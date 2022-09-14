Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three years ago, a teen mom took her two children to the playground. Only one returned home.Fatim HemrajBridgeton, NJ
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is now free on bailVictorPhiladelphia, PA
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into EnergyGregory VellnerFalls Township, PA
Related
Cherokee upsets No. 12 Eastern in 2OT - Girls soccer recap
Isabella Moore tallied the game-winning goal off an assist from Ailyn Rowe as Cherokee handed Eastern its first loss of the season 2-1 in double overtime in Marlton. With the win, Cherokee improved to 3-0. Cherokee’s Olivia Marrone got the scoring going in the second half before Jolie Brancaccio tied...
No. 1 Kingsway defeats No. 6 North Hunterdon - Field hockey recap
Ella Stephenson scored two goals for Kingsway, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 3-1 victory over No. 6 North Hunterdon in Woolwich Township. With the win, Kingsway improved to 4-0. Kingsway took a 2-0 lead at the end of the third quarter before the two teams traded...
Bridgeton defeated Wildwood - Girls soccer recap
Adelina Wilks tallied four goals and two assists to lead Bridgeton past Wildwood 8-4 in Wildwood. Bridgeton (2-2) led 3-2 at the half and would go on to score five more goals in the second half. It outshot Wildwood 17-13. Ana Patino Cardenas also had two goals Ana Perez Mejia...
Field Hockey: No. 11 Ocean City, No. 19 Rancocas Valley battle to 2-2 tie (PHOTOS)
NOTE: This story will be updated with quotes later today. Much to its distaste, Ocean City has a knack for a slow start every once in a while. Fortunately, regardless of the situation, Julia Neff has ice water in her veins and Taryn Dolka is as unflappable in the cage as they come.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
No. 5 Rutgers Prep girls soccer flexes offensive muscle vs. Immaculata (PHOTOS)
Rutgers Prep, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, came through with another jaw-dropping offensive performance on Saturday, going on the road and beating Immaculata, 5-1. Sophomore sensation Addison Halpern finished with two goals and two assists, while UNC commit Melina Rebimbas, Ellie Robertson and Arianna Peart all scored once. Rutgers Prep has now scored 33 goals and is averaging eight scores per game. This is the highest-powered offense in New Jersey.
Football: Moorestown remains undefeated following victory over winless Triton
Andrew Curry and Luke Dengler each scored twice as Moorestown rallied past Triton, 39-20, Friday in Runnemede. The Quakers improved to 4-0, 2-0 in the West Jersey Football League National Division. The Mustangs fell to 0-3, 0-2 in divisional play. After Triton scored the game’s first two touchdowns, Moorestown tallied...
Improved training nets Williamstown’s Krol first win at South Jersey Shootout
Nicholas Krol brought his name to the forefront after a strong season in 2021. The senior of the Williamstown High boys’ cross-country team just missed being named to the South Jersey Times All-Area all-star team. He was under strong consideration again for the track and field honors after an impressive spring season.
Ruffin’s five touchdowns power No. 17 Camden past West Deptford - Football recap
Playing against his former school for the first time, Deante Ruffin threw five touchdown passes, three of them to Terron Davis, as Camden, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20 pulled away late to earn a 33-10 victory over West Deptford at Lewis Katz Field in Camden. Ruffin, a sophomore,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A career-best effort earns Delsea’s Widmer gold at the South Jersey Shootout
Lillie Widmer’s performance Saturday was eye-opening on a few levels. For starters, the senior on the Delsea High girls’ cross-country team took home her first scholastic victory by winning the Herb Lorenz Gold race Saturday at the South Jersey Shootout at the Delaware River Equestrian, Agriculture and Marine (DREAM) Park in Logan Township.
Field Hockey: Baker’s first goal lifts No. 10 Phillipsburg past No. 9 Warren Hills in OT
NOTE: This story will be updated later today with quotes. Phillipsburg has developed an unflappable mindset on the field.
HS Football: No. 9 Millville calls FredEx and junior delivers game-winning TD
Facing a deficit and staring at fourth-and-19, Humberto Ayala had a play in mind. Freddie Lavan III suggested something different to Millville’s first-year head coach. “We had something else called and he’s like ‘we got this, we got this.’ I trust my guys, trust my guys enough to go with it,” Ayala said. “Jacob (Zamot) put the ball there and he’s a playmaker. He went and made a play.”
Cross-country results, links and featured coverage for Saturday, Sept. 17
It is the second weekend of the 2022 cross-country season and we are set to bring you results from around the state. The Magee Memorial Class Meet is on tap at Oak Ridge Park in Clark and the South Jersey Shootout is set in Logan Township. We have reporters at both sites.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Davis’ three touchdowns fuel Cinnaminson past Burlington City - Football recap
Eddie Davis scored three touchdowns as Cinnaminson defeated Burlington City, 31-6, in Burlington City. Davis ran the ball 12 times for 91 yards, highlighted by a 31-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that made it 21-0 in favor of Cinnaminson (3-0). The senior also caught TD passes of 45 and 6 yards from Jack Zarnawski for his two receptions of the game.
Football: No. 6 Delsea runs away from Ocean City
A slow start wasn’t enough to deter the top-ranked public school team in New Jersey on Friday night. Luke Maxwell ran for two touchdowns and Zach Maxwell added another running score as Delsea, the No. 6-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 35-6 win over Ocean City in Ocean City.
Phillipsburg football remains unbeaten by overwhelming North Hunterdon in 4th quarter
Phillipsburg football hosts North Hunterdon on Sept. 16, 2022 — The last dramatic shift in momentum belonged to thePhillipsburg High School football team during its home opener on Friday night. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Lazar’s three touchdowns lift Spotswood football past Highland Park
Trey Lazar scored three touchdowns as Spotswood defeated Highland Park, 28-6, in Highland Park. Evan Baureko opened the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion in the second quarter for Spotswood (3-1), then connected with Lazar for a 30-yard TD pass to take a 14-0 lead into halftime. With the lead trimmed to 14-6, Lazar, a junior, put the game away with a pair of 2-yard TD runs in the fourth quarter.
Audubon, Scott Lynch rally to stun Gloucester on TD pass with 12 seconds left
The Audubon High School football team lost its first two games of the season. It trailed undefeated Gloucester on Saturday for over 46 minutes - at one point falling behind by 20 points. And with a minute to go and down two points, it needed to go 71 yards with...
In a game with 923 yards of total offense, Ocean Township’s defense gets key stop
In a game that featured 923 combined yards and 76 total points, Ocean Township head coach Don Kline pointed to one defensive play that changed the complexion of an exhausting 49-27 Shore Conference Freedom Division victory over Brick Memorial Friday night.
Defense rallies, offense goes to the air as unbeaten Montgomery defeats Somerville
Montgomery’s defense got off to a rough start Friday night, giving up a touchdown to Somerville in just seven plays in the game’s opening drive from scrimmage. But the Cougars have proven to be resilient so far this season and showed it against the Pioneers, holding Somerville’s explosive offense to just three scores and stopping a potentially game winning Somerville drive dead in its tracks at the Montgomery 39 with 1:02 left to play to give the Cougars a 27-21 win at home.
Son of ex-Giants QB, Super Bowl champion to start at QB for Temple vs. Rutgers
PHILADELPHIA — Rutgers will face a quarterback with a familiar name on Saturday. Temple will start true freshman E.J. Warner at quarterback against the Scarlet Knights in Saturday’s clash at Lincoln Financial Field, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
NJ.com
NJ
209K+
Followers
121K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0