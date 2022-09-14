Read full article on original website
galtheraldonline.com
About Town
The Galt Beautification Committee and Youth Commission host a regular street cleanup on the Saturday after the third Thursday of the month. The next cleanup is scheduled for Sept. 17 at 8 a.m. Check the city of Galt Facebook page as the day approaches for the meeting location. Bells Across...
galtheraldonline.com
New-school parade
Students and faculty of the old Galt Grammar School wait for permission to continue their parade to the new Galt Grammar School. The old school (background) was built in 1879 and was the second school in Galt, replacing the Harvey Grove Schoolhouse. A new school built in 1915 replaced the old Galt Grammar School and was located between E and F streets and Fifth and Sixth streets, taking up a city block. The Galt Grammar School student body faces west on B Street at the Fourth Street intersection. The Brewster building is to the right.
galtheraldonline.com
In walk audit, residents look for barriers on downtown roads
Checking for obstacles to foot and bike traffic, a group conducted a walk audit of an area of downtown Galt on Sept. 10. The walk audit, also called an active transportation audit, saw a group of Galt residents, including organizer Gilbert Valencia, and representatives from Sacramento nonprofit Civic Thread walk a loop along Fourth Street, E Street, South Lincoln Way and F Street. They also crossed the train tracks at F.
galtheraldonline.com
C Street project likely to break ground in spring
The C Street Enhancement Project is planned to begin construction in spring 2023, according to early projections that city staff and a contractor presented at the Sept. 6 Galt City Council meeting. Council also had several items related to parks and recreation, heard about a plan to promote Galt to businesses and chose to keep a contested accounting position.
galtheraldonline.com
County supervisor candidates hold their campaign launches
Sacramento County Board of Supervisors candidate Pat Hume and Jaclyn Moreno officially kicked off their general election campaigns last weekend. District 5 encompasses more than 650 square miles and includes the Galt, Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova and Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta communities. The current District 5 election marks the first time...
galtheraldonline.com
Never forgotten
Local organizations commemorated the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The Galt District Chamber of Commerce put up 50 American flags at the Fourth Street Promenade, and posters with the names of the nearly 3,000 people who died in the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93. Cosumnes firefighters participated in the annual Sacramento Area Firefighters 9/11 Memorial Climb of the 110-story Esquire Tower in Sacramento. The climb honors the 343 New York firefighters who died in the line of duty at the World Trade Center.
galtheraldonline.com
Majority of Galt high schoolers behind in math, science, English
Test results show more than half of Galt high school students are falling behind in math, science and English, the Galt Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees heard at its Sept. 9 meeting. A district official said teachers are training to address the shortfalls. The board also learned...
galtheraldonline.com
Lights out for Bear River
It was lights out, literally, near the end of the Liberty Ranch vs. Bear River football game when the stadium lights went black, illuminating the scoreboard even more with the Liberty Ranch 57, Bear River 7 score. The game started later at 8 p.m., due to the extreme heat of...
galtheraldonline.com
Galt High Cross Country runs in Clovis
Last Saturday, the Warrior runners attended the Seawolf Invitational at Woodward Park in Clovis, home of the CA State Cross Country Championships. New head coach Bruce Peterson was happy with the outcome of the Saturday event. “Our athletes were awesome considering it was the first race of the season and it was very hot.”
galtheraldonline.com
Stabbing, shooting in Galt leave total 1 dead, 3 hurt
Galt has been the site of two violent crimes in as many days. A person was reportedly stabbed on Sept. 11 in a domestic violence incident at a house near Highway 99, and a shooting in western Galt on Sept. 12 has reportedly left one man dead and two other people injured.
galtheraldonline.com
Galt volleyball plays first game at home
The Warrior gym was packed out Thursday night for the volleyball team’s first home game. The first set was close; in fact, it went past 25 points, but the ladies beat out Tokay 26-24. Unfortunately, the rest of the sets didn’t go the Warrior’s way and they lost three more very close sets, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22.
