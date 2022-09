2. Indonesia

Boeing officials said Thursday they will find new buyers for Boeing 737 Max jets that were built for Chinese airlines but can’t be delivered because China’s aviation regulator has not cleared the plane to fly after two deadly crashes. Boeing hopes the move will reduce its inventory of undelivered Max jets, which built up while the planes were grounded around the world. However, the decision risks adding to tension between the aircraft manufacturer and China, which was once Boeing’s biggest market for the Max. Arlington, Virginia-based Boeing had 290 undelivered 737s in inventory as of June 30, with about half of them earmarked for China, company officials said.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO