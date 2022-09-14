Read full article on original website
Related
ATX Cocina team expands with new Austin restaurant concept now open
The operators behind ATX Cocina are serving up more Mexican dishes with the recent opening of Bulevar in Northwest Austin, featuring wood-grilled meats and plenty of drinks. Partners Larry Foles and Guy Villavaso have teamed up again for a restaurant with a variety of "masa, meat and margs." The menu has appetizers like machete and queso and dinner dishes that include duck mole, roast chicken and wood-grilled meats like a Berkshire Tomahawk pork chop. Kevin Taylor, the executive chef at Bulevar, noted that he was raised in a family-operated Mexican kitchen and learned to cook with locals during trips to Mexico. Bulevar's masa is even made in-house from Oaxacan corn sourced by Masiena. "Each dish on the Bulevar menu is a combination of what my travels have taught me, my upbringing in a Mexican kitchen and my inspiration from the legends of Mexican cuisine,” Taylor said in a press release.
Thrillist
A Truly Exhaustive Guide to Austin's Food Truck Parks
Food truck parks are one of Austin’s signatures, right up there with excellent live music, beautiful walking trails, and less-than-stellar traffic lanes. As the fall heads our way, and the weather gets ever so slightly cooler, now more than ever is the time for some blissful outdoor dining. The...
3 new places to get food in Austin this fall
Masa y Mas will have counter-style service offering handmade tortillas, tacos, tortas y mas. (Courtesy Masa y Mas) A new late-night pizza restaurant called Allday is expected to open at 1708 E. 6th, Austin, in mid-October. Allday serves New York-style pies made to order or by the slice. Allday serves specialty pies, such as the white pizza with roasted broccolini, garlic and lemon pepper seasoning, as well as build-your-own options, salads, cold brew coffee and gelato. The restaurant will be operating next to Daydreamer bar out of a tiny home. Allday is owned by Daniel Sorg, Townsend Smith and Zak Drummond. www.allday.pizza.
Eater
Looks Like the Former Russian House Is Opening a New Restaurant in North Loop
While downtown Eastern European restaurant the House (formerly known as Russian House) closed earlier this summer, it seems like the restaurant isn’t gone forever. Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) permitting shows that the company behind the restaurant is taking over the closed New American restaurant Sala & Betty address at 5201 Airport Boulevard in North Loop.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eater
Upscale Champagne and Caviar Bar Opens in Downtown Austin Hotel
Downtown Austin hotel Fairmont opened a new fancy champagne and caviar bar starting today, Friday, September 16. Room 725 offers champagne by the bottle, glass, and flights; cocktails such as French 75s, martinis, and old fashioneds; caviars are available a la carte with accompaniments as well on dishes like foie gras, confit potatoes, and lobster claws; and there’s a vegan caviar option. There are also cigars. The indoor bar is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 11 p.m. Reservations can be placed online.
houstoniamag.com
It’s Fall Y’all! Texas Festivals Worth a Road Trip
It's festival season in Texas. Hit the road for art, music, food, and a super good time. If you have vacation time to cash in before the end of the year and your Instagram could use photos from somewhere other than the beach, you’re in luck because it’s prime time for festivals in Texas. Whether participating in wurst behavior in New Braunfels or purchasing your newest “Fall Y’all” sign in Waco, it’s time for a mini getaway before the holidays. So, pack up, grab a pumpkin spice latte, and head out to these fall road trip-worthy festivals around Texas (and maybe make a stop at one of these pumpkin patches along the way).
365thingsaustin.com
Oktoberfest Celebrations In Austin
Oktoberfest is right around the corner, and we’re ready to celebrate! We’ve rounded up a list of parties, events, concerts, and more for you to participate in now through the end of October. Koko’s Bavarian. Don’t miss the first annual Oktoberfest at Koko’s Bavarian. The Prince of...
fox7austin.com
East Austin food truck broken into 15 times, owner says
AUSTIN, Texas - A food truck owner is frustrated after he says his truck has been broken into 15 times. Boteco Food Truck has called East Austin home for a majority of its time selling Brazilian street food since 2014. "I wanted to bring that same culture into Austin. There...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hidden gems: Central Texans share their favorite H-E-B groceries
After an Austin Reddit post gained some traction, KXAN asked the community to share their favorite H-E-B hidden gems.
Texas-Sized Fall Festival Will Feature 750,000 Pounds Of Pumpkins
The annual tradition is returning this fall.
Anti-Bitch Juice, neon weed signs, pink everywhere: Gabriela Bucio's Texas takeover
Sixth Street dance club Mala Vida is slammed on a steamy Saturday night in late August. Outside, a line snakes down the block, composed of eager partiers desperate to become enveloped by what lies ahead. Inside, the club is packed, and its hundreds of sweaty patrons are bathed in the neon glow emanating from all angles. The leadup to the weekend was a wash, quite literally, as Austin saw its first substantial rain in months. Tonight is a release. Young women tip their plastic cups filled with Tajín-rimmed margaritas toward a camera that is aimed at them as they grin in front of a glowing Bad Bunny heart sign. Selfies near the ATM. Selfies on the dance floor, throbbing with cumbia and perreo. Pink tube tops, short shorts, white boots. Big beards, backwards snapback, sleeve tattoos. They’re all here for one reason. Gabriela Bucio is on the decks, wearing a black, jewel-encrusted mock-neck crop top. Her jet black hair cascades in a tight ponytail down her back, and when she removes her headphones, two dangling Chanel earrings emerge.
Round Rock iTile location now Imperial Products Supply under new ownership
ITile, a flooring showroom, was taken over by Liberty Hill-based Imperial Products Supply on Aug. 8, following a separation of business partners. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) iTile, a flooring showroom, was taken over by Liberty Hill-based Imperial Products Supply on Aug. 8, following a separation of business partners. The showroom...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 Texas-based barbershops among 12 best in the country, report says
Who's got the best barbershop in America? Texas, California, somewhere else perhaps? Well, today of all days we are choosing to celebrate them all!
Museum of Illusions to bring 'edutainment' experience to The Domain
The reverse room will offer an upside-down world to take photos in reverse poses. (Courtesy Museum of Illusions/BizCom Associates) Museum of Illusions, a privately held chain of museums, will open a new location near Aritzia and Starbucks in The Domain at 11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin. "Museum of Illusions provides...
There is a Pizza Vending Machine in Austin
Imagine going to get a hot pizza at a vending machine This is something that you can do in Austin, thanks to Basil Street Pizza. The new pizza option is available in the lobby of the Skyloft apartments near the University of Texas campus and the technology behind this machine is next level! The closest thing we have to a Pizza Vending Machine in Victoria is getting a 'Hot N Ready' from Little Ceasers. Which is very convenient for many of us.
houstoniamag.com
8 Texas Road Trips to Take in This Fall
Been in town all summer? Here’s your chance to get away. With school and work getting busy, we’re shaking off our summer slumbers and returning to business. But between the demands of our daily lives and the routines needed to keep them on track, it’s not unusual to find yourself needing a change in scenery. Texas is sprawling with undiscovered sweet spots; the only way to find them is to get on the road. So here’s the plan: Take a Friday off, pack your bags, and make a trip to one of these getaways for a weekend of pure fun.
Eater
Two Cool Restaurants to Know About in North Austin, Offering Baklava and Dumplings
There have been two fun restaurant openings to know about this year, both found in the North Lamar neighborhoods. The first is Arabic desserts and pastry shop Baklava House, and the second is Chinese restaurant Taste of Home Handmade Dumplings. Baklava House opened on 10205 North Lamar Boulevard in March,...
Downtown San Marcos staple Valentino’s returns after four-year hiatus
Luis Tele begins to make a fresh pie by hand-tossing the pizza dough. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) After closing in November 2018, Valentino’s is now open on the downtown square at 110 N. LBJ Drive, San Marcos. For nearly 40 years the pizzeria served the public with dining, delivery...
Texas is home to 2 of the most outrageous burgers in the country, report says
Burgers are one of the simplest forms of food people all over the country and world enjoy; bun, toppings, cheese, burger, sauce, and bun (of course with a side of fries we aren't psychos...).
365thingsaustin.com
Top Notch Hamburgers
Alright, alright, alright! Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day on September 18th with a charcoal-grilled burger from Austin’s iconic hang-out spot, Top Notch. Featured in Dazed and Confused, this classic eatery brings out your order to your car. Top Notch has been open since 1971, and in addition to the burgers,...
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0