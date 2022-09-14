Air Force has seen a few Josh Allen-like performances from Wyoming quarterbacks

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up as they face off against Air Force in an NCAA college football game in Colorado Springs, Colo., Saturday Nov. 11, 2017. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP) Dougal Brownlie

Josh Allen’s best day as a running quarterback in college came against Air Force.

The former Wyoming QB - and now the leader of the Buffalo Bills - powered for 74 yards on 13 carries, picked up several key first downs in a third-and-long situation and completed 15-of-27 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns against the Falcons.

Wyoming won on that 2016 day in Laramie. And they won the next year at Falcon Stadium, when Allen, despite leaving with an injury, completed 8-of-11 passes with a touchdown.

“There was a quarterback one year named Allen that was a pretty good player,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said, recalling key Cowboys players who have played roles during the Falcons’ current three-game losing streak on the road against Wyoming. “One of the better ones not just in this league, but I think one of the better ones, I want to say, on the globe.”

Air Force (2-0) and Wyoming (1-2) will meet at 6 p.m. Friday in Laramie. The Falcons have won two in a row in the series, but they haven’t won at War Memorial Stadium since 2012.

Allen has gone on to superstardom in the NFL. The running skills he flashed that day, breaking out that skill extensively for the first time on a national stage, have gone on to be a regular feature in the offense for the Bills. But Allen’s performances in Wyoming wins against Air Force are part of the standard, not the exception.

Since 2014, when coach Craig Bohl took over at Wyoming, the Cowboys are 4-3 against Air Force.

In the four Wyoming wins, the Cowboys’ quarterbacks have averaged a 59.3 completion percentage with eight touchdowns, no interceptions and have run for three scores.

In the three Air Force wins, the Cowboys quarterbacks have thrown more interceptions (4) than touchdowns (3), completed fewer than 50 percent of their passes and have just one rushing TD.

While much of Wyoming’s approach has stayed consistent – strong running game, stout defense – it has been these quarterback performances that have made the difference between winning and losing. And that’s what makes Saturday so interesting, because the Cowboys again have a quarterback in Utah State transfer Andrew Peasley who has not only has proven to have the arm to beat Air Force (he threw for three touchdowns in leading the Aggies past Air Force last season), but also has a career 8.0 yards per carry average on 78 rushing attempts with three touchdowns. Allen, by comparison, ran for 3.2 yards per attempt as a college quarterback.

Bohl characterized Peasley as a capable runner vs. Allen, whom he called a “beast.” But the skill set is there to replicate what others have done in winning performances against the Falcons.

“I think back to last year, (Peasley) was one of the most productive quarterbacks we faced,” Calhoun said. “He didn’t play that entire game when we faced him, but when he was in there, my goodness. He throws well, (has) really, really good mobility in terms of being able to throw also on the move and you’ve got to prepare for two-back runs where he is the second back.

“Offensively, you see a few things that weren’t in place last year (for Wyoming) because of the quarterback.”