Seattle, WA

The Baltimore Sun

The Orioles are nearing a record turnaround. Brandon Hyde’s players believe he should be AL Manager of the Year.

When Jordan Lyles’ free agency began pointing toward Baltimore, he started hearing insights about his potential new manager from connections they shared in the game. His initial impressions of Brandon Hyde had been “hard-nosed” and “a little rough around the edges,” gained from a distance last year as the veteran right-hander watched highlights of Hyde having a swear-filled spat with Toronto ...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Nick Maton not in Phillies' Thursday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Pablo Lopez and the Miami Marlins. Maton will move to the bench after starting the last four games. Matt Vierling will replace Maton in right field and hit eighth. Vierling has a $2,200...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
102.5 The Bone

Rays make history with MLB's first all-Latino lineup on Roberto Clemente Day

Many MLB players observe Roberto Clemente Day by wearing his 21 jersey number. The Tampa Bay Rays found a way to go the extra mile in honoring the Pittsburgh Pirates legend. For the first time in MLB history, the Rays fielded a lineup comprised entirely of Latin American players on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the team announced. Every player involved wore No. 21.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Mark Canha moving to Mets' bench Thursday

New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tyler Naquin will replace Canha in left field and hit seventh. Naquin has a $2,700 salary on Thursday and numberFire's models project him for 12.6...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Jon Berti not in Marlins' Saturday lineup

Miami Marlins infielder Jon Berti is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Berti is being replaced at designated hitter by Nick Fortes versus Nationals starter Erick Fedde. In 336 plate appearances this season, Berti has a .247 batting average with a .675 OPS, 3 home runs,...
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Blue Jays host the Orioles to begin 3-game series

Baltimore Orioles (75-67, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (81-63, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (0-0); Blue Jays: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Baltimore Orioles to start a three-game series. Toronto has gone 41-31 at home and 81-63...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS New York

Walker, Vogelbach lead Mets over Pirates for 91st win

NEW YORK — Taijuan Walker won back-to-back starts for the first time in two months, Daniel Vogelbach homered against his former team and the New York Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Friday night.Pete Alonso got his National League-leading 113th RBI for New York (91-55), which is assured of its most wins since going 97-65 in 2006. The Mets maintained a one-game lead over second-place Atlanta (89-55) in the NL East.Jeff McNeil, making a rare appearance in right field, saved at least one run with a spectacular catch against the wall that robbed Oneil Cruz."He kept going back," Walker said. "Helped...
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

Blue Jays meet the Orioles with 1-0 series lead

Baltimore Orioles (75-68, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (82-63, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (3-6, 5.01 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (10-5, 5.07 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 133 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -164, Orioles +138; over/under...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Austin Hays not in Orioles' lineup on Saturday

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Hays is being replaced in left field by Terrin Vavra versus Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios. In 520 plate appearances this season, Hays has a .249 batting average with a .720 OPS, 15...
BALTIMORE, MD

