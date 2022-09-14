If anyone has ever told you that you smell like whisky, it probably was not meant as a compliment. More likely, it was after a night of excess debauchery at a moment in which you weren’t feeling your absolute best. But scotch brand Monkey Shoulder is about to change that perception, with a little help from actor Joel McHale. Monkey Shoulder is a blend, but specifically it’s a blended malt because there is no grain whisky in the mix, only malt whiskies. Williams Grant & Sons is the company behind this brand that has become very popular with bartenders, which is...

DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO