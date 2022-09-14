Read full article on original website
Flood emergencies unfold across the West as heavy rain continues
WASHINGTON (TND) — A flood emergency is unfolding across the West this week, leading to dangerous swift waters, mudslides, creating extensive damage. The remnants of Tropical Storm Kay have left storms hanging over the coast, bringing heavy rain to the area. It's day three of downpours for the desert...
Poor air quality closes some Lake Tahoe boat inspection stations
LAKE TAHOE, CA. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Hazardous air conditions have closed some boating inspection stations at Lake Tahoe on Friday. All inspection stations were delayed until 10 a.m. due to wildfire smoke on Sept. 16. Later it was announced on the Tahoe Boat Inspections twitter account...
Study: Nevada drivers ranked 6th worst road rage across the nation
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Silver State is ranking high on another list and not one to be proud of. Nevada recently ranked 6th in the nation for drivers with the worst road rage, that's according to a new Forbes study that surveyed 5,000 drivers. The most confrontational moves...
Oregon to adopt California's ban on selling gas-operated vehicles
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has announced it is looking to follow in California’s gas car banning footsteps. The department wants to adopt rules to halt the sale of all new gas cars by 2035 and push the automotive industry to start making more electric vehicles.
School bus driver shortage causes overcrowding, safety issues in North Carolina
SWANSBORO, Onslow County — Bus driver shortages have affected school districts' ability to get students to and from school across the nation, including in North Carolina. Parents said they were concerned about the safety of their students after elementary school students were left at a bus stop multiple times because of "overcrowding on the bus."
Luring jobs to Nevada at Las Vegas tech summit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Tech Summit wraps up Friday following a series of tours and a gathering Thursday at the Summerlin home of former Wynn Resorts executive Marc Schorr. Its goal – show a large group of California tech executives and venture capitalists the numerous advantages they could enjoy by relocating or expanding to Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Aces logo put on Nevada State Police patrol cars
Some squad cars for the Nevada State Police were decked out with Aces logos on the hood of the cars Wednesday morning. The agency has also done this in the past for the Vegas Golden Knights. The Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, making them one win...
Domestic Violence continues to be issue in community
Las Vegas, NV (KSNV). — Two disturbing homicides in the Las Vegas Valley just hours a part. In one, police say a man stabbed his ex-girlfriend while her infant was inside the home, and in the other, officers accused a son of stabbing his own mother to death. Just two recent examples, say experts and advocates, of a serious, ongoing problem in our community.
West Virginia governor signs bill into law banning abortions with few exceptions
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed a controversial bill into law that bans abortions in the state with few exceptions. The governor signed the bill Friday morning, a spokesperson told WCHS. Justice announced during his coronavirus news conference that he had signed the bill. State...
Nonprofit looking to help new and existing start-up businesses
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A push to bring more startups to Southern Nevada is now underway, with plans to also accelerate our region's existing businesses. StartUpNV is a non-profit geared towards building our state's existing businesses, while additionally attracting more to plant roots here. Since its start in 2017,...
McDonald's manager charged with stealing more than $100K from restaurant, police say
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — A McDonald's employee in Florida was arrested for stealing more than $100,000 from the restaurant, according to authorities. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office said 38-year-old Jon Smith was charged with grand theft for allegedly stealing the money while employed as the fast-food restaurant's store manager.
