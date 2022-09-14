ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Republicans And Democrats Agree Social Media Needs Regulation. But They're No Closer to Doing Anything About It

By Jasmine Aguilera
TIME
TIME
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nryTH_0hvn0qW100

A group of bipartisan Senators agree: the spread of misinformation and disinformation on social media poses a risk to homeland security, and something needs to be done about it. But at a hearing that included executives from Meta, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitter, Republicans and Democrats didn’t get any closer to agreeing on a solution.

The Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs convened on Wednesday to speak to current and former social media executives, hoping to address how disinformation and extremist ideologies that amplify hate speech and promote violence put the U.S. at risk. But the Senators became quickly bogged down in partisan talking points that ultimately did not seem to bring them any closer to finding a path forward to regulate the social media giants.

It’s a critical moment for the major social media companies. The hearing took the place almost exactly one year after whistleblower Frances Haugen came forward to allege that Facebook and Instagram knowingly downplayed the harm its products caused young people, and the day after Twitter whistleblower Peiter “Mudge” Zatko spoke before Congress about what he called “egregious” security failures.

Read More : The Twitter Whistleblower Needs You to Trust Him

At Wednesday’s hearing, Senators on both sides of the aisle called on the companies to be more transparent, said child sexual abuse content needed to be more urgently addressed, and raised concerns over how cartels use the platforms to conduct illegal activity, including human smuggling . But the bipartisanship stoped there. Most Democratic Senators questioned the social media executives about how algorithms fuel hate groups, how the companies’ algorithms targets users, and how user data is kept and secured. Republican Senators, on the other hand, spent considerable time questioning the executives about their platform’s decisions to censor some COVID-19 content, and TikTok’s association with China.

“People were censored, eminently qualified doctors who had the courage and compassion to treat COVID patients with cheap, generic, widely available drugs,” said Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, a Republican who also expressed concerns about the political leanings of the people employed at the social media companies and whether they could exert influence on elections. “I think hundreds of thousands of people lost their lives because you did not allow a second opinion to be published on your platforms.”

The social media executives struggled to respond to many of the questions and critiques directed at them from both parties. Senator Gary Peters of Michigan, the Democratic chairman of the committee, questioned Meta Chief Product Officer Chris Cox and YouTube Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan about why it took years before Facebook realized it needed to remove QAnon content. ( Meta , formerly known as Facebook Inc., owns Facebook and Instagram.) “This stuff was on your platforms for years, so it took you a long time to come to the conclusion,” Peters said. “You caught it, but not until 16% of the American people are part of this insidious theory.”

“To be very clear, we have no incentive to post this content, to promote it in any nature,” Mohan said in response.

Read More: After a Year of Focus on Big Tech’s Harms, Why We’re Still Waiting on Reform

For several minutes, Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, grilled TikTok Chief Operating Officer Vanessa Pappas over whether members of the Chinese Communist Party had access to U.S. user data. Pappas said the Chinese government has never been given access to user data, but could not state whether the company’s employees in China are members of the communist party. “Nobody on this panel would be able to tell you the political affiliation of any individual,” she said.

Earlier in the day, before the current executives appeared before the committee, former Facebook and Twitter executives sat on the panel, and warned Senators that these companies’ lack of transparency poses a danger to the U.S. “Today, you don’t know what’s happening at the platform. You have to trust the companies,” said Brian Boland, a former high-level Facebook executive . “I lost my trust… I think we should move beyond trust to helping our researchers and journalists understand the platforms better.”

Near the end of the hearing none of the social media executives could provide data about how many engineers work on their platforms, one of many questions they were unable or unwilling to answer to the Senators’ satisfaction. “I’ll be honest, I’m frustrated that the chief product officers, all of you, who have a prominent seat at the table when these business decisions are made, were not more prepared to speak to specifics about your product development process,” Peters said in his closing statement. “Your companies continue to really avoid sharing some very important information.”

Comments / 14

Related
The Independent

Voices: Thanks to Lindsey Graham, Republicans have lost control of the narrative

As far as the news cycle was concerned, Tuesday should have been a layup for Republicans. The latest Consumer Price Index report showed that while inflation remained relatively stable in the last month, it still increased 8.3 per cent in the past year, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average had its worst single day since June 2020 – this just as President Joe Biden held a public event meant to celebrate the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.But none of that dominated headlines in Washington. Instead, Republicans were put on the defensive by one of their own when Senator...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.

The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Peters
Person
Josh Hawley
HuffPost

Trump Calls For Mitch McConnell To Be 'Immediately' Replaced As Senate GOP Leader

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a pawn for the Democrats” and said he should “immediately” be replaced. Trump, who soured on McConnell after the Senate leader condemned Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and acknowledged President Joe Biden’s election victory, has renewed his attacks since last week, when McConnell gave a downbeat assessment of his party’s prospects of winning Senate control in the November election. Without naming anyone, McConnell cited “candidate quality” as a factor — an apparent swipe at struggling Trump-endorsed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia, and J.D. Vance in Ohio.
POTUS
Lootpress

The Economist’s midterm election model shows Republicans have a 74% chance of winning the House; Democrats have a 78% chance of retaining the Senate

Today The Economist launched the third edition of its statistical forecasting model for American Congressional elections, which predicts how many seats in the House of Representatives and Senate each party is likely to win in this year’s midterm elections in the United States. The Economist’s midterm model simulates the election for all 435 seats in the House and 34 Senate seats 10,000 times and is updated daily. It has been trained on every election cycle since 1942 and nearly 6,500 historical district races.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Life after Trump: Someday he'll be gone. What will Republicans (and Democrats) do then?

The problem with politics is that it's a zero-sum game. There is a finite number of voters out there; every vote that you get is a vote the other side doesn't get. That's why the headlines following the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago were practically unanimous: "FBI search cements Trump's hold on GOP," screamed the Hill. "Trump's dominance in GOP comes into focus, worrying some in the party," was how the Washington Post put it.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Republicans#Media Companies#Bipartisan Senators#Social Media Platforms#Politics Federal#Meta#Tiktok#Governmental Affairs
Business Insider

Senate Democrats are punting a bill to ban members of Congress from trading stocks to the lame-duck session: 'It's not going to happen before the election'

Senate Democrats won't release a consensus bill to ban congressional stock trading until after the midterms. "It's not going to happen before the election," said Sen. Jeff Merkley, a leading advocate on the issue. It comes just a day after Nancy Pelosi said the House could vote on a bill...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Marco Rubio, Who Last Month Said Abortion Regulation Should Be Left to the States, Endorses a Federal Ban

Many Republicans were dismayed by the federal abortion ban that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) unveiled this week, viewing it as politically unwise and constitutionally suspect. But yesterday Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.), who is running for reelection this year, announced that he is co-sponsoring Graham's bill, which would prohibit abortion at 15 weeks of gestation or later. Rubio's support for the bill blatantly contradicts the position he was taking just a few weeks ago, when he said abortion regulation should be left to the states, and his avowed support for federalism more generally.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Protesters heckle GOP senators in downtown DC after Lindsey Graham unveils national abortion ban

Republican senators were heckled in downtown Washington DC Tuesday evening as they attended a gala hosted by an anti-abortion group celebrating the downfall of Roe vs Wade.A handful of GOP lawmakers were guests of honour at an event hosted by Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, an anti-abortion nonprofit organisation named after the famous (and staunchly reglious) women’s rights activist. Among those who attended were both of South Carolina’s US senators, Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham.Roughly 100 protesters gathered outside the National Building Museum late in the afternoon and chanted slogans which included “our bodies our choice”, and “pro-life...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Ex-FBI Agent Who Probed Trump’s Russia Ties Is Under Investigation for Russia Ties

A former FBI agent who once investigated then President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia is now under investigation for his own relationship with a Russian oligarch, Insider reports. Court documents allege investigators are looking into ties between Oleg Deripaska and Charles McGonigal, who once led counterintelligence at the FBI’s New York City field office. Deripaska is a billionaire oligarch and Kremlin aide who was at the center of allegations in 2016 that Russia colluded with the Trump campaign. The investigation appears to center around McGonigal’s work with a shady consulting firm owned by Deripaska, Spectrum Risk Solutions, which he did not disclose. Failing to disclose it may land McGonigal in hot water with the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Even if cleared of any violations, however, a witness subpoena says prosecutors are also looking into whether McGonigal had ties to the government of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and whether he may have received “payments or gifts” from the governments of Kosovo, Montenegro, and Albania.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TIME

TIME

72K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy