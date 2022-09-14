Read full article on original website
LeBron James, Chris Paul call out NBA’s suspension of Suns owner Sarver
NBA superstars LeBron James and Chris Paul took to Twitter on Wednesday to share their thoughts on the league’s punishment of Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, following its investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct against him. The league on Tuesday suspended...
Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi calls for team owner Robert Sarver's resignation
Here is an ''open letter'' released Thursday by Phoenix Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi calling for the resignation of majority owner Robert Sarver, who has been suspended for one year and fined $10 million for ''workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies" found during an 10-month NBA investigation of his 18-year tenure as team owner. Najafi is...
Chris Paul says NBA punishment on Suns owner Robert Sarver 'fell short'
Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul responded to the NBA’s punishment of Suns owner Robert Sarver, saying that the league "fell short" with it. Paul, who was the former president of the National Basketball Players Association, joins the likes of LeBron James and others that have spoken out about Sarver and how the NBA is giving him a one-year suspension and $10 million fine for making racist and misogynistic remarks.
RUMOR: Knicks could make insane move for Suns star Devin Booker after Robert Sarver catastrophe
Both the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns are reeling from franchise shortcomings in recent weeks, albeit in vastly different ways. The Knicks came up short in their pursuit of ex-Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, losing out to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Meanwhile, despite the Suns’ success on the court in the past two seasons, they are now embroiled in the biggest controversy in the league. Suns team governor Robert Sarver was suspended for a year and fined $10 million dollars after being found guilty of fostering a toxic workplace with inappropriate remarks towards women and minorities.
ESPN
NBA commissioner Adam Silver says 'I don't have the right to take away' Phoenix Suns from owner Robert Sarver
NEW YORK -- NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday said the one-year suspension he gave to Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver for making racist and misogynist remarks could have been longer, but that he didn't "have the right to take away his team." While Silver said Sarver was...
Rockets Former Guard Chris Paul Reacts To Robert Sarver Suspension
Several players around the league have expressed their displeasure with the NBA's ruling of Robert Sarver, including former Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul.
SkySports
LeBron James says stronger punishment is needed for Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver over racist and sexist behaviour
LeBron James and Chris Paul have called for harsher punishment for Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for using racist and sexist behaviour and bullying. Sarver was recently banned from the NBA for one year and fined $10m following an investigation into allegations over workplace misconduct. "Our league definitely got this...
Major Sponsor Threatens To Leave Suns If Robert Sarver Remains Owner
On Thursday night, Phoenix Suns vice chairman and minority owner Jahm Najafi called for majority owner Robert Sarver's resignation. Less than 24 hours later, the team's jersey patch partner issued a similar statement. PayPal announced on Friday that it will not renew its sponsorship with the Suns if Sarver continues...
NBA Players Union Exec Wants Suns’ Sarver Banned for Life
Tamika Tremaglio believes that Sarver should never hold a managerial position within the league again following the investigation's findings.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Gives His Take On Robert Sarver Bombshell
Robert Sarver is public enemy number one in the NBA right now and for good reason. A report recently came out that details how Sarver made numerous lewd comments about female employees, while also using the N-word on numerous occasions. It is a horrible look for the NBA and it has only been made worse by Adam Silver's weak punishment which includes a one-year suspension and a $10 million fine.
NBA・
LeBron James and Chris Paul blast light punishment of Phoenix Suns owner
NBA superstars LeBron James and Chris Paul expressed strong dissatisfaction with the league office for its light punishment of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for his many transgressions. Sarver, who also owns the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, was given a year-long suspension and fined $10 million for a pattern of racist,...
