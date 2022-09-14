NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE OF DEBORAH ANN LAW, Deceased. Letters Testamentary upon the estate of said decedent having been granted to THERESIA OLIVIA LAURENN, the undersigned on the 22nd day of August, 2022 by Jimmy L. Nunn, Probate Judge of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate is hereby required to be present the same, duly sworn to, in Probate Court of said County within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.

DALLAS COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO