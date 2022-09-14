ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, NJ

NJ.com

Cherokee upsets No. 12 Eastern in 2OT - Girls soccer recap

Isabella Moore tallied the game-winning goal off an assist from Ailyn Rowe as Cherokee handed Eastern its first loss of the season 2-1 in double overtime in Marlton. With the win, Cherokee improved to 3-0. Cherokee’s Olivia Marrone got the scoring going in the second half before Jolie Brancaccio tied...
MARLTON, NJ
NJ.com

Bridgeton defeated Wildwood - Girls soccer recap

Adelina Wilks tallied four goals and two assists to lead Bridgeton past Wildwood 8-4 in Wildwood. Bridgeton (2-2) led 3-2 at the half and would go on to score five more goals in the second half. It outshot Wildwood 17-13. Ana Patino Cardenas also had two goals Ana Perez Mejia...
BRIDGETON, NJ
Woodbury, NJ
Sports
City
Woodbury, NJ
NJ.com

No. 5 Rutgers Prep girls soccer flexes offensive muscle vs. Immaculata (PHOTOS)

Rutgers Prep, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, came through with another jaw-dropping offensive performance on Saturday, going on the road and beating Immaculata, 5-1. Sophomore sensation Addison Halpern finished with two goals and two assists, while UNC commit Melina Rebimbas, Ellie Robertson and Arianna Peart all scored once. Rutgers Prep has now scored 33 goals and is averaging eight scores per game. This is the highest-powered offense in New Jersey.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

HS Football: No. 9 Millville calls FredEx and junior delivers game-winning TD

Facing a deficit and staring at fourth-and-19, Humberto Ayala had a play in mind. Freddie Lavan III suggested something different to Millville’s first-year head coach. “We had something else called and he’s like ‘we got this, we got this.’ I trust my guys, trust my guys enough to go with it,” Ayala said. “Jacob (Zamot) put the ball there and he’s a playmaker. He went and made a play.”
MILLVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Football: No. 6 Delsea runs away from Ocean City

A slow start wasn’t enough to deter the top-ranked public school team in New Jersey on Friday night. Luke Maxwell ran for two touchdowns and Zach Maxwell added another running score as Delsea, the No. 6-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 35-6 win over Ocean City in Ocean City.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Lazar’s three touchdowns lift Spotswood football past Highland Park

Trey Lazar scored three touchdowns as Spotswood defeated Highland Park, 28-6, in Highland Park. Evan Baureko opened the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion in the second quarter for Spotswood (3-1), then connected with Lazar for a 30-yard TD pass to take a 14-0 lead into halftime. With the lead trimmed to 14-6, Lazar, a junior, put the game away with a pair of 2-yard TD runs in the fourth quarter.
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Defense rallies, offense goes to the air as unbeaten Montgomery defeats Somerville

Montgomery’s defense got off to a rough start Friday night, giving up a touchdown to Somerville in just seven plays in the game’s opening drive from scrimmage. But the Cougars have proven to be resilient so far this season and showed it against the Pioneers, holding Somerville’s explosive offense to just three scores and stopping a potentially game winning Somerville drive dead in its tracks at the Montgomery 39 with 1:02 left to play to give the Cougars a 27-21 win at home.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
