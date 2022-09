Business jet activity in the first 11 days of September was on the rise in North America but lower in Europe, according to the latest report from WingX Advance. In North America, activity was 3 percent higher than the same period a year ago and 13 percent above pre-pandemic 2019. Business jet flights in the U.S. increased 4 percent year-over-year during the 11-day period and rose 22 percent versus the same time frame in 2019.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO