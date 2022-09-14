ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX 2

Two-story home on fire in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A home is on fire Friday morning in south St. Louis. The fire at the two-story home in the 4200 block of Baisch Lane started just before 4:30 a.m. Firefighters from the St. Louis Fire Department are on the scene. At about 5:50 a.m. white smoke was coming from the home. That usually […]
FOX 2

Fire heavily damages north St. Louis building

ST. LOUIS – An early morning fire in north St. Louis heavily damaged a building. The fire started just after 2:30 a.m. on North Newstead Avenue at Natural Bridge Avenue. Flames were showing from the second floor of the building when firefighters arrived. Firefighters put out the fire and searched the building. They did not […]
FOX 2

Grant's Farm Oktoberfest kicks off today

ST. LOUIS – Grant’s Farm’s Oktoberfest kicks off Friday afternoon. Festivities start at 4 p.m. and run through Sunday. Admission is free, but a ticket is needed to park. There will be live German music, polka dancing, and German food and drinks. Click here to learn more.
KMOV

Grand opening celebrates completion of Merchants Bridge project

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – After years of construction, Merchants Bridge reopened Thursday. The Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis hosted a grand reopening to celebrate the completion of the $222 million project to replace the bridge that links Missouri and Illinois. There was almost a decade of planning and advocacy and four years of construction put into the project, which doubles the bridge’s capacity.
KMOV

Parents concerned after St. Louis school took 30 minutes to provide information on prank shooting call

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Parents are questioning why it took a St. Louis high school almost 30 minutes to tell them a shooting call at the school was really a prank call. The call for a shooting at Roosevelt High School in South City came to police around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. It quickly spread on social media, and within minutes dozens of officers were on the scene.
KSDK

Vintage Market Days of St. Louis is coming to St. Charles this weekend

Vintage Market Days of St. Louis is an upscale vintage-inspired market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, tasty treats, seasonal plantings and more. Tickets can be bought online by clicking here for a discounted price. At the gate tickets are $15 for Friday,...
5 On Your Side

St. Louis-area store to shutter as national retailer trims store count

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has included a St. Louis-area store among a list of its locations slated for closing. The retailer's Fairview Heights location, at 6611 N. Illinois St., appears on a list of 56 stores to be liquidated this year as part of the retailer's turnaround plan, announced last month. The list was posted Thursday on the company's website.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL

