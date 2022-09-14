Why have the tropics been quiet?

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Alex, Bonnie, Colin, Danielle, Earl. That is it so far for the 2022 hurricane season out here in the Atlantic. Now September 11th marks the peak day for hurricane season so technically today we are over the hump. So where do we stand?

The experts said it back in the fall, and they predicted it again in August. This was supposed to be an active season. NOAA Predicts 14-20 names storms, 6-10 hurricanes, and 3-5 major hurricanes.



Last year we had around that many, but this year so far, we have had very few. Not a single major hurricane, only two storms with winds of 74 mph or greater, and only 5 storms were named. Out of those 5, just one had an impact on the continental United States.



In fact, we’ve just finished a majorly long streak that lasted over 330 days without a hurricane in the Atlantic during the end of 2021 and through most of 2022 so far, the longest streak on record.

So what gives? Blame dry air. That dry air has helped prevent the clusters of storms to form off the Atlantic that can turn into tropical systems.

It only takes on a system a hurricane or a tropical storm to reach us here in Connecticut to cause a major impact, so make sure to stay up to date with weather alerts with News 8.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.