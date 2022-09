5. South Korea

Seoul — One of the most powerful storms South Korea has seen in years started lashing southern parts of the country before dawn on Tuesday. By the early evening, Typhoon Hinnamnor had claimed at least three lives, left eight people missing and forced around 4,600 to flee their homes. The typhoon dumped a devastating three feet of rain in some regions, causing floods that left at least 160 buildings damaged or destroyed, according to the government.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO