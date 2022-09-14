Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Church Under the Bridge to celebrate 30 years
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco church will be celebrating both a milestone and a musician for its 30th anniversary. Church Under the Bridge Pastor Jimmy Dorrell says the congregation is known for meeting under Interstate 35 at 4th Street in Waco – but has been meeting for the past four years at an alternate site while the interstate has been under construction.
fox44news.com
Waco nonprofit gets new executive director
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – For the first time in more than 20 years, Waco’s transitional housing facility for families in Central Texas will have new leadership. Compassion Ministries of Waco announced Thursday morning that Amanda Samaniego will become its new Executive Director in October. The organization says Samaniego is a Waco native who returned to the area eight years ago, and brings corporate experience to the position – including five years at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.
News Channel 25
Temple resident helps bridge gap in teaching shortage at Killeen ISD
Temple resident, Henry Hank Mayes is making what many think is impossible; possible. He received his associate's degree at the age of 60, he's now furthering his studies at A&M Central Texas to become a certified teacher. In light of the severe teaching shortage, Hank said he's doing what other...
KWTX
New Waco resident brings a unique attraction to East Waco, adding the first of its kind to the state
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A new face in the Waco area is hoping her unique business will advance the development of East Waco, bringing a fun, new attraction for locals and tourists. “We’re really fun and out there, and this area has so much rich culture and art,” the owner...
KWTX
10 Things To Do In Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 16-18
(KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of September 16-18. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Baylor vs Texas State: Baylor Bears vs Texas State. Family Weekend UMHB vs Southwestern University: 2022 Football Schedule - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Athletics.
Haunted Maxdale Bridge in Killeen, Texas Will Give You The Creeps
There's just something about the area that gives you a weird vibe, and people who visit Maxdale Bridge in Killeen, Texas usually have a spooky story to tell afterwards. Of course, having the oldest cemetery in Bell County nearby probably helps increase the eerie feeling. Maxdale Cemetery. Maxdale Cemetery was...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.15.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Celebrating Beauty: Armed Forces Natural Hair & Health Expo Returns to Killeen, TX
The good people of Killeen, Texas are about to see some seriously impressive displays of beauty and confidence. I'm talking afros, braids, dreadlocks, and plenty of healthy and natural hair conversation at its finest. I’m so excited that the Armed Forces Natural Hair Health Expo is coming back to Killeen.
"This world is wicked." Killeen woman killed in San Antonio while celebrating landing her dream job
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen family is speaking out about gun violence after their daughter, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed near San Antonio. At 27 years old, Alaina Henderson's life was promising, until it was cut short the night of September 11th. Henderson leaves behind a mourning...
fox44news.com
Friday Night Football Fever Forecast
Game time forecast brought to you by Midas with locations across Central Texas:. The Shoemaker vs. Lake Belton High School Football game tomorrow night will be rather warm. Temperatures in the 80s under mostly clear skies. Across Central Texas, warm with temperatures falling from the mid-80s to the upper 70s...
KBTX.com
Most of the Brazos Valley completely removed from drought conditions.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Drought was the big story this summer. Late June through early August felt like a never-ending period of intense heat and little relief by rainfall. However, that changed in late August. The Brazos Valley experienced several rounds of widespread rainfall, dropping 1-2″ of rain multiple times to areas that desperately needed it.
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 4 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Sept. 16, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
KWTX
New policy allows parents to prompt review of Belton ISD library books
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Under a new policy, Belton Independent School District parents can now question and lead the district to investigate books they find questionable or inappropriate. The following books have been in review before the policy took effect:. “Gender Queer”. “All Boys Aren’t Blue”. “Kiss Number 8″
coveleaderpress.com
Homecoming King and Queen to be crowned tonight
The king and queen of the 2022-2023 Copperas Cove High School Homecoming Court will be announced at the Varsity football game tonight against the University Trojans. This year’s Freshman Duchess is Eva Revilla, sponsored by the Copperettes. Revilla is the daughter of Lorianne and Jason Valois and Jay Revilla. In her near future Revilla wants to become a Physical Therapist with a focus in sports medicine.
Animal shelter euthanization in Killeen doubled since last year: Report
According to the city, 983 animals have been euthanized this year at the Killeen Animal Shelter - more than double the number this time last year.
KWTX
Robinson Fire Department investigating house fire
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson Fire Department is currently investigating a house fire Friday morning. Firefighters responded to the call of a structure fire at 7:45 a.m. on Sept. 16 at 303 West Moonlight Drive. The Hewitt Fire Department also arrived at the residence to assist. A woman injured...
fox44news.com
Temple College mourns passing of former president
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple College family is mourning the loss of one of its former presidents. The College said Wednesday afternoon that Dr. Marvin R. Felder passed away. He served as president from 1973 until 1995. “Dr. Marvin Felder served the students, faculty and staff of...
Parents worried about kids coming home sick from school already
WACO, Texas — Cold and flu season is coming, kids are back in school, but some parents in the Central Texas area are already seeing their kids come home sick perhaps a bit sooner than they'd expect. Doctors are no strangers to dealing with sick kids, but Express ER...
Timeline of hoax call at Waco High School
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – At 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Waco dispatch received a call of an active shooter situation at Waco High school. Waco ISD and Waco PD were alerted at the same time. The call stated there was an active shooter on the campus and students were possibly injured. “We’re staff for 17 […]
Students and parents slam district communication during Heights High School shooter scare
An 11th-grader said students weren't given updates, and instead learned about what was happening on social media. HISD said an alert went out 23 minutes after the district became aware.
