creative visionary, with the launch of his Yeezy line, major collaborations with Adidas and Gap, and tech projects like the Stem Player.
"I Tapped Out At The First Sign Of A Red Flag": Julia Fox Explained The Reason Her Relationship With Kanye West Ended
"It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy." All of us have probably had different introductions to Julia Fox. While some know her for her kitschy fashion looks, others remember her from her role in "Uncah Jams."
Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian for having ‘say’ in where their children go to school
Kanye West has taken to Instagram to share his co-parenting struggles with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from the rapper, 45, in February last year. She was declared “legally single” in March this year.Now West has shared messages reportedly exchanged between himself and Kardashian in a series of since-deleted images.The argument appears to be centred on which school their four children should attend. West would like North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, to attend the school he founded, Donda Academy.West founded the school named after his late mother Donda West in October 2021. Applications...
Complex
Kanye West Says He Wants to Move on From Gap Deal: ‘They My New Baby Mamas’
After publicly expressing his frustrations over the current state of his relationships with Gap and Adidas, the artist formerly known as Kanye West has vowed in a new interview that he will next be going the independent route, free from the constraint of “companies standing in between me and the audience.”
Kanye West Confirms Termination Of Yeezy's Partnership With Gap: 'A King Can't Live In Someone Else's Castle'
Rapper and designer Kanye West, who goes by "Ye," has terminated his Yeezy brand partnership with Gap Inc GPS two years after the deal was announced. "Everyone knows that, you know, I'm the leader, I'm the king, right, so a king can't live in someone else's castle. A king has to make his own castle," West said Thursday on CNBC's "Closing Bell."
Kanye West reveals Kim Kardashian raises their children ‘80 per cent’ of the time
Kanye West has opened up about co-parenting with ex-wife Kim Kardashian while revealing how often he spends time with their children.The 45-year-old rapper, who goes by the name Ye, discussed his and the reality star’s four children, North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, during a recent appearance on the Alo Mind Full podcast. During the conversation, West addressed the importance of communicating with Kardashian and the impact it has on his family.“I’ll still give Kim advice on things that can help,” he told hosts Alyson Wilson and Danny Harris. “Because that’s going to go to the...
papermag.com
Kanye West's Donda Academy Is Reportedly Forcing Parents to Sign NDAs
Kanye West has an unconventional enrollment process for Donda Academy, according to a new report. On Thursday, September 15, Rolling Stone published a story featuring interviews with two unnamed families, who claim that the rapper's private Christian prep school is forcing the parents of all potential students to sign a non-disclosure agreement prior to enrollment. However, neither provided specific details about the terms of the NDA.
Kanye West terminates Yeezy deal with Gap over alleged breach of contract
Rapper Ye, better known as Kanye West, revealed he will end the contract between his clothing brand Yeezy and Gap, which was signed in 2020. Gap had a contract with the rapper's clothing line to sell its products and eventually open a separate Yeezy store but did not follow through on contractual obligations, according to a Thursday letter from the rapper. While the retailer sold Yeezy's blue puffer jacket in a matter of hours in June of last year, it did not sell any more Yeezy products by the second half of the year.
