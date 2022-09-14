FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An urban farm in Flint is struggling after being hit by vandals multiple times. Excitement was high for the farm when it first took root years ago. “I initially came to Flint for a couple of weeks to see how I could help at the beginning of the water crisis,” Israel Unger said. “Then I was introduced to individuals that were interested in urban farming who brought me through the area and I got excited.”

