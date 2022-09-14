Police Chief and several officers in Upstate town resign

A police chief and nearly all of the rest of his department have resigned in an Upstate town. John Alexander, the Chief Pof Police in Pacolet has announced his resignation. In addition, multiple other officers have resigned including a Lieutenant.

The Town Of Pacolet says, it became aware of the pending resignations on September 1st. The move leaves the town unable to field a police force for the time being.

Pacolet Mayor Ned Camby and other town officials have asked the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office to patrol the area during this time. There's been no official word on what led to the resignations.