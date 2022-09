Roughly six weeks after it first slapped a Withhold Release Order (WRO) on shipments from Natchi Apparel, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it modified the order to grant entry to all of the Tamil Nadu garment maker’s imports otherwise in compliance with the law. Shipments previously detained on suspicion of forced labor will also be discharged, officials said Wednesday. “Every day, our department leads the fight to root out forced labor from American supply chains,” said Alejandro N. Mayorkas, secretary of Homeland Security. “Combatting these inhumane practices is a moral and economic imperative, and a challenge we must confront with...

