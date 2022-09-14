#15. Taiwan
- Exports: $32.5 million
- Largest exports:
--- Inorg Chem; Prec & Rare-earth Met & Radioact Compd ($29.8 million)
--- Fish, Crustaceans & Aquatic Invertebrates ($734,302)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($485,353)
- Total trade: $43.3 million ($21.6 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $10.8 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($7.1 million)
--- Tools, Cutlery Etc. Of Base Metal & Parts Thereof ($741,795)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($567,792)
