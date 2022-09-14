Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
Related
fox7austin.com
Woman identified as victim in Northeast Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas - The woman shot and killed at a Northeast Austin apartment complex early Thursday morning has been identified. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a call just before 2:30 a.m. Sept. 15 about a shooting in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive at the Cameron Apartments.
Mother of two struggling with affordability in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Loremise Laiosie is a mother of two. She is originally from Haiti but has lived in Texas for many years. “I am from [Haiti] where all the chaos is, I have been very blessed," she said about moving to Texas. She has called Austin home for...
fox7austin.com
East Austin food truck broken into 15 times, owner says
AUSTIN, Texas - A food truck owner is frustrated after he says his truck has been broken into 15 times. Boteco Food Truck has called East Austin home for a majority of its time selling Brazilian street food since 2014. "I wanted to bring that same culture into Austin. There...
New steps to address human trafficking in Austin
It started when she was a child. Crystal Sepulveda was trafficked by a family member.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin City Council commits up to $500,000 on food equity in eastern crescent
AUSTIN, Texas — While some parts of Austin are booming, other parts are being left behind. That’s why the Austin City Council is giving up to $500,000 in an effort to build an affordable grocery store, or stores, in areas of Austin's eastern crescent. Del Valle resident Crystal...
Elgin Courier
Human smuggling takedown op near Elgin
Arrests and indictments Tuesday south of Elgin were part of a regional effort to take down human traffickers. On Sept. 13, the U.S. Department of Justice, along with its partners, conducted an operation that "disrupted and dismantled a prolific human smuggling operation in Texas and across the southern United States," said the DOJ in a statement.
Home holdup: Austin Energy application process is backed up
They went under contract for the home in December, and their project manager said they paid their Austin Energy application fees in March — the same week they got them.
Report: Jo's Coffee could be expanding further into South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Jo's Coffee appears to be expanding further into South Austin, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ). The report states that a Texas Department of License and Regulation (TDLR) filing indicates the coffee company will begin renovating a building located at 5532 Menchaca Road starting in October. The renovation is slated to be complete by the end of the year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LIST: Central Texas cities, counties with license plate readers
Here's a list of cities and counties in Central Texas where the LPRs are being used by local law enforcement.
Student arrested on felony charges after threat at Akins High School
AUSTIN, Texas — Following a slew of hoax threats across the state over the last week, another local social media threat has resulted in felony charges for a juvenile student. According to Austin ISD, district police on Friday arrested a juvenile student on charges of making a terroristic threat...
Tech upgrades coming to Round Rock Police Department
Round Rock City Council during its September meeting approved funding for these upgrades. The two agenda items greenlighted RRPD to get the latest versions of its 3D scene rendering technology and improve its Flock camera systems, which include license plate readers.
Austin police investigating suspicious shooting death in northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting death near the Coronado Hills area in northeast Austin. Police said a call came in at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday of an incident at the Rise at The Cameron apartment complex near Reagan and Berkman drives. Officers responded to the scene within six minutes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
"This world is wicked." Killeen woman killed in San Antonio while celebrating landing her dream job
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen family is speaking out about gun violence after their daughter, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed near San Antonio. At 27 years old, Alaina Henderson's life was promising, until it was cut short the night of September 11th. Henderson leaves behind a mourning...
APD releases after action-report regarding 2020 protests, outlines policy changes
AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, the Austin Police Department hosted a press conference to discuss the findings of its after-action report regarding the 2020 protests. Starting in May after the death of Houston man George Floyd in Minneapolis, protesters gathered around the nation as part of the Black Lives Matter movement against police brutality. Here in Austin, protestors also marched for Mike Ramos, a man who was fatally shot by Austin police.
KVUE Profiles: Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ
AUSTIN, Texas — As part of KVUE's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we visited Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ in South Austin to meet the proud Tejano behind the restaurant's beloved food. "Valentina’s started with the idea of wanting to represent what I felt was true Tejano cooking," owner...
Officers respond to threats at 2 Central Texas schools
Connally High School's campus was temporarily put on hold Tuesday after police got a report of a shooter on campus. Police investigated the threat and determined that it was a false report.
The summer feel continues today with hotter temperatures coming
Today will be hot and humid. It gets hotter next week. -- Rich Segal
South Austin bakery Crema closes due to rising rent, inflation
Crema Bakery in South Austin is closing its doors for good after nearly a decade of serving the community. They said rent was just too high and they couldn't keep up with the rising cost.
KVUE
Austin police investigate 84 jugging cases
Austin police are investigating 84 jugging incidents from this year. Police have made an arrest in one of the cases.
Austin City Council votes to reinstate license plate reader program
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council voted to reinstate the Austin Police Department's license plate reader program on Thursday. Those are cameras that take photos of license plates and store them in a database. The program reportedly helps police find out if someone is driving a vehicle that's connected to a crime.
KVUE
Austin, TX
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 8