Rowland Road Series returns to OMSP
A ride to raise money for Parkinson's Disease will take place at Oak Mountain State Park on Sept. 24. Team Rowland was started in 2017 after Mike Rowland was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. Shortly after his diagnosis, his family and an army of supporters quickly rallied around him and got involved with the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease Research by attending the Tour de Fox Blue Ridge bike event in Greenville, South Carolina. In 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the Tour de Fox events, Team Rowland created their own event, the Rowland Road Series, with the goal of ending Parkinson’s Disease together.
Week 4 Football Primer: Hornets host Thompson
Chelsea quarterback Carter Dotson (14) throws a deep pass during a game between Oak Mountain and Chelsea on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Shawn Bowles. Here is a quick look at the local high school football games this week, as covered by the Under...
Eagles lose heartbreaker at Tuscaloosa County
NORTHPORT — Heartbreaking was the only way Oak Mountain High School could describe it. After leading Tuscaloosa County for most of the game, the Eagles held a slim 31-28 lead in a key Class 7A, Region 3 contest Friday night. But Tuscaloosa County made its way down the field,...
Hornets fall to Thompson
CHELSEA -- Thompson High School scored 27 third-quarter points on Friday night in its rout of Chelsea. The Warriors won 48-3 as they extended their winning streak in Class 7A to seven games. Thompson’s A.J. Green took the spotlight as he scored four times. “I thought we played really...
