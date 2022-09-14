ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox7austin.com

Woman identified as victim in Northeast Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas - The woman shot and killed at a Northeast Austin apartment complex early Thursday morning has been identified. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a call just before 2:30 a.m. Sept. 15 about a shooting in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive at the Cameron Apartments.
KVUE

Mother of two struggling with affordability in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Loremise Laiosie is a mother of two. She is originally from Haiti but has lived in Texas for many years. “I am from [Haiti] where all the chaos is, I have been very blessed," she said about moving to Texas. She has called Austin home for...
fox7austin.com

East Austin food truck broken into 15 times, owner says

AUSTIN, Texas - A food truck owner is frustrated after he says his truck has been broken into 15 times. Boteco Food Truck has called East Austin home for a majority of its time selling Brazilian street food since 2014. "I wanted to bring that same culture into Austin. There...
Elgin Courier

Human smuggling takedown op near Elgin

Arrests and indictments Tuesday south of Elgin were part of a regional effort to take down human traffickers. On Sept. 13, the U.S. Department of Justice, along with its partners, conducted an operation that "disrupted and dismantled a prolific human smuggling operation in Texas and across the southern United States," said the DOJ in a statement.
KVUE

Report: Jo's Coffee could be expanding further into South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Jo's Coffee appears to be expanding further into South Austin, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ). The report states that a Texas Department of License and Regulation (TDLR) filing indicates the coffee company will begin renovating a building located at 5532 Menchaca Road starting in October. The renovation is slated to be complete by the end of the year.
KVUE

Student arrested on felony charges after threat at Akins High School

AUSTIN, Texas — Following a slew of hoax threats across the state over the last week, another local social media threat has resulted in felony charges for a juvenile student. According to Austin ISD, district police on Friday arrested a juvenile student on charges of making a terroristic threat...
KXAN

Tech upgrades coming to Round Rock Police Department

Round Rock City Council during its September meeting approved funding for these upgrades. The two agenda items greenlighted RRPD to get the latest versions of its 3D scene rendering technology and improve its Flock camera systems, which include license plate readers.
KVUE

Austin police investigating suspicious shooting death in northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting death near the Coronado Hills area in northeast Austin. Police said a call came in at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday of an incident at the Rise at The Cameron apartment complex near Reagan and Berkman drives. Officers responded to the scene within six minutes.
KVUE

APD releases after action-report regarding 2020 protests, outlines policy changes

AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, the Austin Police Department hosted a press conference to discuss the findings of its after-action report regarding the 2020 protests. Starting in May after the death of Houston man George Floyd in Minneapolis, protesters gathered around the nation as part of the Black Lives Matter movement against police brutality. Here in Austin, protestors also marched for Mike Ramos, a man who was fatally shot by Austin police.
KVUE

KVUE Profiles: Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ

AUSTIN, Texas — As part of KVUE's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we visited Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ in South Austin to meet the proud Tejano behind the restaurant's beloved food. "Valentina’s started with the idea of wanting to represent what I felt was true Tejano cooking," owner...
KVUE

Austin City Council votes to reinstate license plate reader program

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council voted to reinstate the Austin Police Department's license plate reader program on Thursday. Those are cameras that take photos of license plates and store them in a database. The program reportedly helps police find out if someone is driving a vehicle that's connected to a crime.
