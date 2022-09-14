ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Spotlight: Dylon Davis shines on Midwestern State’s defense – September 14, 2022

By M.J. Baird
Dylon Davis is a junior on the Midwestern State football team who continues to provide game-changing plays on defense in the form of interceptions.

