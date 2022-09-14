Read full article on original website
LeBron James, Chris Paul call out NBA’s suspension of Suns owner Sarver
NBA superstars LeBron James and Chris Paul took to Twitter on Wednesday to share their thoughts on the league’s punishment of Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, following its investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct against him. The league on Tuesday suspended...
Chris Paul says NBA punishment on Suns owner Robert Sarver 'fell short'
Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul responded to the NBA’s punishment of Suns owner Robert Sarver, saying that the league "fell short" with it. Paul, who was the former president of the National Basketball Players Association, joins the likes of LeBron James and others that have spoken out about Sarver and how the NBA is giving him a one-year suspension and $10 million fine for making racist and misogynistic remarks.
Rockets Former Guard Chris Paul Reacts To Robert Sarver Suspension
Several players around the league have expressed their displeasure with the NBA's ruling of Robert Sarver, including former Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver says 'I don't have the right to take away' Phoenix Suns from owner Robert Sarver
NEW YORK -- NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday said the one-year suspension he gave to Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver for making racist and misogynist remarks could have been longer, but that he didn't "have the right to take away his team." While Silver said Sarver was...
LeBron James says stronger punishment is needed for Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver over racist and sexist behaviour
LeBron James and Chris Paul have called for harsher punishment for Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for using racist and sexist behaviour and bullying. Sarver was recently banned from the NBA for one year and fined $10m following an investigation into allegations over workplace misconduct. "Our league definitely got this...
Major Sponsor Threatens To Leave Suns If Robert Sarver Remains Owner
On Thursday night, Phoenix Suns vice chairman and minority owner Jahm Najafi called for majority owner Robert Sarver's resignation. Less than 24 hours later, the team's jersey patch partner issued a similar statement. PayPal announced on Friday that it will not renew its sponsorship with the Suns if Sarver continues...
LeBron Thinks NBA Is Letting Robert Sarver Off Too Easy: ‘I Gotta Be Honest…Our League Definitely Got This Wrong’
LeBron James took to Twitter on Wednesday to share his thoughts on Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver receiving a one-year suspension and $10 million fine from the NBA following a nearly year-long investigation into “workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies.”. “Read through the Sarver stories a few...
Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell: Danny Ainge Comments About Jazz Not Fair
But Mitchell painted a different picture than the one described by Utah CEO Danny Ainge, who finalized the trade with Cleveland. Ainge took over Jazz basketball operations in December. He said he didn’t like what he saw from the team — which helped lead to the trades of Mitchell and Rudy Gobert (to the Timberwolves), and the decision to begin a rebuild.
If the NBA is serious about living its values, then Robert Sarver has to go | Etan Thomas
Donald Sterling was banned from the NBA for life. What the Suns’ Robert Sarver did was worse, but earned him a slap on the wrist. The league simply must do better
LeBron James & Chris Paul call for stronger punishment of Robert Sarver
NBA stars LeBron James and Chris Paul say Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver should have been given a stronger punishment for his racist and sexist behaviour. Sarver, who also owned the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, was fined $10m and suspended from the sport for a year after the NBA investigated allegations.
'Full circle': Donovan Mitchell, a lifelong LeBron fan, hopes to return Cavs to glory days
CLEVELAND — Not long after Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cavaliers, he posted a photo on Twitter of him at age 5 or 6, wearing the NBA team’s jersey. The three-time All-Star guard acquired from the Utah Jazz was struck by the circumstances of the stunning deal on Sept. 1. ...
NBA commissioner, LeBron James respond to Suns owner's suspension
NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Lakers star LeBron James responded Wednesday to the one-year suspension and $10 million fine against Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury basketball teams. Driving the news: James expressed that Sarver should've received a tougher punishment, while Silver defended it, saying that...
LeBron James and Chris Paul blast light punishment of Phoenix Suns owner
NBA superstars LeBron James and Chris Paul expressed strong dissatisfaction with the league office for its light punishment of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for his many transgressions. Sarver, who also owns the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, was given a year-long suspension and fined $10 million for a pattern of racist,...
Phoenix leaders want to 'investigate' taking action after Phoenix Suns owner suspended for misconduct
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and four City Council members are speaking out against the Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner after an NBA investigation outlined his workplace misconduct, saying they want to investigate any action the city can take. The city leaders initially were silent on Tuesday, when Robert Sarver was...
