Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 33/40 News
Third arrest made in shooting death of 16-year-old in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A third person was arrested Friday in connection to the shooting death of 16-year-old Cameron Paul Daffron. Daffron was killed in the 400 block of Alexander Road located in unincorporated Shelby County near Leeds on Wednesday, August 31. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said...
Man accused of poisoning wife back in jail
A Hartselle man charged with attempted murder after officials say he poisoned his wife is back in the Morgan County Jail.
Shelby Reporter
Another arrest has been made involving the shooting near Leeds
LEEDS– Another arrest has been made for a case involving a shooting that happened near Leeds Thursday evening, Aug. 31. On Friday, Sept. 16 investigators arrested 18-year-old Kelvarius Imarion Dickerson of Goodwater. He is charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder. Dickerson is currently...
Indictments issued in 3 unrelated killings in Birmingham, Tarrant
Three murder suspects have been indicted in separate Jefferson County killings. A Jefferson County grand jury in August issued murder indictments against Thaddeus Tyrese Canady, 19, Jamari Lee Cook, 21, and Joseph Andrew Edwards, 43. The indictments were made public Friday. Canady is charged in the Nov. 11, 2021, shooting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
‘A fake post’: Deputies update threat at West End High School
ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff’s Department said a fake snapchat post is to blame for a reported threat at West End High School in Etowah County. The following is the joint statement from Sheriff Jonathon Horton and Etowah County Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby:. On September...
After two months, new mom released from Etowah County Jail
An Etowah County judge ordered the release this week of a mother who was arrested days after the birth or her son and then spent two months in jail because she was unable to meet conditions of release. Hali Burns had been charged with chemical endangerment after she failed two...
Sheriff’s office: Man steals car, leads deputies on chase
An Albertville man was arrested Thursday after officials say he stole a car and led deputies on a chase.
Snacker’s armed robbery suspect jailed on $100K bond, more charges pending
An Athens man is arrested and will be charged in connection with multiple theft investigations after a gas station clerk was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com
Cemetery vandalism investigation in Winston Co.
WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating theft and vandalism they say happened at the Winston Memorial Cemetery in Haleyville. The Sheriff’s Office says a grave marker was vandalized and American flags around the grave were destroyed. If you have any information about...
Woman faces $120K bond, identity theft charges
A Birmingham woman is facing a $120,000 bond after police say she committed identity theft at multiple Decatur banks.
wbrc.com
$855K worth of pot seized in Birmingham drug bust
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police took $855,240 worth of marijuana off the streets during a drug bust Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The Narcotics Unit of the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Enforcement Division, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the DEA executed a search warrant at a house in the 1900 block of David Drive Northeast.
Man killed in Cherokee County tractor-trailer accident
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Collinsville man early Friday morning. At approximately 4:24 a.m., Christopher Scott Mullins, 47, was killed when the 2021 Mack tractor-trailer that he was driving left the roadway and overturned. The crash occurred on Cherokee County 1 near Cherokee County 672, approximately two miles […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parrish PD asking for public’s help to locate car involved in armed robbery
PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — The Parrish Police Department needs help from the public to locate a vehicle that was involved in an armed robbery Thursday. The vehicle is a blue 2003-2006 Honda Accord with an Alabama partial tag of 1A*****. The suspect is described as a Black male in his 40s with a medium build and […]
Woman dead after possible accidental shooting in Birmingham
An investigation is underway after a woman died from a gunshot wound Thursday evening in Birmingham. Police and fire medics responded about 6 p.m. to the 900 block of 47th Street South in the area known as Baby Kingston. Sgt. Monica Law said the woman, whose identity has not been...
WAFF
Marshall County man arrested on drug trafficking charges
ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents from multiple task forces arrested and charged a 37-year-old man on drug trafficking charges on Sept. 9. Douglas George was arrested after agents executed a search warrant at a motel in Arab. Agents seized one pound of methamphetamine, one pound of marijuana, Xanax pills, liquid GHB and psilocybin mushrooms.
WAAY-TV
Franklin County school bus driver arrested for DUI while transporting 40 students
A Franklin County school bus driver faces 40 counts of reckless endangerment after authorities say she was under the influence Friday morning while transporting children to school. That’s one reckless endangerment count for each child on the bus Rhonda Barksdale was driving at the time of her arrest, according to...
Madison woman injured in burglary, 2 men arrested
Two men are facing several charges after a Madison woman was injured during a burglary Monday.
Birmingham man killed in house fire
A 73-year-old man was killed in a house fire Thursday evening.
Man accused of killing woman with car at Decatur Walmart ask for mental examination
A Huntsville man accused of running over and killing a woman in August has asked the courts for a mental evaluation.
Decatur man charged with theft, fleeing police
A man was arrested after police say he stole a car and ran away from law enforcement officials in Decatur.
Comments / 0