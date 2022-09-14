ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Chris Paul says NBA punishment on Suns owner Robert Sarver 'fell short'

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul responded to the NBA’s punishment of Suns owner Robert Sarver, saying that the league "fell short" with it. Paul, who was the former president of the National Basketball Players Association, joins the likes of LeBron James and others that have spoken out about Sarver and how the NBA is giving him a one-year suspension and $10 million fine for making racist and misogynistic remarks.
The Spun

Major Sponsor Threatens To Leave Suns If Robert Sarver Remains Owner

On Thursday night, Phoenix Suns vice chairman and minority owner Jahm Najafi called for majority owner Robert Sarver's resignation. Less than 24 hours later, the team's jersey patch partner issued a similar statement. PayPal announced on Friday that it will not renew its sponsorship with the Suns if Sarver continues...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell: Danny Ainge Comments About Jazz Not Fair

But Mitchell painted a different picture than the one described by Utah CEO Danny Ainge, who finalized the trade with Cleveland. Ainge took over Jazz basketball operations in December. He said he didn’t like what he saw from the team — which helped lead to the trades of Mitchell and Rudy Gobert (to the Timberwolves), and the decision to begin a rebuild.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
BBC

LeBron James & Chris Paul call for stronger punishment of Robert Sarver

NBA stars LeBron James and Chris Paul say Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver should have been given a stronger punishment for his racist and sexist behaviour. Sarver, who also owned the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, was fined $10m and suspended from the sport for a year after the NBA investigated allegations.
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios

NBA commissioner, LeBron James respond to Suns owner's suspension

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Lakers star LeBron James responded Wednesday to the one-year suspension and $10 million fine against Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury basketball teams. Driving the news: James expressed that Sarver should've received a tougher punishment, while Silver defended it, saying that...
PHOENIX, AZ
