ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, NJ

Request for witness protection order made in Sir Salman Rushdie attacker case

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QrCna_0hvmzWYy00
World News

A protection order has been requested for witnesses in the upcoming trial against the man who attacked Sir Salman Rushdie.

Chautauqua County district attorney Jason Schmidt requested the order to keep the identities of potential witnesses secret and asked for more time for evidence in the case to be examined.

Hadi Matar, 24, appeared at the hearing at Chautauqua County Court in New York state for the fourth time on Wednesday, having pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges last month.

Judge David Foley scheduled a further hearing for Friday September 16, in which he is expected to issue a ruling as to whether to grant more time to the DA’s office.

Matar, of Fairview, New Jersey, was indicted on the charges by a grand jury following the incident on August 12.

He was arrested after allegedly rushing on to the stage at the Chautauqua Institution, stabbing Sir Salman about a dozen times including in the neck and eye in front of a crowd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=385gwT_0hvmzWYy00
Sir Salman Rushdie attacker makes second US court appearance (Alamy/PA)

He was later charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder, which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, and one count of second-degree assault.

Judge Foley previously refused to grant Matar bail.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Mother of 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz faces son's killers at sentencing

Two defendants in the murder of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz received sentences of 25 years to life in prison Friday. Junior's mother, Leandra Guzman, was in the courtroom as her son's killers learned their fates. Diego Suero and Frederick Then were said to have given the marching orders that led to...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Fairview, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Fairview, NJ
County
Chautauqua County, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

New York man pleads guilty to charges under bank secrecy act

On Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court, a man pleaded guilty to charges under the Bank Secrecy Act for failing to maintain an effective anti-money laundering program. Hanan Ofer, 69, had created a scheme that imbued high-risk “international financial business” into a small credit union while he operated the New York State Employees Federal Credit Union Services Organization (NYSEFCU-CUSO) from 2014 to 2016, according to court filings.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Foley
Person
Salman Rushdie
Person
Jason Schmidt
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Nelson Cabreja, 36, Arrested

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 0216 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 42nd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Nelson Cabreja. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. aggravated unlicensed operator. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYPD busts suspect for fatally shooting gang rival in the face in East Village clash

A suspect has been arrested for fatally shooting a gang rival in the face during an East Village clash, police said Thursday. Tyler Hall-Canale is accused of shooting 26-year-old Dillin Tolentino in a building courtyard near Szold Place and E. 12th St. about 1:45 p.m. Sept. 1. Detectives nabbed Hall-Canale, 21, Wednesday and charged him with murder and weapon possession. Both men live near the ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Rockland woman arrested following fraud investigation

HAVERSTRAW – State Police have arrested a Haverstraw woman on a felony charge of offering a false instrument for filing. The charge against Shawn Marie Pezzementi is the result of an investigation where a fraudulent document was submitted in November 2021 to the Rockland County Office of Consumer Protection.
HAVERSTRAW, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Announces Prison Sentence for Leader of Washington Heights Firearm Ring

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the prison sentence of BIENVENIDO LIRIANO, 35, for his role as the ringleader of a Washington Heights group that sold 43 firearms, including semi-automatic weapons and ammunition, to an undercover NYPD detective posing as a firearms dealer, in exchange for cash. LIRIANO previously pleaded guilty in New York State Supreme Court to Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the First Degree, a class B felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a class C felony, and Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony. He was sentenced to 15 years in state prison and 5 years’ post-release supervision.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Witness Protection#Violent Crime
longisland.com

New York Woman Sentenced for Role in Drug Trafficking Ring

Argelianka Garcia, of New York, New York, was sentenced today to five years probation for her involvement in a drug conspiracy that spanned several states, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Garcia, 46, pleaded guilty in August 2021 to one count of “Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Suspect arrested in Inwood crash that killed salsa star and Cardi B friend

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a suspect on manslaughter charges Wednesday in the August crash that killed two pedestrians. Leandro A. Diaz-Ramirez was also charged with criminally negligent homicide and assault. The Aug. 3 crash left Joel Adames, 31, and David Fernandez, 40, dead. The crash also injured several others. Five cars were either […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Paterson Times

Paterson man hurt in Clinton Street shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting on Clinton Street just before noon on Thursday, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 34-year-old, was shot on Clinton and North Main streets at around 11:12 a.m. He got himself to Saint Joseph’s Wayne Medical Center in Wayne seeking treatment.
PATERSON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy