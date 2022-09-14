Read full article on original website
Alabama offensive, defensive lines led by Crimson Tide veterans
*** Editor's note: This story will appear in programs sold at the Alabama-ULM game. Two expressions often used in football are that games are won – or lost – in the trenches and that nothing beats experience. That would appear to be good news for Alabama’s 2022 roster, which welcomed a number of senior offensive and defensive linemen back this offseason.
Live Updates: Alabama 21, ULM 0; First Quarter
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 2-ranked Alabama (2-0) will play host to ULM (1-1) this afternoon in its second home game of the season. The Crimson Tide and Warhawks will face off at Bryant-Denny Stadium, and the non-conference game will kick off at 3 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.
Pregame observations ahead of Alabama's home game against ULM
Here are several notes and observations from pregame drills ahead of the third game on the Crimson Tide’s schedule.
Alabama no longer favored to win national championship
If Nick Saban is looking for some fresh motivation at this point in the college football season, he has it. The new futures odds for the winner of this season’s college football national champion were released by SportsBetting.ag. They no longer have Alabama as the favorite to win the championship.
Nick Saban-backed boutique hotel The Alamite opens in Tuscaloosa
A boutique hotel backed in part by Alabama Coach Nick Saban is now open in Tuscaloosa. The Alamite, part of Marriot Bonvoy’s Tribute Portfolio, is situated downtown on 6th Street. Boasting 112 guestrooms, the Alamite also has meeting spaces, a fitness center and two restaurants. There’s Forte: Cuts &...
Nick Saban recounts ‘best thing I ever learned’ and importance of teachers
When Nick Saban’s music teacher gave him a ‘D’ for not standing up and singing, a life lesson soon followed. After he got home, Nick Saban Sr. made his son turn in his basketball uniform and head down to the coal mines, where he worked, with a message that’s now become lore:
Bham Now
25 exciting October events including the Greek Food Festival
The fall season means cool weather, gorgeous color-changing leaves and festival fun. To plan for this special fall month, check out our list of 25 October events around Birmingham. 1. Shop Save & Share benefiting The Junior League of Birmingham. What: Give back to the Bham community while saving 20%...
Beloved Tuscaloosa Mexican Restaurant Returning to Downtown Area
More than two decades after the first Jalapeno's Mexican restaurant opened in downtown Tuscaloosa, the beloved brand is returning to Temerson Square. In a video posted to social media last week, ownership at Jalapenos announced plans to go back "to where it all started" and open a fourth location in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa.
