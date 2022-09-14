ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

fox44news.com

Church Under the Bridge to celebrate 30 years

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco church will be celebrating both a milestone and a musician for its 30th anniversary. Church Under the Bridge Pastor Jimmy Dorrell says the congregation is known for meeting under Interstate 35 at 4th Street in Waco – but has been meeting for the past four years at an alternate site while the interstate has been under construction.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Waco nonprofit gets new executive director

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – For the first time in more than 20 years, Waco’s transitional housing facility for families in Central Texas will have new leadership. Compassion Ministries of Waco announced Thursday morning that Amanda Samaniego will become its new Executive Director in October. The organization says Samaniego is a Waco native who returned to the area eight years ago, and brings corporate experience to the position – including five years at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Temple resident helps bridge gap in teaching shortage at Killeen ISD

Temple resident, Henry Hank Mayes is making what many think is impossible; possible. He received his associate's degree at the age of 60, he's now furthering his studies at A&M Central Texas to become a certified teacher. In light of the severe teaching shortage, Hank said he's doing what other...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

10 Things To Do In Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 16-18

(KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of September 16-18. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Baylor vs Texas State: Baylor Bears vs Texas State. Family Weekend UMHB vs Southwestern University: 2022 Football Schedule - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Athletics.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.15.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Friday Night Football Fever Forecast

Game time forecast brought to you by Midas with locations across Central Texas:. The Shoemaker vs. Lake Belton High School Football game tomorrow night will be rather warm. Temperatures in the 80s under mostly clear skies. Across Central Texas, warm with temperatures falling from the mid-80s to the upper 70s...
TEMPLE, TX
KBTX.com

Most of the Brazos Valley completely removed from drought conditions.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Drought was the big story this summer. Late June through early August felt like a never-ending period of intense heat and little relief by rainfall. However, that changed in late August. The Brazos Valley experienced several rounds of widespread rainfall, dropping 1-2″ of rain multiple times to areas that desperately needed it.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

New policy allows parents to prompt review of Belton ISD library books

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Under a new policy, Belton Independent School District parents can now question and lead the district to investigate books they find questionable or inappropriate. The following books have been in review before the policy took effect:. “Gender Queer”. “All Boys Aren’t Blue”. “Kiss Number 8″
BELTON, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Homecoming King and Queen to be crowned tonight

The king and queen of the 2022-2023 Copperas Cove High School Homecoming Court will be announced at the Varsity football game tonight against the University Trojans. This year’s Freshman Duchess is Eva Revilla, sponsored by the Copperettes. Revilla is the daughter of Lorianne and Jason Valois and Jay Revilla. In her near future Revilla wants to become a Physical Therapist with a focus in sports medicine.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KWTX

Robinson Fire Department investigating house fire

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson Fire Department is currently investigating a house fire Friday morning. Firefighters responded to the call of a structure fire at 7:45 a.m. on Sept. 16 at 303 West Moonlight Drive. The Hewitt Fire Department also arrived at the residence to assist. A woman injured...
ROBINSON, TX
fox44news.com

Temple College mourns passing of former president

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple College family is mourning the loss of one of its former presidents. The College said Wednesday afternoon that Dr. Marvin R. Felder passed away. He served as president from 1973 until 1995. “Dr. Marvin Felder served the students, faculty and staff of...
TEMPLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Timeline of hoax call at Waco High School

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – At 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Waco dispatch received a call of an active shooter situation at Waco High school. Waco ISD and Waco PD were alerted at the same time. The call stated there was an active shooter on the campus and students were possibly injured. “We’re staff for 17 […]
WACO, TX

