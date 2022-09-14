Leukemia patient gets reward for fighting: trip to Bears-Packers game

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Kaylah Gonzalez came home from school on Wednesday to find friends, family and Chicago Bears mascot Staley Da Bear in her driveway.

“It was a big surprise!” Kaylah said. “I saw that there were a lot of people here when I was on my way from the bus, and I was walking with my friend like, ‘Why are there so many people here?’”

The 14-year-old has been battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia for the last 2 1/2 years.

Now in her freshman year at South Elgin High School, Kaylah is counting down the days until November, when her treatment is expected to end.

To recognize her strength throughout treatment, Advocate Aurora partnered with the Chicago Bears to fly Kaylah and her family to Green Bay this weekend for the Bears game against the Packers.

“I’m just ready to go to a game,” Kaylah said. “I’ve never been to an actual game, so I’m excited.”

Kaylah’s family says she’s a huge Bears fan and deserves to have a great time.

“She’s a fighter. She’s a warrior,” said Kaylah’s mother, Damaris Gonzalez. “She’s gone through a lot but she tells me, ‘Mom, I’ve got this.’”

“She’s really strong, she’s tough,” added Kaylah’s father, Luis. “Strong and positive, she gives strength to us.”

In addition to attending Sunday’s game, Kaylah will also get to send the Bears off from Soldier Field on Saturday and participate in a meet and greet with a few players.

