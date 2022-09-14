Family Medical History Your Doctor Wants You To Be Aware Of

Chaay_Tee/Shutterstock

Your family's medical history is important for a number of reasons. For one, it can help you and your doctor identify potential health risks. Knowing what conditions run in your family can help you be more proactive about your health and take steps to reduce your risk of developing certain conditions (via MedlinePlus). In addition, your family's medical history can provide valuable information to your doctor if you do become ill. Having a clear understanding of your family's health history can help doctors make more accurate diagnoses and tailor treatments to your specific needs.

Finally, knowing your family's medical history can also be empowering. It can give you a better understanding of your own health and help you make informed decisions about your care. If you have a strong family history of a certain condition, you may be more likely to get that condition yourself. But armed with this knowledge, you can take steps to prevent or manage the condition. Here are a few conditions your doctor wants you to know about.

Osteoporosis and bone problems

When it comes to bone health, your family history can be a significant indicator of your own risk for developing osteoporosis or other problems. If you have a parent or grandparent who has been diagnosed with osteoporosis, you are more likely to experience the same condition (via Healthline). Additionally, if there are other health problems that run in your family, such as diabetes or high blood pressure, these can also affect your bone health.

By understanding your family history, you can take steps to reduce your risk of developing osteoporosis or other bone problems. For example, if you have a relative who has osteoporosis, you may want to speak with your doctor about starting calcium and vitamin D supplementation, according to The National Institute on Aging. You may also want to get regular bone density scans to check for early signs of osteoporosis.

Additionally, making healthy lifestyle choices can help to reduce your risk of developing bone problems. Eating a balanced diet and getting regular exercise are both important for maintaining good bone health. If you smoke cigarettes or drink alcohol excessively, these habits can also increase your risk of developing osteoporosis or other bone issues. By understanding your risks, you can take steps to protect yourself from developing osteoporosis or other problems. If you have any concerns, be sure to speak with your doctor about the best way to maintain good bone health.

Cancer

Cancer is a disease that can be passed down in families. If you have cancer in your family, it is important to know so you can take steps to lower your risk of getting the disease. There are many types of cancer, and some are more common in certain families. For example, breast cancer and ovarian cancer tend to run in families (via Cancer.net). If you have a family member with either of these types of cancer, your risk of getting the disease is increased.

Some cancers are caused by genetic mutations that are passed down from generation to generation. If you have a family history of cancer, you may be more likely to have a genetic mutation that puts you at higher risk for the disease. You may also be more likely to get cancer if you have certain lifestyle factors that are common in your family. For example, if many people in your family smoke cigarettes, you are more likely to develop lung cancer. If you have a family history of cancer, there are some things you can do to lower your risk of getting the disease, like talking to your doctor about genetic testing and other ways to screen for cancer (via The CDC). You can also make healthy lifestyle choices, such as quitting smoking and eating a healthy diet.

GI issues

If you have a history of gastrointestinal (GI) issues in your family, it's important to be aware of the potential for problems. GI issues can range from mild to severe, and can be caused by a number of factors. Some people are more prone to GI issues due to genetics, while others may develop problems after years of poor diet or unhealthy lifestyle choices. According to Logan Health, if you have a family history of GI issues, you may be at increased risk for developing similar problems yourself. In some cases, you may be able to make lifestyle changes that can help reduce your risk. For example, if there is a history of Crohn's disease in your family, avoiding tobacco use and eating a healthy diet can help lower your chances of developing the condition.

If you are already experiencing GI problems, it's important to see a doctor so that the cause can be properly diagnosed and treated. In some cases, GI issues can be a sign of a more serious underlying condition. Therefore, it's important to get prompt medical care if you are experiencing any GI symptoms. Having a family history of GI issues doesn't mean that you will definitely develop problems yourself. However, it's important to be aware of the potential for developing GI issues so that you can take steps to reduce your risk. If you do develop GI problems, getting prompt treatment is essential for managing the condition and preventing complications.

Heart disease or heart problems

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, so it's important to know if you are at risk (via The CDC). Family history is one of the biggest risk factors for heart disease. If you have a parent, grandparent, or sibling with heart disease, you are more likely to develop the condition yourself (via Penn Medicine). Even if you don't have a family history of heart disease, there are other risk factors that can increase your chances of developing the condition. These include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, smoking, and obesity. If you have any of these risk factors, it's important to talk to your doctor about ways to reduce your risk.

If you have a family history of heart disease, there are some lifestyle changes you can make to reduce your risk (via Mayo Clinic). These include eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and avoiding tobacco products. You should also talk to your doctor about whether you should take medication to lower your risk. Even if you don't have a family history of heart disease, it's still important to live a healthy lifestyle. Eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and avoiding tobacco products can help reduce your risk of developing the condition. If you have any of the other risk factors for heart disease, it's even more important to live a healthy lifestyle and talk to your doctor about ways to reduce your risk.

Diabetes

If you have diabetes, it's important to know if anyone in your family has the condition. This is because diabetes can run in families (via Medical News Today). If you have a parent or sibling with diabetes, you're more likely to develop the disease yourself. If you're aware that diabetes runs in your family, you can take steps to prevent the condition. For example, you may be able to control your weight and blood sugar levels through diet and exercise. You may also be able to take medications to prevent or delay the onset of diabetes.

Knowing your family history of diabetes can also help you manage the condition if you already have it. For instance, if you know that your parents or grandparents had diabetes, you may be more likely to develop complications from the disease. This knowledge can help you and your doctor make decisions about your treatment. If you're concerned about your risk of developing diabetes, talk to your doctor. He or she can help you assess your risk and make recommendations for prevention or treatment.