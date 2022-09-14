"Days of Our Lives" spent 57 seasons on NBC before it was announced that the beloved soap opera would leave network television in favor of streaming. In early August, NBC revealed that the long-running sudser would leave its usual daytime slot and move exclusively to the Peacock app (via The Hollywood Reporter). The move had many "Days of Our Lives" fans split. However, the streaming service is currently going above and beyond to make it easy for fans to watch the show. In addition to lowering their subscription price (via Soap Hub), they've also added resources to help viewers get Peacock set up on their devices. Peacock is also giving "Days of Our Lives" fans a gift by adding the previous seasons of the soap — more than 14,000 episodes — for fans to enjoy.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO