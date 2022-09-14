Read full article on original website
Related
Work for FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis
Live, work and play in St. Louis with FOX 2 and KPLR 11. See our job openings here: FOX2Now.com/Career
KMOV
KMOV teaming up to raise money for Shriners Children’s St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - KMOV is once again teaming up with Shriners Children’s St. Louis for the annual KMOV Cares for Kids Telethon. The all-day telethon will take place on Thursday, October 13. Throughout the day, News 4 will be live at the hospital bringing you some inspiring stories.
Two-story home on fire in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A home is on fire Friday morning in south St. Louis. The fire at the two-story home in the 4200 block of Baisch Lane started just before 4:30 a.m. Firefighters from the St. Louis Fire Department are on the scene. At about 5:50 a.m. white smoke was coming from the home. That usually […]
St. Louis soccer stadium is on hold due to damage from a city project
St. Louis new soccer stadium is now on hold due to damage from a city project outside the 22,500-seat arena.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
restaurantclicks.com
St. Louis Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try
Are you looking for the best pizza in St. Louis? Well, you’re in luck! You can read all about the best pizza stops in St. Louis. When I’m looking for the best pizza places to visit in a new city, I try to look for the best flavor and exquisite sauce.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Delicious Mexican Food in St. Louis
St. Louis is an iconic city, its Gateway Arch marking the point of embarkation of Lewis and Clark’s groundbreaking expedition to the unknown west. St. Louis has since hosted many more important historical events, from Lindbergh’s Spirit of St. Louis to world-famous Blues musicians. When I wasn’t paddle-wheeling...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Italian Food in St. Louis
From the expedition of Lewis and Clark to the Spirit of St. Louis, St. Louis has always been a city of exploration and innovation. Countless museums and historical landmarks document St. Louis’ rich history to the fascination of tourists and the pride of locals. St. Louis’ spirit of exploration...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in St. Louis
Most people don’t think of the Midwest when it comes to world-class seafood, but St. Louis offers some of the finest seafood dining experiences in the US. I visited the best seafood restaurants in St. Louis to help you decide where to go after a long day of visiting world-class museums in Mound City.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fire heavily damages north St. Louis building
ST. LOUIS – An early morning fire in north St. Louis heavily damaged a building. The fire started just after 2:30 a.m. on North Newstead Avenue at Natural Bridge Avenue. Flames were showing from the second floor of the building when firefighters arrived. Firefighters put out the fire and searched the building. They did not […]
KMOV
The City of Arnold is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year with Arnold Days!
Fireworks, Food Trucks, Chainsaws and more! Arnold Days kicks off tonight!. Fireworks, Food Trucks, Chainsaws and more! Arnold Days kicks off tonight with all the fun continuing this weekend!. Great Rivers Greenway joins Great Day to talk about the Life Outside Challenge!. Updated: 23 hours ago. Dallas Adams with Great...
KMOV
Missouri Eastern Correctional Center workers hospitalized after toxic exposure outside of prison
PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) -- Four staff members of the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center were taken to the hospital after a toxic exposure. It was not immediately known what they were exposed to. A spokesperson from the Missouri Department of Corrections said the exposure did not happen at the prison. They...
Grant’s Farm Oktoberfest kicks off today
ST. LOUIS – Grant’s Farm’s Oktoberfest kicks off Friday afternoon. Festivities start at 4 p.m. and run through Sunday. Admission is free, but a ticket is needed to park. There will be live German music, polka dancing, and German food and drinks. Click here to learn more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMOV
Grand opening celebrates completion of Merchants Bridge project
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – After years of construction, Merchants Bridge reopened Thursday. The Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis hosted a grand reopening to celebrate the completion of the $222 million project to replace the bridge that links Missouri and Illinois. There was almost a decade of planning and advocacy and four years of construction put into the project, which doubles the bridge’s capacity.
KMOV
Gas prices expected to continue to drop but vary across St. Louis metro
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Gas prices have dropped significantly after setting new record highs of more than $5 a gallon in July. According to Don Redman with AAA, prices should continue the trend this fall. “We’re expecting those prices to continue to fall. This is something we see in the...
KMOV
Parents concerned after St. Louis school took 30 minutes to provide information on prank shooting call
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Parents are questioning why it took a St. Louis high school almost 30 minutes to tell them a shooting call at the school was really a prank call. The call for a shooting at Roosevelt High School in South City came to police around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. It quickly spread on social media, and within minutes dozens of officers were on the scene.
KSDK
Vintage Market Days of St. Louis is coming to St. Charles this weekend
Vintage Market Days of St. Louis is an upscale vintage-inspired market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, tasty treats, seasonal plantings and more. Tickets can be bought online by clicking here for a discounted price. At the gate tickets are $15 for Friday,...
KOMU
Former St. Louis football player’s cold case remains unsolved while reward money doubles to incentivize witnesses
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- It’s a case that’s gone cold. It’s been 67 days since Damion Baker was shot and killed in downtown St. Louis. Now, his family and police are making new pleas to find the killer. “Damion was not a young man that would...
St. Louis-area store to shutter as national retailer trims store count
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has included a St. Louis-area store among a list of its locations slated for closing. The retailer's Fairview Heights location, at 6611 N. Illinois St., appears on a list of 56 stores to be liquidated this year as part of the retailer's turnaround plan, announced last month. The list was posted Thursday on the company's website.
Archdiocese of St. Louis begins process of choosing which parishes will stay, which will go
The archdiocese of St. Louis has been planning a restructuring of churches and schools for years, and is holding listening sessions this fall for churchgoers to join and add their input and ideas.
Missouri Man Charged by City Because He Has Too Many Sunflowers
The world has some big problems right now. This isn't one of them. A Missouri man is being taken to court because the city he lives in believes he has too many sunflowers in his yard. Fox 2 St. Louis visited with Chris Bank of St. Peters, Missouri. They report...
Comments / 0