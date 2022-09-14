#24. Costa Rica
- Exports: $6.6 million
- Largest exports:
--- Inorg Chem; Prec & Rare-earth Met & Radioact Compd ($6.3 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($101,719)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($91,836)
- Total trade: $7.0 million ($6.2 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $400,945
- Largest imports:
--- Coffee, Tea, Mate & Spices ($269,139)
--- Edible Vegetables & Certain Roots & Tubers ($121,855)
--- Printed Books, Newspapers Etc; Manuscripts Etc ($9,128)
