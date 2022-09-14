In fifth-year senior placekicker Derek Ng’s distinguished Holy Cross football career, two of his most notable moments have come in matchups against Yale, as he has hit two-game winning field goals in three career contests against the Bulldogs. As the Crusaders prepare to host Yale at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, Ng reflects on his record-setting career — and how he’s grown since his highlight-reel moment more than four years ago.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO