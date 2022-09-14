ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#24. Costa Rica

By Gianfranco Vivi // Shutterstock
- Exports: $6.6 million

- Largest exports:

--- Inorg Chem; Prec & Rare-earth Met & Radioact Compd ($6.3 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($101,719)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($91,836)

- Total trade: $7.0 million ($6.2 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $400,945

- Largest imports:

--- Coffee, Tea, Mate & Spices ($269,139)

--- Edible Vegetables & Certain Roots & Tubers ($121,855)

--- Printed Books, Newspapers Etc; Manuscripts Etc ($9,128)

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

