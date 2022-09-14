ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#4. Brazil

By Catarina Belova // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

- Exports: $108.0 million

- Largest exports:

--- Inorg Chem; Prec & Rare-earth Met & Radioact Compd ($102.3 million)

--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($3.5 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.4 million)

- Total trade: $121.7 million ($94.4 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $13.7 million

- Largest imports:

--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($10.4 million)

--- Miscellaneous Edible Preparations ($1.2 million)

--- Animal, Vegetable Or Microbial Fats And Oils Etc ($795,893)

