A woman has been arrested for allegedly mowing down her boyfriend during an argument at a Las Vegas car wash. Elena Del Villar faces charges of attempted murder and domestic battery with a deadly weapon, authorities say. The man, who was hit and dragged by the vehicle, is now in critical condition with an aortic dissection. He also suffered spinal and pelvic fractures, lacerations to his face, road rash, and a bruised hip. Del Villar was taken into custody at her Las Vegas home after police tracked the Honda Pilot there. She is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. She told police that she “was flustered and panicked due to the soda spill on her dashboard window,” according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Read it at Las Vegas Review-Journal

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 21 DAYS AGO