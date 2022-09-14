Read full article on original website
goholycross.com
Volleyball hangs tough with Loyola (Md.)
WORCESTER, Mass. – The Holy Cross volleyball team took the first set Saturday during homecoming weekend but couldn't win the important third set in extra serves to fall to Patriot League opponent Loyola (Md.) 3-1 in the George Blaney '61 Gymnasium. With the setback, the Crusaders move to 2-11,...
goholycross.com
Men’s soccer defeated by Lafayette
EASTON, Pa. – The Holy Cross men's soccer team was defeated by Lafayette 2-0 at Oaks Stadium. The Crusaders fall to 3-4-0 overall and 0-1-0 in the Patriot League, while the Leopards improve to 5-2-0 on the year and 1-0-0 in the conference. Lafayette opened the scoring in the...
goholycross.com
Crusaders to face American in Patriot League opener
The Holy Cross women's soccer team will begin Patriot League play when it faces American at Linda Johnson Smith Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 2:00 p.m. Things to Know About the Crusaders (0-5-3, 0-0-0 Patriot League):. • Holy Cross stands 0-5-3 so far this year, and is coming off...
goholycross.com
Crusaders roll past Yale in home opener
WORCESTER, Mass. – The No. 12/13 Holy Cross football team cruised past Yale, 38-14, in the Crusaders' home opener on Saturday, Sept. 17. Holy Cross (3-0) won its first Homecoming game since the 2011 season. Junior wide receiver Jalen Coker took home the Johnny Turco Memorial Trophy, presented to the most outstanding player for the Homecoming game. Coker finished with 96 receiving yards and caught a 32-yard touchdown pass; he also heaved a 36-yard touchdown pass to senior running back Tyler Purdy.
goholycross.com
As Yale matchup approaches, Ng reflects on record-setting career
In fifth-year senior placekicker Derek Ng’s distinguished Holy Cross football career, two of his most notable moments have come in matchups against Yale, as he has hit two-game winning field goals in three career contests against the Bulldogs. As the Crusaders prepare to host Yale at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, Ng reflects on his record-setting career — and how he’s grown since his highlight-reel moment more than four years ago.
goholycross.com
Field hockey falls to Bucknell
WORCESTER, Mass. – The Holy Cross field hockey team opened Patriot League play and fell 3-1 to the Bucknell Bison on Saturday, Sept. 17. The loss sends the Crusaders to 1-6 and the Bulldogs to 2-4 on the season. Sophomore forward Meggan Fourie scored the lone goal of the day for the Crusaders.
goholycross.com
Crusaders fall in home opener to Navy
WORCESTER, Mass. – The Holy Cross volleyball team started Patriot League action Friday evening with their home opener, 3-0 defeat to Navy in the Coach George Blaney '61 Gymnasium. The loss sends the Crusaders to 2-10, 0-1 PL while the Midshipmen improve to 4-6, 1-0 PL. SET SCORES:. Midshipmen...
goholycross.com
Holy Cross Crusaders
Serve Navy Visiting Team Score Scoring Team Logo Home Team Score HolyCr. -- HolyCr subs: Russell, Katie; Hofacker, Mia. -- Navy subs: Hauanio-Lore, Anuhea. -- Navy subs: Sherman, Rilee. -- Navy subs: Stephenson, Chris. Set #2 Plays. Serve Navy Visiting Team Score Scoring Team Logo Home Team Score HolyCr. --...
