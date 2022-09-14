#4. Brazil
- Exports: $108.0 million
- Largest exports:
--- Inorg Chem; Prec & Rare-earth Met & Radioact Compd ($102.3 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($3.5 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.4 million)
- Total trade: $121.7 million ($94.4 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $13.7 million
- Largest imports:
--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($10.4 million)
--- Miscellaneous Edible Preparations ($1.2 million)
--- Animal, Vegetable Or Microbial Fats And Oils Etc ($795,893)
