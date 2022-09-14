ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

CBS DFW

Public Market building in Fort Worth could see new life

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A near-century-old building in southwest downtown Fort Worth—could see new life. The old Public Market building at 14th and Henderson Street was built in 1930 but now, it's a shell of its former self. It was once a bustling market serving as a major attraction for people across the region. "It was really kind of the precursor to the mall, because everybody had their own stations within it," said Jerre Tracy, Executive Director of Historic Fort Worth Inc. But today, the Spanish Colonial Revival-style architecture had boarded-up windows, graffiti, and decades of decay. "It looks unloved," added Tracy, "We all...
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

6 Things To Do in Fort Worth This Weekend

GrapeFest, Grapevine's signature wine festival, takes place every year in its historic downtown. This weekend showcases a streamline of fun activities from celebrating Hispanic culture, to Fort Worth’s forward fashion show and a wine festival in Grapevine. Enjoy the sounds of Frank Sinatra or the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. Take your pick, there’s never a wrong answer, y’all.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Yummy Cafe & Sweets expands from trailer to storefront in Fort Worth

Yummy Cafe & Sweets offers drinks, such as the Brown Sugar Caramel coffee, either hot, cold or frozen. (Courtesy of Yummy Cafe & Sweets) Yummy Cafe & Sweets held its grand opening last month at its location at 9500 Ray White Road, Ste. 127, Fort Worth. The business started out with a food and beverage trailer going to special events before moving into a brick-and-mortar location, which formerly housed BlueBerries Frozen Yogurt & Boba Tea. Yummy Cafe & Sweets offers coffee and small desserts while also doing custom-made cookies and cakes. 682-593-0029. https://yummycsweets.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

The 9 Best Pizza Joints in Dallas

When it comes to pizza, everyone has their favorite style. Thin crust, stuffed crust, deep dish, Neapolitan, New York, Chicago, Detroit — the options are endless. Thankfully, you can find all the above in Dallas. From shiny newcomers to iconic mainstays, here are a few of our favorite places to get a slice of pizza in North Texas.
DALLAS, TX
falconquill.org

Hudson House Makes it’s Way into Fort Worth

Get excited, because Fort Worth is welcoming a new restaurant into its fabulous scene of cuisine. Hudson House, a Dallas-based-restaurant-turned-chain, plans to open three new locations, one of them in our own Fort Worth, located on Camp Bowie. The new restaurant will take over the iconic Ice House (where Into the Garden used to be located) and although no date has been announced for the opening of the restaurant, we sure can’t wait.
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

A Different Kind of ’Cue

Four years ago, when I first visited Smoke’N Ash BBQ for this magazine, I found an old-fashioned barbecue joint doing a formidable job of making old-fashioned barbecue. I’d go back a couple more times whenever I was in the south Arlington area and had a hankering for lean brisket soaked in sauce or huge baked potatoes topped with sausage with a snap.
ARLINGTON, TX
fwtx.com

Fort Worth Says ‘Thank Yew’ for That

Perhaps it’s the cowboy culture of etiquette we’ve been immersed in. For example, we’re told never to criticize a man’s horse, dog, or cattle. Or his wife. The size of that herd? It’s none of your business; don’t ask. The handshake seals any deal, of course. We remove our hats to eat.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

