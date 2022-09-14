ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama offensive, defensive lines led by Crimson Tide veterans

*** Editor's note: This story will appear in programs sold at the Alabama-ULM game. Two expressions often used in football are that games are won – or lost – in the trenches and that nothing beats experience. That would appear to be good news for Alabama’s 2022 roster, which welcomed a number of senior offensive and defensive linemen back this offseason.
Live Updates: Alabama 21, ULM 0; First Quarter

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 2-ranked Alabama (2-0) will play host to ULM (1-1) this afternoon in its second home game of the season. The Crimson Tide and Warhawks will face off at Bryant-Denny Stadium, and the non-conference game will kick off at 3 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.
