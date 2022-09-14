A ride to raise money for Parkinson's Disease will take place at Oak Mountain State Park on Sept. 24. Team Rowland was started in 2017 after Mike Rowland was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. Shortly after his diagnosis, his family and an army of supporters quickly rallied around him and got involved with the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease Research by attending the Tour de Fox Blue Ridge bike event in Greenville, South Carolina. In 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the Tour de Fox events, Team Rowland created their own event, the Rowland Road Series, with the goal of ending Parkinson’s Disease together.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO