selmasun.com
Long-Lewis to present Lemarkus Snow with $500 for Selma City Schools Athletics
Lemarkus Snow will be present at Long-Lewis Automotive Group on Friday, Sept. 16 where he will be presented with $500, which he plans to donate to the Selma City Schools Athletics program. Snow has been selected as Long-Lewis' Local Hero of the Month four times. Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd, Athletic Director...
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10
• Unlawful breaking and entering and theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Property damage was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • A road rage incident was reported on Coosa River Parkway. • Criminal mischief was reported on Hollowood Lane.
alabamanews.net
Lowndes Co. Workers Go On Strike for Better Pay
Lowndes County Highway Department workers have gone on strike. They’re demanding better wages. And they haven’t been to work in two days. “Because we feel like we’re being worked. And we’re underpaid,” said truck driver Earl Rush. “People sit here. They think that the engineering...
selmasun.com
Legal Notices, September 15, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE OF DEBORAH ANN LAW, Deceased. Letters Testamentary upon the estate of said decedent having been granted to THERESIA OLIVIA LAURENN, the undersigned on the 22nd day of August, 2022 by Jimmy L. Nunn, Probate Judge of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate is hereby required to be present the same, duly sworn to, in Probate Court of said County within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
WSFA
Juvenile injured in Montgomery shooting Friday night
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a juvenile was wounded in a Friday night shooting. Authorities responded to the 3400 block of Woodpark Drive shortly before 9:30 p.m. in regards to a person being shot, according to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tyneshia James. There, they found the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.
alabamanews.net
Police Finding Fentanyl in Dallas Co. More Frequently
The deadly drug Fentanyl is being found in the Selma-Dallas County area more frequently over the last few weeks. Now local law enforcement is warning the public about the dangers associated with the synthetic opioid. “We’re starting to see more and more of it,” said Sheriff Mike Granthum.
alabamanews.net
Man Killed in Montgomery Shooting
Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation following a fatal shooting. Police say 23-year-old Dante Gholston of Montgomery was found shot to death in the 6000 block of Woodley Circle at about 12:25AM Thursday. That location is off Woodley Road, south of the bypass. Police have released no other information....
18-year-old killed in shooting at Selma store
An overnight shooting in Selma left an 18-year-old dead. Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford the deadly shooting happened about 9 p.m. Thursday at B&B Grocery on Water Avenue. Officers arrived at the store and pronounced the teen dead on the scene. The chief identified the victim as Sean Wiggins. No...
selmasun.com
‘Joy is Our Journey’ founders plan to raise $100M to grow Southern Black Girls over next 10 years
The Joy is Our Journey bus tour brought a giant pink bus and a three-hour empowerment event to Selma High School on Sept. 9 to reach hundreds of girls who attended from schools across Selma and Dallas County. The bus carried the Joy team, led by Selma High alumni LaTosha...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Launch Homicide Investigation after Body Found in Macon County
Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation after the body of a Montgomery man was found in Macon County. Police say the body of Anthony Matthews, Jr. was discovered Wednesday afternoon in the Shorter area. Police believe he was shot and killed in Montgomery. The discovery of the body involved...
selmasun.com
Hear Here Alabama coming to Uniontown on Sept. 29
Hear Here Alabama is coming to Uniontown on Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of a study on hearing loss in rural communities throughout the state. The study being done by the University of Alabama is aimed at those who are 18 and above who believe that they may have hearing loss.
Demopolis Times
Marengo County Commissioner elected to statewide association legislative committee
Montgomery— Marengo County Commissioner Calvin Martin has been elected to serve as a member of the 2022-2023 Legislative Committee of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA), the statewide association representing Alabama’s 67 county governments. The Association’s Legislative Committee is composed of a chairman and a representative...
Ivey appoints new DA for judicial district encompassing 3 central Alabama counties
Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday appointed a new district attorney for three central Alabama counties after receiving notice of 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randall V. Houston’s retirement. According to a news release from Houston’s office, Ivey appointed CJ Robinson, who was Houston’s chief deputy and the winner of...
alabamanews.net
MPD holds Homeless Cleanup on Ann Street to help displaced Montgomery citizens
As a part of Mayor Reed’s action initiative to better serve those in the city of Montgomery who may be experiencing homelessness, ALDOT crews began the city wide clean up at the underpass at Ann Street and I-85. The Montgomery Police Department in partnership with the Montgomery area Coalition...
WSFA
Images released of vehicle possibly involved in fatal Prattville hit-and-run
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville Police are releasing images of a vehicle that may have been involved in the hit-and-run death of 23-year-old Perez Pickett. The hit-and-run happened on Sept. 4 on Gin Shop Hill Road just before 7:30 p.m. Unfortunately, due to the location of the accident, there were no video surveillance cameras in the area of the crash. However, police say some potential video evidence has been collected from nearby locations, and a vehicle of interest has been identified.
selmasun.com
Annual Wannabe Rescued Yard Sale set for Oct. 1
Wannabe Rescued will hold its annual yard sale on Oct. 1 at Westwood Baptist Church from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale will feature home décor, furniture, tools and other items. All proceeds will be used to benefit rescued animals in Dallas County. Tax deductible donations of items...
selmasun.com
Prosperity ARP in Marion Junction celebrates 200th year
Prosperity Associate Reformed Presbyterian (ARP) Church in Marion Junction celebrated its 200th year on Sunday, Sept. 11. Dr. Charles Edgar of Huntsville delivered a sermon with assistance from Rev. Rabun Williams of Monroeville. Other ARP congregation members sang in choir while Judy Lurwig played piano. See below for a history...
selmasun.com
Residents asked to vote for Levitt AMP to bring free concerts to Selma
The time has come again for Levitt AMP to give out grants for live concerts to whatever communities have the most votes and residents are asked to help make this happen for Selma. If Selma wins the community could see free live concerts playing at the Riverfront Amphitheater. "The Levitt...
selmasun.com
Budget amendments proposed at Perry County Commission meeting
The Perry County Commission met on Tuesday, Sept. 13 where a number of actions were taken and amendments to the budget were proposed. According to a post from Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr., he and his financial team presented amendments to the 2021-2022 budget that included $1,651,696 to the general fund.
alabamanews.net
Several MPS Students Hospitalized after Participating in the One Chip Challenge
Several students in Montgomery Public Schools have been hospitalized after participating in the one chip challenge, and Board of Education Administrators want parents to be aware of the dangers. The One chip challenge, like many other challenges circulating on social media platforms like TikTok, Youtube and Twitter, is gaining momentum...
