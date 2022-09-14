Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Orioles are nearing a record turnaround. Brandon Hyde’s players believe he should be AL Manager of the Year.
When Jordan Lyles’ free agency began pointing toward Baltimore, he started hearing insights about his potential new manager from connections they shared in the game. His initial impressions of Brandon Hyde had been “hard-nosed” and “a little rough around the edges,” gained from a distance last year as the veteran right-hander watched highlights of Hyde having a swear-filled spat with Toronto ...
numberfire.com
Nick Maton not in Phillies' Thursday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Pablo Lopez and the Miami Marlins. Maton will move to the bench after starting the last four games. Matt Vierling will replace Maton in right field and hit eighth. Vierling has a $2,200...
MLB Standings 2022: Mets barely holding on to NL East lead
Before diving into the MLB games today rundown, here are the latest 2022 MLB standings. Sportsnaut’s MLB power rankings and
MLB・
Rays make history with MLB's first all-Latino lineup on Roberto Clemente Day
Many MLB players observe Roberto Clemente Day by wearing his 21 jersey number. The Tampa Bay Rays found a way to go the extra mile in honoring the Pittsburgh Pirates legend. For the first time in MLB history, the Rays fielded a lineup comprised entirely of Latin American players on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the team announced. Every player involved wore No. 21.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Mark Canha moving to Mets' bench Thursday
New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tyler Naquin will replace Canha in left field and hit seventh. Naquin has a $2,700 salary on Thursday and numberFire's models project him for 12.6...
Braves activate 2B Ozzie Albies from 60-day IL
The Atlanta Braves activated second baseman Ozzie Albies from the 60-day injured list ahead of Friday’s series opener against the
numberfire.com
Jon Berti not in Marlins' Saturday lineup
Miami Marlins infielder Jon Berti is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Berti is being replaced at designated hitter by Nick Fortes versus Nationals starter Erick Fedde. In 336 plate appearances this season, Berti has a .247 batting average with a .675 OPS, 3 home runs,...
FOX Sports
The Mariners turned over most of their bullpen. Los Bomberos are thriving
Last month in Detroit, several members of the Mariners bullpen went out to dinner. For right-hander Paul Sewald, it was familiar in one sense, as a group of Seattle relievers had gathered for dinner about 14 months earlier during the annual trip to the Motor City. But then Sewald realized something.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB Odds: Orioles vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick – 9/16/2022
The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays will begin a three-game series in Toronto on Friday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes an Orioles-Blue Jays prediction and pick, laid out below. Baltimore has gone 75-67 on the season,...
FOX Sports
Blue Jays host the Orioles to begin 3-game series
Baltimore Orioles (75-67, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (81-63, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (0-0); Blue Jays: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Baltimore Orioles to start a three-game series. Toronto has gone 41-31 at home and 81-63...
Walker, Vogelbach lead Mets over Pirates for 91st win
NEW YORK — Taijuan Walker won back-to-back starts for the first time in two months, Daniel Vogelbach homered against his former team and the New York Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Friday night.Pete Alonso got his National League-leading 113th RBI for New York (91-55), which is assured of its most wins since going 97-65 in 2006. The Mets maintained a one-game lead over second-place Atlanta (89-55) in the NL East.Jeff McNeil, making a rare appearance in right field, saved at least one run with a spectacular catch against the wall that robbed Oneil Cruz."He kept going back," Walker said. "Helped...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Arizona D-backs Live on September 15
On September 15 at 9:40 PM ET, the Arizona D-backs will play the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona and Bally Sports San Diego. TV: Bally Sports Arizona and Bally Sports San Diego. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Arizona, the game is streaming on Bally...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Blue Jays meet the Orioles with 1-0 series lead
Baltimore Orioles (75-68, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (82-63, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (3-6, 5.01 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (10-5, 5.07 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 133 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -164, Orioles +138; over/under...
numberfire.com
Austin Hays not in Orioles' lineup on Saturday
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Hays is being replaced in left field by Terrin Vavra versus Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios. In 520 plate appearances this season, Hays has a .249 batting average with a .720 OPS, 15...
Blue Jays aim to seal series win against Orioles
After winning the opener with a bullpen game, the Toronto Blue Jays will start right-hander Jose Berrios for the middle
Comments / 0