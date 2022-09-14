Read full article on original website
RideApart
BMW Announces Sixth-Generation EV Batteries And Expands Production
When it comes to electric vehicles, BMW means business. By the 2030s, both BMW subsidiaries Mini and Rolls Royce will transition to all-electric lineups. That goal may sound ambitious until you learn that electric drivetrains will power all future BMW Motorrad urban mobility models moving forward. The Bavarian automaker will...
Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers
Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse First Look Review: Fastest 5-Oh
Ford hasn't introduced a new named subbrand variant of its pioneering pony car since the Bullitt edition first appeared for 2001. The seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang ends this long drought with the powerful new Mustang Dark Horse model. This is no mere appearance package with cold-air induction good for a handful of extra ponies and pound-feet; the Dark Horse represents a serious performance upgrade that lays the foundation for Ford Blue's combustion vehicle racing efforts. These will range from amateur classes up through global GT4, GT3, NHRA, Australian Supercar, and NASCAR. In so doing, Dark Horse is itself a small family of hotter fastback Mustangs, with an offering of optional performance upgrades to suit one's personal need for speed, style, and comfort.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane
As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
2024 Ford Mustang Unveiled With New Looks, V8 Power And Jet-Inspired Cockpit
Over the past couple of weeks, Ford has shifted focus to the launch of the seventh-generation (internal codename S650) Mustang, teasing us with glimpses of new design elements and short clips of the V8 engine. We've also been treated to the noise of the new GT3 racer, but that's not important right now.
insideevs.com
Tesla's Battery Supply Has Finally Grown Beyond Satisfying Demand
As you may be aware, Tesla's Head of Investor Relations Martin Viecha just spoke at a private Goldman Sachs event in San Francisco. He shared many interesting morsels during the talk. He also made it seem as though Tesla may actually have its first battery surplus. The Tesla executive painted...
‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years
A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Models Are More Powerful Than Their Gas-Powered Counterparts
The 2023 Honda CR-V redesign puts more focus on its available hybrid models, which will be more efficient and powerful than its gas-powered trim levels. The post 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Models Are More Powerful Than Their Gas-Powered Counterparts appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Biden Delivers Big Money to EV Industry (There May Be a Problem)
The U.S. government and automakers seem to be on the same page about transforming the country's car culture from one based on an internal combustion engine to one based on battery-powered electric vehicles. Both sides seem to understand that such a large change will require tens of billions of dollars...
2023 Toyota Highlander Beats the 2023 Nissan Pathfinder
Check out this 2023 Toyota Highlander vs. 2023 Nissan Pathfinder head-to-head comparison, and see how the Highlander comes out on top. The post 2023 Toyota Highlander Beats the 2023 Nissan Pathfinder appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford's New Mustang Inspired by Fox Body Design
Ford's designers found inspiration for the new Mustang in an old Mustang.
Who Needs a Trailer? Airstream Unveils a New Camper Van Designed for Off-the-Grid Road Trips
Have you been wanting to give van life a try, but weren’t sure where to start? Airstream’s latest camper might be just what you’re looking for. The biggest name in campers and trailers has just unveiled its latest model, the Rangeline Touring Coach. The new van has been outfitted with everything you need to hit the road for extended periods of time. The Rangeline is Airstream’s first Class B motorhome built on the Ram ProMaster 3500 commercial van chassis (its other models are based on the ubiquitous Mercedes-Benz Sprinter). Thanks to this, every single examples comes with a 3.6-liter V-6 connected to...
Solar-Powered EV With 1,000-Mile Range Coming Next Year
Electric vehicles such as the new Cadillac Lyriq are often touted as the way forward. Thanks to advancements in technology, the latest slew of battery-powered cars are capable of traveling hundreds of miles on a single charge, all while providing adequate performance and zero tailpipe emissions. But not all EVs are made equal - some aren't as eco-friendly as you'd expect.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 sleek e-bikes for eco-friendly urban commuting
In 2022, living more sustainably and consciously should be a priority for all of us, – whether it’s making changes in our daily lives, consumption, or even our means of transportation. Our typical fossil-fuel-consuming means of transportation need to be replaced by greener and more environment-friendly alternatives, and Electric Bicycles are an appealing option! Not only do they curb fuel consumption and reduce automotive emissions, but they’re also a healthy source of exercise for us! I mean, not only do we get to save the Earth from air pollution, but we can also get some intense cardio done. And they’re becoming an increasingly popular option day by day. It’s estimated that by 2023, the total number of electric bicycles in circulation around the world, will be 300 million, which is an exponential increase, from the 200 million back in 2019. It looks like everyone is slowly and steadily hopping onto the e-bicycle bandwagon! And, we’ve curated a whole range of innovative designs for you. From an e-bike that conquers all terrains to a portable e-bike made from a single piece of aluminum– we have a whole collection of sleek, modern, and super cool e-bikes for you!
Hellcat Charger Wipes The Floor With ZL1 Camaro
Some people are born to race on the quarter mile track, think Dominique Toroto or Dale Earnhardt. However, others are better reserved for driving in the test and tune class practicing until they can get a little better at it. This was certainly the case with one Camaro owner whose burnout skills and throttle control need a lot of work. Of course, there is something kind of special about this particular race that sets it apart from other interesting competitive runs. That is the cars racing and after you see how this went down you'll be rolling on the floor laughing.
2022 Honda Accord Hybrid: 6 Things Consumer Reports Likes About the Midsize Sedan
The 2022 Honda Accord is a great sedan option. here are 6 things Consumer Reports likes about this option. The post 2022 Honda Accord Hybrid: 6 Things Consumer Reports Likes About the Midsize Sedan appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2022 Audi e-tron GT ‘Feels Like a Sports Sedan Should’
Car and Driver took the 2022 Audi e-tron GT out for a spin. Find out what the outlet had to say about the electric sedan here. The post The 2022 Audi e-tron GT ‘Feels Like a Sports Sedan Should’ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2024 Ford Mustang Debuts Today: See The Livestream
Update: The 2024 Ford Mustang is revealed! Check it out in our debut article:. Nearly 60 years and more than 10 million cars later, the Ford Mustang is preparing to enter its seventh generation. The S650 will break cover today during the Blue Oval's dedicated event dubbed "The Stampede" on the dawn of the 2022 NAIAS in the Motor City.
2023 Toyota Camry vs. 2023 Honda Accord: Which Midsize Sedan Is More Fuel Efficient?
It's always a toss up between the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry since they're both pretty similar. But which one is more fuel efficient? The post 2023 Toyota Camry vs. 2023 Honda Accord: Which Midsize Sedan Is More Fuel Efficient? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Puts Pressure on Car Dealers in EV Push
Ford (F) is serious about its transition into an electric vehicle company and now it is making sure its dealership network is on the same page. Gone are the days where General Motors (GM) is its main competitor, as Ford CEO Jim Farley now considers Tesla (TSLA) its top rival.
