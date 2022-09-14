Read full article on original website
What Happened to Roman on DAYS OF OUR LIVES
The history of Roman Brady on DAYS OF OUR LIVES can be a little confusing, so we’re here to tray and straighten things out for you if you need it! The character first appeared in December 1981 and was played by Wayne Northrop until his exit in 1984. Roman returned to the canvas in January 1986, played by Drake Hogestyn, although in 1991, Northrop returned to reclaim his role. (We’ll get to that in a bit!) After his departure in 1994, Roman remained off-camera until the character was recast with Josh Taylor in July 1997. (This surprised some DAYS fans as Taylor had previously played Chris Kositchek on the soap!)
The Real Reason Marci Miller Left Days Of Our Lives
Marci Miller became a quick favorite among "Days of Our Lives" fans when she took over the role of Abigail Deveraux DiMera from Kate Mansi. The actress stepped into the shoes of the legacy character and made it her own, showing off her acting chops with storylines such as a split personality disorder, which landed her an Emmy nomination. However, viewers know that Miller's time on the soap opera wasn't always a smooth transition, per Soap Hub.
‘The Young and the Restless’: Why Did Heather Tom Leave?
Heather Tom's soap opera career began in 1990 when she was cast as Victoria Newman on 'The Young and the Restless.'
How Carly's Crash Landing On General Hospital Will Change Her Forever
Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) has survived many disasters on "General Hospital." As seen on YouTube, in 2005, a train carrying many of the citizens of Port Charles accidentally collided with another train causing a huge wreck. In the aftermath, as characters were attempting to free themselves from the wreckage, Max Giambetti (Derk Cheetwood) — one of the main bodyguards of mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) — stumbled through one of the cars asking if anyone needed help. Little did Max know he walked right past a woman who was partially concealed by debris. That woman was Carly, and it was Wright's first scene playing the role which had previously been played by four other actresses.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: What to Expect During Fall 2022 Season
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers reveal there will be lots of drama for the Forrester and Logans during the fall 2022 season.
Rena Sofer Finally Reveals Why She Really Left The Bold And The Beautiful Behind
Rena Sofer has become a fan-favorite on "The Bold and the Beautiful" as Quinn Fuller, originating the role in 2013. During her nine-year run on the soap opera, viewers have watched the character of Quinn engage in many romances with the likes of Bill Spencer Jr., Eric Forrester, Liam Spencer, Ridge Forrester, and Carter Walton (via Soap Central). She's been in the middle of many dramatic storylines, including trying to kill Deacon Sharpe, causing Brooke Logan's alcohol relapse, and of course her on-going feud with Sheila Carter. However, "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans are now being forced to say goodbye to the devious and entertaining character of Quinn as Sofer is officially exiting the sudser.
Here's How Days Of Our Lives Will Change After Its Move To Peacock
"Days of Our Lives" is one of the longest-running soap operas of all time, per Showbiz CheatSheet. The NBC sudser has been a staple on daytime television for nearly six decades, and fans are still obsessing about the dramatic lives of the residents of the fictional Midwestern town, Salem. Viewers of the show span generations within many families, but things are about to change.
Is Mishael Morgan Really Leaving The Young And The Restless?
Mishael Morgan has become a staple of "The Young and the Restless" since first joining the soap as Hilary Curtis in 2013. She gained critical acclaim in the role of Hilary, earning herself two Daytime Emmy Award nominations (via Daytime Confidential). Unfortunately, the Hilary character was abruptly killed off in 2018, marking the end of Morgan's stellar run on "Y&R" (via Soaps In Depth). However, once a new regime took over the series, Morgan found her way back to Genoa City. This time, she stepped into the role of Amanda Sinclair, the identical twin sister of Hilary (via CBS).
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Chance and Abby’s Marriage Destroyed by Newman Family Cover-Up
'The Young and the Restless' couple Chance Chancellor and Abby Newman's marriage faces another crisis because of her family's drama.
Why The Young And The Restless Fans Are Outraged At Nick And Sally
Over the years on "The Young and the Restless," brothers Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) have almost always been at odds. Many women have had to choose between Team Adam or Team Nick, with each love triangle further driving a wedge between the embattled siblings. However, prior to the Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) drama that pitted the family against each other yet again, they were on the path to a better place (via Soaps In Depth).
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally is stunned when she witnesses a close moment beween Adam and Chelsea
Looks can be deceiving and Monday on The Young and the Restless Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will read more into a scene she witnesses in Chancellor Park than she should. Last week Sally and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) were trying to make each other jealous whereas Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is concerned. Each woman knows the other still has feelings for the bad boy and desires to make each other jealous.
How to Watch ‘Days of our Lives’ on Peacock
News that Days of our Lives is moving to Peacock is major for those who crave their daily dose of Salem drama. The long-running soap opera, which follows the chaotic lives of close-knit residents in the fictional Illinois city of Salem, premiered on NBC in 1965. That means it will be ending a 57-year run on broadcast television when it streams exclusively on Peacock beginning September 12. Shocked about the move? Confused? You’re not alone. The cast of Days of Our Lives had mixed reactions to the news, too.
Does Peter Reckell's Peacock Promo Mean He's Making Another Return To Days Of Our Lives?
"Days of Our Lives” viewers were thrilled when it was announced that Peter Reckell would be returning to reprise his iconic character Bo Brady for the soap opera's spin-off series "Beyond Salem" (via TV Insider). The show followed Bo, his wife Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), and many of the sudser's other fan-favorite characters amid a mystery and adventure. Of course, there was a catch. The character of Bo has been dead for years, after dying in Hope's arms from a brain tumor. During "Beyond Salem," fans watched Bo keep tabs on Hope and his family from Heaven, per Daytime Confidential. However, by the end of the limited series there was a huge twist.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Believe Brooke and Ridge Need to Break up for Good
'The Bold and the Beautiful' fans think it's time for Brooke Logan and Ridge Forrester to end their 35-year love affair.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Speculation: New Theory Has Li Shin as Abigail’s Killer
A new 'Days of Our Lives' theory has many fans believing that Li Shin is responsible for Abigail's death.
Is The Young And The Restless' Michelle Stafford Really Going Back To School?
Michelle Stafford is a daytime television icon, having played the role of Phyllis Summers on "The Young and the Restless" on and off for decades. Fans know that Phyllis can be quite dramatic, especially when it comes to her love life. In the past, she's developed romances with characters such as Billy Abbott, Damon Porter, Malcolm Winters, Ronan Mallory, and many more. She's also been married multiple times to fan favorites such as Jack Abbott, Nick Newman, and Danny Romalotti (via Soap Central).
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Adam Heartbroken as Sally Moves on With Nick
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers indicate Adam Newman will be in for a shock when he catches Sally Spectra with Nick Newman.
Why Many Fans Missed The Last Moments Of Days Of Our Lives' Run On NBC
"Days of Our Lives" spent 57 seasons on NBC before it was announced that the beloved soap opera would leave network television in favor of streaming. In early August, NBC revealed that the long-running sudser would leave its usual daytime slot and move exclusively to the Peacock app (via The Hollywood Reporter). The move had many "Days of Our Lives" fans split. However, the streaming service is currently going above and beyond to make it easy for fans to watch the show. In addition to lowering their subscription price (via Soap Hub), they've also added resources to help viewers get Peacock set up on their devices. Peacock is also giving "Days of Our Lives" fans a gift by adding the previous seasons of the soap — more than 14,000 episodes — for fans to enjoy.
‘The Young and the Restless’: What Happened to Nick’s Son Christian Newman?
'The Young and the Restless' fans are curious about what happened to Nick Newman's son Christian who's been absent for a while.
