16. Guatemala

Having a Baby in Guatemala: Tips and My Experience. Guatemala’s private healthcare system is amazing, cheaper than the United States, and the equipment is top-notch. I can tell from my own experience, I have been living in Guatemala for the last few years. I gave birth to my second child here in Guatemala, that’s why I know pretty well how everything works here. Today we’re going to be talking about having kids in Guatemala, the actual birthing of kids in Guatemala as an expat.

AMERICAS ・ 2 DAYS AGO