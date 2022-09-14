ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, NJ

NJ State Park Police accused of stealing $160K from 2 unions he ran

By Emily Nadal
 2 days ago

HOPE, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A New Jersey state park police officer is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the two unions he ran and using the funds for plane tickets and dinner, NJ Advance reported.

The 48-year-old Hope resident, Chris Smith, was indicted on a theft by unlawful taking charge, allegedly stealing at least $160,000 over the course of seven years.

“Union members were having dues deducted from their paychecks, thinking their hard-earned money would be used to represent their best interests at the bargaining table,” acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a statement. “Instead, they were unwittingly picking up the tab when the check came to the defendant’s dinner table, at top-notch restaurants where he indulged himself on their dime.”

Smith served as president of the New Jersey PBA Local 222 from 2012 to 2018, the union which represents the State Park Police. He was also president of the State Law Enforcement Union (SLEU) from 2013 to 2021.

Prosecutors allege Smith used union bank cards to pay for things like his personal internet service and meals at fancy Manhattan restaurants.

Smith came under questioning by members of the Local 222 at one point but he told them the expenses were “related to meetings with attorneys, politicians and other influential people who could help the cause of the unions.”

An investigation revealed that the costs accrued on the cards were not related to union work and Smith was many times alone or with his wife when the card was used.

If convicted, Smith faces up to 10 years in prison.

