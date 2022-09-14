Read full article on original website
The Daily South
Blue Bell Releases New Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream Flavor For Fall
The brilliant ice cream minds at Blue Bell have done it again. Today, the Texas-based creamery announced a brand-new flavor that's dripping with fall vibes. Cuddle up with a bowl of Blue Bell's new Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream, featuring a creamy vanilla ice cream, luscious chocolate brownies, and a salted caramel swirl, available for a limited time only.
If You Love Both Bourbon and Soda, Have We Got a Treat for You
What happens when two artists who share both a birthday and a love for craft soda and cocktails join forces? We got the answer from Eric Truehart and Samantha Franklin, creators of Grisly’s Cosmic Black, a canned cocktail with aged bourbon and craft cola. (Previously, the pair had exceptionally interesting jobs: Trueheart was a writer on, among other shows, Invader Zim, while Franklin is a bass guitarist with The Holograms.) Here, the Pasadena-based partners talk us through mythical monsters, musical inspiration and their debut drink, which comes with some arresting, psychedelics-minded branding.
Food & Wine
After Testing Made In's Knife Set, I Finally Understand the Hype Behind the Celebrity Chef-Endorsed Brand
Choosing a set of knives can be overwhelming. There are blocks full of 18 blades, German-forged steel, handmade Japanese options, plus seemingly countless brands that all claim to be the best. In my own home kitchen, I've gone through dozens of knives, but after receiving a sample of the Made In Knife Set, I finally feel like I've found my set.
Creator of iconic 'Two Buck Chuck' wine Fred Franzia dies aged 79: Owner of value drinks conglomerate Bronco Wine said people 'should be able to afford' to drink wine 'everyday'
Wine titan Fred Franzia, creator of the iconic 'Two Buck Chuck' blend, died at his home in Denair, California on Tuesday. He was 79. Franzia, a founding partner and CEO of Bronco Wine Company, one of America's biggest wine companies, revolutionized the wine and spirits industry for nearly 50 years.
Joel McHale and Monkey Shoulder Teamed Up for a Cologne That Smells Like Whisky
If anyone has ever told you that you smell like whisky, it probably was not meant as a compliment. More likely, it was after a night of excess debauchery at a moment in which you weren’t feeling your absolute best. But scotch brand Monkey Shoulder is about to change that perception, with a little help from actor Joel McHale. Monkey Shoulder is a blend, but specifically it’s a blended malt because there is no grain whisky in the mix, only malt whiskies. Williams Grant & Sons is the company behind this brand that has become very popular with bartenders, which is...
Just add water – or Coke Zero: why it’s OK to dilute strong red wine
When I first started drinking alcohol rather longer ago than I care to remember, most red wines were around 12-13%. Now, though, it’s hard to find one under 14%, and many are 14.5%, which, given the leeway in labelling in some countries, could easily mean 14.8%. So I had some sympathy with a friend who recently bewailed the fact that he couldn’t find a red he enjoyed at an alcohol level with which he felt comfortable. Oh, and he didn’t much enjoy pinot noir, because he found it too light.
13 best herbal teas for a full-flavoured brew without the caffeine
Nothing says ‘feel-good’ like a proper cuppa. But when you want that soothing vibe without the jittery whack of caffeine, it’s time to trade in your classic Builder’s for a mugful of something herbal.Herbal teas come in countless forms. There’s a kaleidoscope of flavours, everything from classic lemon and ginger to complex infusions full of tricky-to-pronounce botanicals.There’s loose-leaf versions, and bagged. So basically, whatever your style, you’re sure to find one that you’ll love to sip.What’s more, even though they lack caffeine, herbal teas come with kick. From potent natural roots such as antioxidant turmeric or sleep-inducing valerian, to digestive...
The best drip coffee makers of 2022
We tested the best-rated drip coffee makers using a wide range of criteria over the course of several weeks. Many, many pots of coffee later, we settled on four standout drip coffee machines.
princesspinkygirl.com
Alcoholic Butterbeer
Our Alcoholic Butterbeer Cocktail recipe is an easy-to-make boozy beverage that unfortunately is unfit for underage Harry Potter fans because it adds alcohol to the popular drink found at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Using only butterscotch schnapps, vodka, cream soda, syrup, vanilla, plus topping, you can recreate the...
Food Beast
Know the Difference: Japanese Wagyu VS. Australian Wagyu
The advent of social media, coupled with the booming interest in unique dining experiences, has turned the average consumer into savvy diners equipped with discerning palates and the want for the next bigger, better and oftentimes more opulent bite. This wave of keen restaurant goers is most directly responsible for the boom of interest in Wagyu beef.
Brown-Forman is putting more women at the helm of major whiskey and bourbon brands
Beyond whiskey, women make up 48% of the global senior leadership positions across the entire company. When Rachel Barrie first became a master blender for a Scotch whisky brand in 2003—the first female to hold such a title—she was invited by the team at Brown-Forman to be a part of their “The Women of High Spirits” event. It was a gathering of women who worked in the male-dominated world of liquor production. For Barrie, to be alongside other female leaders in the beverage industry at the time, like Lynn Tolley at Jack Daniel’s and Joyce Spence of Appleton Rum, was innovative.
Food & Wine
How to Taste Wine Like a Pro
The most important aspect of tasting wine like a professional? Don't ever stick out your pinkie finger, take a sip, and then begin speaking poetically about all of the obscure nuances you perceive in the liquid. Seriously. You'll look and sound ridiculous, and even worse, pretentious. And despite that old-school reputation for snobbery and judginess that sommeliers and wine pros have historically had, that's just not how the vast majority roll anymore.
Michael Jordan’s Cincoro Tequila Is Releasing a New Expression Aged in Whiskey Barrels
In a move that shocked the booze industry, back in 2019 Michael Jordan, along with some of his fellow NBA owners including the Lakers’ Jeanie Buss, launched a new tequila brand. Just kidding of course, because practically every celeb has a tequila now, as they all try to get that Clooney money. And this week, Jordan’s luxury brand Cincoro Tequila just announced the launch of the new Gold expression. “Gold” isn’t an official tequila category, but Cincoro has taken on the identifier for this particular release. According to Cincoro CEO and co-founder Emilia Fazzalari, this is a blend of all of...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Ice cream fans can enjoy cheaper ice cream with new Aldi alternatives including Crumbly Chocolate
Ice cream fans can get more bang for their buck come next week. Aldi is launching a new range of ice cream, inspired by popular chocolate brands Dairy Milk, Oreo and Flake. Each Aldi tub costs £2.29. This is in comparison to the cost of the branded alternatives which ranges from £3 - £3.25. This makes Aldi ice cream a tasty and cost-effective post-dinner treat.
Fred Franzia, Man Behind ‘Two Buck Chuck’ Wine, Dead at 79
Pioneer of affordable wine, Fred Franzia, died on Tuesday at age 79. Franzia’s family and the Bronco Wine Company, which Franzia founded with his brother and cousin in 1973, announced his death. “Core to his vision was a belief that wine should be enjoyed and consumed on every American Table,” said the Bronco Co. in a statement. “When asked how Bronco Wine Company can sell wine less expensive than a bottle of water, Fred T. Franzia famously countered, ‘They’re overcharging for the water — don’t you get it?'”
Food Beast
Ferrero Rocher's Legendary Premium Chocolate Now in Chocolate Bar Form
Ferrero Rocher's hazelnut chocolate has been the epitome of lush sweets, famous for its distinct shape and gold foil wrapping. Now, the iconic treat will be available in chocolate bar form. The premium Ferrero Rocher chocolate bars will come in four delicious flavors – Original Milk Hazelnut, 55% Dark Hazelnut,...
Fred Franzia, creator of 'Two Buck Chuck' and champion of affordable wine, has died
The California winemaker firmly believed that no bottle of wine should cost more than $10. He created a business that struck bargain wine gold with Charles Shaw — also known as "Two Buck Chuck."
inputmag.com
Allbirds’s first plant-based sneaker is made from citrus peels and rice
Allbirds’s latest sneaker is as easy on the eyes as it is on the planet. The Plant Pacer marks the sustainable footwear brand’s first foray into plant-based products, making for a shoe that eliminates the need for plastic and is 100 percent vegan. The leather-free sneaker uses a...
Phys.org
What makes the 'Appalachian truffle' taste and smell delicious?
A hallmark of a truly luxurious meal is a sprinkling of truffle shavings—the fungal kind, not the chocolate. Nicknamed "diamonds" of the culinary world, these fanciful fungi are prized for their unique flavor and scent. But newer truffle species are fighting to achieve that same gourmet status. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Omega have performed the first full aroma characterization of the Appalachian truffle, unlocking the potential for a new North American "black diamond."
