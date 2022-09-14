ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

#17. Saudi Arabia

By Fitria Ramli // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a3odg_0hvmtU9c00

- Exports: $18.5 million

- Largest exports:

--- Inorg Chem; Prec & Rare-earth Met & Radioact Compd ($18.2 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($172,923)

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($90,270)

- Total trade: $18.5 million ($18.5 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $20,345

- Largest imports:

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($20,345)

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

China and India bought $9 billion worth of additional Russian crude in the 2nd quarter, undercutting the West's attempt to squeeze Moscow's finances

The two nations bought $9 billion in additional Russian crude in the second quarter compared to the first quarter, a Financial Times report says. China and India together imported 11 million additional tonnes during that span. India alone imported 8.42 million tonnes in the second quarter, up from 0.66 million...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inorg Chem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Saudi Arabia
nextbigfuture.com

What Happens After Russia Loses in Ukraine?

Russia does not seem like they will be able to quickly fix the problems that resulted in Ukraine breaking through Russian lines and take over 8000 square kilometers of land. US satellites and intelligence have been able to precisely identify ammo depots and command centers. Russia has no response to precision long-range HIMARS artillery.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Germany: No option but to permit Russian uranium shipment

BERLIN (AP) — The German government said Monday that it can’t stop a shipment of Russian uranium destined for French nuclear plants from being processed at a site in Germany because atomic fuel isn’t covered by European Union sanctions on Russia. Environmentalists have called on Germany and the Netherlands to block a shipment of uranium aboard the Russian ship Mikhail Dudin — currently docked in the French port of Dunkirk — from being transported to a processing plant in Lingen, close to the German-Dutch border. “We have no legal grounds to prevent the transport of uranium from Russia, because the sanctions imposed by the EU due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine exempt the import of nuclear fuel ... to the EU from import bans,” said a spokesman for Germany’s Environment Ministry, Andreas Kuebler. Safety requirements for the shipment had been examined and found to meet requirements, meaning German authorities had to approve it, he added.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine threw energy prices into chaos. Now the price of a key metal is surging

Water vapor rises rises from the cooling tower of a German nuclear power plant. Nuclear power is having something of a moment right now. After years of being called too expensive and too dangerous, a mounting energy crisis kickstarted by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is forcing countries to reconsider their plans to rid themselves of nuclear energy. Even nations like Japan, that were previously leading the charge to reduce nuclear energy use, have reneged on their prior commitments to phasing out nuclear energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
HuffPost

Ukraine's Military Claims Encounter Of Iranian-Supplied Drone Used By Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s military claimed Tuesday for the first time that it encountered an Iranian-supplied suicide drone used by Russia on the battlefield, showing the deepening ties between Moscow and Tehran as the Islamic Republic’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers hangs in the balance.
MILITARY
CNN

Iran inches one step closer to Russia and China as nuclear talks falter

Abu Dhabi CNN — Iran is set to formalize its relationship with the Global East, inching one step closer to joining the Sino-Russian axis as its nuclear talks with global powers falter. The Islamic Republic on Wednesday signed a memorandum of obligations that will grant it full membership in...
WORLD
AFP

Germany 'regrets' Iran failure to agree to nuclear deal

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Monday ruled out the revival of a nuclear deal with Iran "in the near future", as Israel pushed for a "credible military threat" to pressure Tehran. "It is time to have a dialogue with the Americans and the Europeans... to put on the table a credible military threat to pressure Iran into a better deal", than just returning to the JCPOA, said the official.
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

In latest reports, UN watchdog says questions swirl over Iran’s nuclear program

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium is nearing the level where further enrichment could be enough for a nuclear bomb and that Tehran has failed to provide credible answers on the origin of uranium particles found at three undeclared sites that the UN’s nuclear watchdog has been investigating for years.
WORLD
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
21K+
Post
623K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy