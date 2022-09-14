ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

abc12.com

Flint family surrounded by blight feels forgotten

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint family surrounded by blight feels forgotten. Stephanie Talley worries day and night about the dangers outside her front door. “I tell my kids to stay away all the time,” said Talley. “I am very worried they are going to fall in and I tell them to stay out of the houses.”
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint demolishes structure targeted for illegal dumping

Here are the top stories we are following for Friday evening, Sept. 16. A training program with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office with social workers is teaching deputies about how to handle a wide variety of situations that can be affected by mental health diseases and disorders. September is...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint urban farm continues to get vandalized

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An urban farm in Flint is struggling after being hit by vandals multiple times. Excitement was high for the farm when it first took root years ago. “I initially came to Flint for a couple of weeks to see how I could help at the beginning of the water crisis,” Israel Unger said. “Then I was introduced to individuals that were interested in urban farming who brought me through the area and I got excited.”
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint strikes deal with STAT EMS to exclusively serve city

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - For the first time in more than 20 years, the city of Flint may get some kind of dedicated EMS. Mayor Sheldon Neeley and the CEOs of two EMS companies announcing a tentative partnership Thursday in the hopes of shortening the 20-minute response times that have plagued the city for years.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Porta-potty in Royal Oak park has residents fuming

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Lynette Kipp isn't getting what she expected when Royal Oak revamped the neighborhood park - a port-a-potty on Longfellow Avenue. "A lovely outhouse to look at while I sit on my porch," she said. "There is no screening, no landscaping, there is nothing to camouflage it. It is just sitting right out there for all to see and smell."
ROYAL OAK, MI
abc12.com

Plans to redevelop former Jewel Golf Course coming back before planners

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - The Grand Blanc Planning Commission is expected to hear adjustments to a proposed redevelopment of the former Jewel Golf Course on Perry Road. Neighbors shared their concerns at a meeting last month, raising concerns about property values, traffic and infrastructure. The developer is expected to share adjustments at Monday's planning commission meeting.
GRAND BLANC, MI
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Saginaw, MI (Photos and Maps)

Looking for a place to enjoy an overdue family dinner, a night out with friends, or perhaps plan the best date possible, then we’ve got a list for you!. Below you’ll find 15 of the best restaurants in Saginaw, MI. Jake’s Old City Grill. $$$ | 989-797-8325...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Flint mayor addresses illegal dumping, rewards being offered

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is putting illegal dumpers on notice that they will face legal consequences when caught. Neeley caught an illegal dumper on Bonbright Street in August. Since then, Flint police have been looking for the illegal dumper and others. “We are looking for this...
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

Best Genesee County Pepperoni Pizza Places

Tuesday September 20, 2022 is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. You can say there's no such thing as bad pizza and you're not wrong, but many pizza's are soooo much better!. Here are the local spots you should plan to order from on National Pepperoni Pizza Day 2022 -- and don't worry, nobody will care if you order extras on top of your pepperoni.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

New affordable housing apartment complex unveiled in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of a new apartment complex in Flint’s Carriage Town Neighborhood. The new Georgia Manor Apartments is a $5.1 million, 26-unit multi-family housing development. Glenn Wilson, President and CEO of Communities First said, “This property...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint man faces life in prison after carjacking, armed robbery incident

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man faces up to life in prison after he was convicted of carjacking and armed robbery of a Saginaw resident as a habitual offender on Friday. Prosecutors say a Genesee County jury convicted 32-year-old Delon Deon Thomas on charges of carjacking and armed robbery. As a fourth-time habitual offender, he faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced next month.
FLINT, MI
WLNS

14 MI counties see “high” COVID rates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Vassar to receive $6.7 million grant for water upgrades

VASSAR, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly $7 million in grant dollars heading to Vassar for a big upgrade to the city's water. Among the updates, two new wells with treatment and replacing large portions of water main that have been in the ground for over fifty years. ABC12 spoke with the...
VASSAR, MI
nbc25news.com

MDOT to rebuild I-475 from Bristol to Carpenter Rd

FLINT, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is looking to invest $300 million to rebuild I-475 from Bristol to Carpenter Road. The freeways help move people and goods around. But in some communities like Flint, it has also come with the price of moving people out. Now, MDOT...
FLINT, MI

