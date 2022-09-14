ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

#15. Taiwan

 3 days ago

- Exports: $32.5 million

- Largest exports:

--- Inorg Chem; Prec & Rare-earth Met & Radioact Compd ($29.8 million)

--- Fish, Crustaceans & Aquatic Invertebrates ($734,302)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($485,353)

- Total trade: $43.3 million ($21.6 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $10.8 million

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($7.1 million)

--- Tools, Cutlery Etc. Of Base Metal & Parts Thereof ($741,795)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($567,792)

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

