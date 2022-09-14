Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc12.com
Flint family surrounded by blight feels forgotten
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint family surrounded by blight feels forgotten. Stephanie Talley worries day and night about the dangers outside her front door. “I tell my kids to stay away all the time,” said Talley. “I am very worried they are going to fall in and I tell them to stay out of the houses.”
WNEM
Flint demolishes structure targeted for illegal dumping
Here are the top stories we are following for Friday evening, Sept. 16. A training program with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office with social workers is teaching deputies about how to handle a wide variety of situations that can be affected by mental health diseases and disorders. September is...
abc12.com
Flint urban farm continues to get vandalized
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An urban farm in Flint is struggling after being hit by vandals multiple times. Excitement was high for the farm when it first took root years ago. “I initially came to Flint for a couple of weeks to see how I could help at the beginning of the water crisis,” Israel Unger said. “Then I was introduced to individuals that were interested in urban farming who brought me through the area and I got excited.”
abc12.com
Flint strikes deal with STAT EMS to exclusively serve city
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - For the first time in more than 20 years, the city of Flint may get some kind of dedicated EMS. Mayor Sheldon Neeley and the CEOs of two EMS companies announcing a tentative partnership Thursday in the hopes of shortening the 20-minute response times that have plagued the city for years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
Porta-potty in Royal Oak park has residents fuming
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Lynette Kipp isn't getting what she expected when Royal Oak revamped the neighborhood park - a port-a-potty on Longfellow Avenue. "A lovely outhouse to look at while I sit on my porch," she said. "There is no screening, no landscaping, there is nothing to camouflage it. It is just sitting right out there for all to see and smell."
WNEM
Parade of tractors, trucks and trailers for charitable ‘Burtucky Days’
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) – Cars, trucks, tractors, motorcycles and even people riding on a trailered pontoon boat took to the streets of Burton for the “Burtucky Parade” Thursday afternoon. It’s part of the annual “Burtucky Days” event hosted by Captains Quarters Lounge....
abc12.com
Plans to redevelop former Jewel Golf Course coming back before planners
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - The Grand Blanc Planning Commission is expected to hear adjustments to a proposed redevelopment of the former Jewel Golf Course on Perry Road. Neighbors shared their concerns at a meeting last month, raising concerns about property values, traffic and infrastructure. The developer is expected to share adjustments at Monday's planning commission meeting.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Saginaw, MI (Photos and Maps)
Looking for a place to enjoy an overdue family dinner, a night out with friends, or perhaps plan the best date possible, then we’ve got a list for you!. Below you’ll find 15 of the best restaurants in Saginaw, MI. Jake’s Old City Grill. $$$ | 989-797-8325...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc12.com
Flint mayor addresses illegal dumping, rewards being offered
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is putting illegal dumpers on notice that they will face legal consequences when caught. Neeley caught an illegal dumper on Bonbright Street in August. Since then, Flint police have been looking for the illegal dumper and others. “We are looking for this...
abc12.com
Flint house where missing woman's remains were discovered will be demolished
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The home on Lapeer Road in Flint, where a woman's body was found earlier this year, will be demolished. Jina Collins disappeared on Dec. 31, 2013. For years, her family searched for her and never gave up hope. But their hopes gave way to grief in...
Psychic expo, Rebel Co. Fall Market and more Saginaw area events for your calendar
SAGINAW, MI — From a family-friendly Zoo Boo event to a psychic expo, here are some upcoming events happening in and around Saginaw County to fill your fall calendar:. The 2nd Annual FIESTA K?ONDA! is taking place under the pavilion at downtown Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace now through Sunday, Sept. 18.
Demolition begins on illegal dumping hotspot in Flint; mayor asks residents to help in blight fight
FLINT, MI – Demolition of a blighted structure that has attracted illegal dumpers has begun on the north side of Flint. Mayor Sheldon Neeley held a news conference Friday morning to announce the demolition, discuss how residents can help fight blight and highlight his administration’s cleanup efforts. Neeley,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Best Genesee County Pepperoni Pizza Places
Tuesday September 20, 2022 is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. You can say there's no such thing as bad pizza and you're not wrong, but many pizza's are soooo much better!. Here are the local spots you should plan to order from on National Pepperoni Pizza Day 2022 -- and don't worry, nobody will care if you order extras on top of your pepperoni.
Detroiters react to I-375 being converted into a boulevard
The Biden Administration is pledging $105 million to modernize I-375. The project would transform I-375 into a boulevard and reconnect neighborhoods that were divided decades ago.
nbc25news.com
New affordable housing apartment complex unveiled in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of a new apartment complex in Flint’s Carriage Town Neighborhood. The new Georgia Manor Apartments is a $5.1 million, 26-unit multi-family housing development. Glenn Wilson, President and CEO of Communities First said, “This property...
abc12.com
Flint man faces life in prison after carjacking, armed robbery incident
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man faces up to life in prison after he was convicted of carjacking and armed robbery of a Saginaw resident as a habitual offender on Friday. Prosecutors say a Genesee County jury convicted 32-year-old Delon Deon Thomas on charges of carjacking and armed robbery. As a fourth-time habitual offender, he faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced next month.
abc12.com
7-year-old from Grand Blanc collecting cans for his new charity
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc third-grader is going above and beyond to do good and give back to his community. Killian Newsome has a big heart and he started a charity called Cans 4 A Cause to help his community. The 7-year-old started out by collecting cans...
14 MI counties see “high” COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
abc12.com
Vassar to receive $6.7 million grant for water upgrades
VASSAR, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly $7 million in grant dollars heading to Vassar for a big upgrade to the city's water. Among the updates, two new wells with treatment and replacing large portions of water main that have been in the ground for over fifty years. ABC12 spoke with the...
nbc25news.com
MDOT to rebuild I-475 from Bristol to Carpenter Rd
FLINT, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is looking to invest $300 million to rebuild I-475 from Bristol to Carpenter Road. The freeways help move people and goods around. But in some communities like Flint, it has also come with the price of moving people out. Now, MDOT...
Comments / 0