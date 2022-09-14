Read full article on original website
Search leads to bust of Delta marijuana cultivations
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Two illegal marijuana farms in Delta County were searched, leading to the seizure of 680 mature marijuana plants and more. A press release given to KREX reveals that on Wednesday, September 14, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations’ Marijuana Enforcement division investigated two properties on search warrants outside Crawford, Colorado in rural Delta county.
Possible rail strike suspends Colorado Amtrak routes
DENVER (KDVR) – The impending strike deadline between the country’s largest freight railway and several freight railroad worker unions is Friday, but some routes are already being negatively impacted. While negotiations continue, the concern over the impact of the unresolved negotiations on the U.S. supply chain is growing....
Flu vaccines now available in time for Flu season
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Flu vaccines are available now through Mesa County Public Health. The 2021-2022 fall flu season brought only 9 cases of the flu to Mesa County making it one of our mildest. The influenza virus is ever-changing and therefore requires an updated vaccine every year to be better protected.
13th Annual “men in heels race” for benefit
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Alpine Bank will be hosting the 13th annual “men in heels” race at the Grand Junction Regional Airport come September 22nd, and you’re invited. The “men in heels” race hosted by Alpine Bank is a fund raising event where 19 teams...
